Man Is Done With Wife Always Making Them Miss Flights, Boards Plane Alone And Leaves Her Behind

Compatibility in a romantic relationship doesn’t mean that partners have to share the same likes and dislikes or have the same hobbies.
On the contrary. People can have completely different interests and still have a fulfilling, long-lasting relationship. They can even have disagreements — what matters is navigating them.
So when Reddit user Anguy1284 recently got into a big argument with his wife, the man turned to the subreddit ‘Two Hot Takes’ for help.
In his post, he explained he got so fed up with his wife’s poor time management that when she was late to a flight they were supposed to take, he boarded the plane without her, which she thinks makes him a jerk.
Due to this woman’s poor time management, she missed a flight that she was supposed to take with her husband
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
However, he still got on the plane, and left without her
Image credits: Natã Romualdo (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anguy1284
Image credits: Suhyeon Choi (not the actual photo)
This story alone doesn’t mean that its author and his wife aren’t meant for each other
Research shows that when people meet potential partners, they unconsciously test them for compatibility against their internal criteria.
A 2022 study notes that people tend to weigh the similarities and differences between themselves and potential partners in order to check if they’re compatible and whether a romantic relationship is viable.
So the Redditor and his partner probably wouldn’t have ended up together if they thought they were very different from one another. Daily life is full of nuance, and if two people have a bit of trouble in one area, that doesn’t mean that their entire relationship is deteriorating. Again, it’s how they overcome these challenges that matters.
Image credits:Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)
Couples can improve their compatibility
According to Dr. Cheryl Fraser, a Buddhist sex therapist from Duncan, British Colombia, partners can improve their compatibility. But it’s a choice they both have to make.
To illustrate her point, she likes the example of the extroverted, adventuring cyclist and the introverted, book-loving antique collector.
While they may sound like people from different worlds at first, their relationship may still work if they meet in the middle through shared intimate moments and acts of thoughtfulness.
“The next morning I’m up at dawn climbing into my biking gear,” Fraser introduces the scenario. “I kiss you softly goodbye and leave a steaming cup of tea on your bedside table.”
“And when I drag my bruised, sweaty, happy self home, you present me with a tiny antique bicycle crafted from simple, twisted bits of scrap metal that you found when you pawed through a box of junk in a dusty, windowless shop.”
When it comes to relationship compatibility, irreconcilable differences are the true deal breakers. For instance, wanting versus not wanting children or only one partner expecting monogamy.
While this whole airport situation has been unpleasant to both husband and wife, it sounds like they can still work it out when all the emotions settle down. If they decide to, of course.
Image credits: Jasmin Wedding Photography (not the actual photo)
The man’s story has gone viral, and received a lot of different reactions
Follow Us