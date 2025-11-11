Photographer Spends 25 Years Trying To Document The Majestic Beauty Of Whales And Dolphins

by

Christopher Swann has spent over 25 years taking majestic photographs of whales and dolphins, and as you can see from these beautiful pictures, the British photographer and cetacean enthusiast clearly has an intimate bond with these awe-inspiring marine mammals.

“I love the beauty and perfection of the sea,” Swann told mymodernmet. “Cetaceans epitomise that, and nothing is more perfect than any cetacean underwater, but whales are really special. To see animals so huge yet so graceful, so at ease and at one with their surroundings, is exquisite.” The photographer has spent years running whale and dolphin-watching holidays around the globe, but he’s decided to bid farewell to this career in order to focus exclusively on his amazing photography. Take a look at some of his stunning photography below. His pictures serve to remind us that despite their size, these tranquil creatures have the power to instill in us a remarkable sense of peace.

More info: Christopher Swann (h/t: mymodernmet)

Christopher Swann is a British photographer who takes majestic pictures of whales and dolphins

“I have been looking at whales for the last 25 years,” he says. “It is what I do almost every day”

“I love the beauty and perfection of the sea. Cetaceans epitomise that”

“Nothing is more perfect than any cetacean underwater, but whales are really special”

“To see animals so huge yet so graceful, so at ease and at one with their surroundings, is exquisite”

“I have been at sea sailing since I was 17 (40 years ago)”

“I ran whale-watching holidays, first in the Hebrides, and then in the Canary Islands”

“I have spent all that time getting to know many species and how they react, how to get yourself in the right place, etc”

“I would love to be able to devote my time to whale photography”

“Running [whale-watching] trips means…endlessly putting other people in the perfect position for a photo while I can only watch”

“For a few years, I would like to try and take better photos, and that means I must concentrate on that”

