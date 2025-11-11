Photographer Spends 25 Years Trying To Document The Majestic Beauty Of Whales And Dolphins

Christopher Swann has spent over 25 years taking majestic photographs of whales and dolphins, and as you can see from these beautiful pictures, the British photographer and cetacean enthusiast clearly has an intimate bond with these awe-inspiring marine mammals.
“I love the beauty and perfection of the sea,” Swann told mymodernmet. “Cetaceans epitomise that, and nothing is more perfect than any cetacean underwater, but whales are really special. To see animals so huge yet so graceful, so at ease and at one with their surroundings, is exquisite.” The photographer has spent years running whale and dolphin-watching holidays around the globe, but he’s decided to bid farewell to this career in order to focus exclusively on his amazing photography. Take a look at some of his stunning photography below. His pictures serve to remind us that despite their size, these tranquil creatures have the power to instill in us a remarkable sense of peace.
More info: Christopher Swann (h/t: mymodernmet)
