People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

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When you think of a cookie cutter, you likely imagine the metal contraption that people use to create the most visually appealing sweet treats. But thanks to the people on the internet, this device is also a tool for enhancing your creativity.

Just take a look at these posts from the What Is My Cookie Cutter subreddit. All of its 230,000 members have shared images of their peculiarly shaped tools and the creations they made with them. It just goes to show that the things you can come up with through the use of the imagination are limitless.

Having fun scrolling through, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 My Whole Family Is Stumped

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: acrookodile

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

#2 Finally Have One. In Walmart Genuinely Confused LOL

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Dwestmor1007

#3 I Know What It Is But Am Curious To See What People Will Guess

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Clover_Stoner_1122

The cookie cutters on this subreddit feature shapes that let the imagination flow freely. But the human brain is actually programmed to see specific patterns in everyday objects. 

This phenomenon is called pareidolia, in which we see faces in inanimate objects. For example, you may see a smiling face on a cloud, or a fruit grimacing in pain.

#4 This Came In A Christmas Set, It’s The Only One I Cannot Figure Out

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: calabazadelamuerte

#5 My Mom Has This Cookie Cutter For Years But Doesn’t Want To Use It Since She Doesn’t Now What This Is. Maybe You Can Change Her Mind?

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Hedgehog_of_trust

#6 Found In My Grandma’s Cookie Cutter Collection

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Asunaris

So, what is the scientific explanation behind pareidolia? According to researcher Dr. Colin Palmer, part of it is repeated exposure to faces locked in a certain expression. 

“If you are repeatedly shown pictures of faces that are looking towards your left, for example, your perception will actually change over time so that the faces will appear to be looking more rightwards than they really are,” he said in an interview with UNSW Sydney.

#7 My Husband Thought This Was A Sledding Penguin At First Glance, So I Made Some Cookies To Match His Vision. 😂

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Moofininja

#8 Found In A Thrift Store, My Girlfriend And I Are Both Stumped

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: BobTonK

#9 I’ve Been Stumped By This For A Couple Years Now

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: delimom

Dr. Palmer explained that face pareidolia is not only a product of our evolution but may also confer an advantage, especially in social settings. 

“There is an evolutionary advantage to being really good or really efficient at detecting faces; it’s important to us socially. It’s also important in detecting predators,” he explained. 

#10 Creative Answers Only

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: OgalFinklestein

#11 Please Help! Present From My Girlfriend

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: silverdim

#12 Im Stumped

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: BradleyGroot

Pattern recognition also goes hand in hand with creativity. Looking at these photos with the question of, “What are these cookie cutters for?” makes you rack your brain to find their different uses in the most visually appealing and out-of-the-box ways. 

According to the American Psychological Association, the ambiguity in these images encourages creativity, offering endless possibilities.

#13 I Was Out Thrifting And Found This Cookie Cutter

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: After-Tune4494

#14 Cleaning Out My Baking Cupboard And…

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Threadcat

#15 Unicorn? And No Idea The Blue One

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

The APA further notes that researchers measure divergent thinking as a marker of creativity. In a nutshell, it is the ability to generate potential solutions to a problem or question. 

“Creativity involves an honest expression,” said cognitive psychologist Southern Oregon University director Dr. Mark Runco

#16 We Have Consulted The Whole Family. What The Hell Is This Thing???

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: dmoore164

#17 All I Can See Is A Tooth With Legs…

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: annnnnnnnie

#18 Someone Asking In Our Parenting Discord Server. We Are Seriously Stumped

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: marissahm

#19 This Has Confused Me For Over A Year Now

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: iconicandchronic

#20 My Dad Wanted To See What You All Could Make Of This Cookie Cutter

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: haunted_sweater

#21 People Are Saying It’s Kevin Carrying Chili In The Office

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Lonely-Answer-2104

#22 Found At My Dad’s Place, None Of Us Had A Clue

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: JansenTV

#23 Found At An Op Shop, Tag Just Says Cookie Cutter

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Badenh94

#24 Found In Mom’s Pantry. She Doesn’t Know What It Is Either

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: gfixler

#25 I Feel Like This Is A Wild One

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Katington96

#26 2 Years And No Answer…

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: LaMiMi3

#27 What Is It?

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Magician9073

#28 What Is This Supposed To Be

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent_Strike637

#29 Thrift Store Find!

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: pitiful-raisin

#30 What Is This Cookie Cutter?

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: KERMANENPERUNA

#31 Please State What You Think This Is

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: BellSeeker

#32 Do Your Magic Reddit

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Autofroster

#33 I Was Looking For Cookie Cutters To Make Fries With And Found A..?

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Masque_Meow

#34 Christmas Baking With A Student Group. One Brought This Cookie Cutter. What Is It?

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Equal_Air_3074

#35 My Brain Cannot Compute

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: StructureSpecial7597

#36 Discovered At My Grandparents House. They Have No Clue

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: NelvisAlfredo

#37 I Thought I Knew, But Nope

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Hugh_Jassle_I_Know

#38 Ridiculously Large Cutter

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: arcalando

#39 Found In A Flea Market. No Idea

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: ceciliaissushi

#40 Our Best Guess Is A Penguin With A Beer Belly

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: shampi

#41 Everyone Always Asks What Is My Cookie Cutter, But No One Ever Asks How Is My Cookie Cutter 😔

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: strawbopankek

#42 Is Anyone Else As Stumped As I Am About This One?

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: rupicolous

#43 Encountered My First Today!

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious_Oven736

#44 My Heart Says Bee, But My Brain Can’t See It

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: allgreatthings

#45 Thrift Store Find. I’m Stumped

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: sxdcapricorn

#46 Heres One That I’m Genuinely Confused On

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: HorrorPunkKid

#47 We Are Stumped, Any Ideas?

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: baked_beanies

#48 Antique Store Cookie Cutter

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Separate_Mousse1079

#49 We Got Nothing

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: FlojoRojo

#50 My Coworkers & I Cannot Figure This Out

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Scribbledashes

#51 Flying Spaghetti Monster?

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: fantasypants

#52 Any Clue What This Could Be?

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Pippy35

#53 Saw This In An Antique Shop In A Bin And It’s The Only One I Couldn’t Identify

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: DueBike582

#54 Mom Asked Me What This Could Be? I Said “Let Me Ask Reddit” What Do We Think? 🤔

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: crafty_ditz

#55 Old Cookie Cutter Mystery

People Asked The Internet What These 55 Cookie Shapes Are And Received Amazing Responses (New Pics)

Image source: Cryptid_Esskay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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