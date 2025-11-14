30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

by

Do you think you have the weirdest cat in the world? It turns out most people do, and they’re both right and wrong. Namely, cats’ behaviors, however strange they may seem, are pretty similar no matter where you go. Someone on Twitter asked people to share the weird things their cats do, and you can probably guess that the answers involve a lot of theft, knocking things over, turning on faucets, and staring ominously.

Take a look at some of the mischief and destruction other people’s silly cats get up to and comment with your own below!

#1

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: MNoitaF

#2

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: vic_pelle

#3

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: kansaita_

#4

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: PardoRena

#5

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: lapalogarello

#6

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: fisurite

#7

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: vickyspooky

#8

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: aqxatictalks

#9

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: luchiisant

#10

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: NuriaVodevil

#11

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: MartinezPichel

#12

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: cinnamonhelios

#13

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: rocioroa_1

#14

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: MarcelMartii

#15

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: ValeCiaffoni

#16

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: valxciv

#17

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: MelinaMolisa

#18

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: bautovdo

#19

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: cosmmefulanita

#20

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: RamiroAlmeida98

#21

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: Watoreon

#22

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: anchirio

#23

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: BrunoBracamont1

#24

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: giulyromero

#25

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: milulen03

#26

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: Sub_Tero

#27

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: ami_armandugon

#28

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: mmzzraindrops

#29

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: DocTH0R

#30

30 Weirdo Cats Get Exposed By Their Owners In A Funny Thread

Image source: BreenCasas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Beach Mosaic Art With A Message
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Childhood Friend Invited Me To Spend A Weekend In Ukraine, Here Are My 72 Hours In Kyiv
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How to Make a Simple Mechanical Robotic Hand From Cardboard
3 min read
Apr, 20, 2018
Is The Show “Say Yes to the Dress” Fake?
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2019
School In India Charges Students In Plastic Instead Of Money For Education, And The Entire Town Has Been Transformed
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Fell In Love With Madagascar – The Eighth Continent
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.