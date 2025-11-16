Hey Pandas, Do You Have Fear Of Something? (Closed)

Hey! I know everyone has a fear of something in their life. Do you want to know that how we can face this?
I have worked hard to overcome my fear of heights. It is just small areas up high in the sky I fear. Or if I can’t see out, like elevators. As dumb as it sounds it always scares me. I, again, have worked vary hard to over come this.
Spiders and holes. (Separate or together!) 🫣
Heights and deep water that I can’t see the bottom of!
My biggest fear is dying when I know I am going to die, but there is absolutely nothing I can do about it (drowning, suffocating, excessive bleeding, burning, starving, etc.)
Darkness, no one knows what’s in it, it’s just a void of darkness, how could I not find that scary.
Poison gas
I’m absolutely terrified of someone I love dying and me being mad at them as the last thing that they remember of me
Ferris wheels, this weekend I will hopefully be able to do the Ferris Wheel for the first time in my life because I have been avoiding it for all my life.
I’m Trypophobic, which is a fear of holes, or a pattern or cluster of holes. Certain foods with seeds creep me out, like sliced tomatoes or honeycombs. When I was younger, I had a pimple on my back that got infected, so I had MRSA. The doctors had to cut it open, and scoop out the infection, so I had this abscess that was about 2 inches wide and 3 inches deep. I had to go to the doctor every other day for about 5 weeks so they could change the dressing and pack in gauze. It was very painful and unsettling. If I have a pimple or cut I’m very uneasy and worried about an infection. I’ve gotten better over the years, but certain patterns still creep me out.
I have a fear of being helpless. Being unable/too weak to help/save myself. Now I work out and train excessively to prevent this from happening.
Yard gnomes creep me out
Definitely heights. Terrifies me. Also making a left across traffic without a light or stop sign. I’ll drive 2 miles out of my to way avoid it.
Small spaces, especially caves. And elevators, plus being restrained in any way, or people touching me in general. Also loud noises… there’s a lot. None of them really have a reason, they just scare me.
I have megalophobia. Period.
Certain noodles, ladders, and escalators.
Getting caught!
I haven’t done anything, but it’s the only thing I fear.
I absolutely HATE SPIDERS and I am deathly afraid of balloons popping. One time a kid popped a balloon behind me and I thought it was a gun shot. I have never mentally recovered from that………
Yes, losing my love early in life, living without love throughout my life, and finally getting that love back again now that I am old has put a great fear in me. For almost all of my adult life I never cared if I got in a fatal accident, developed a terminal illness, even failed to wake up in the morning. I never worried I would die – it held no fear over me. All of a sudden with such happiness in my life I AM SCARED TO DEATH that I will lose it!
WASPS! Everyone always says “yeh most people don’t like them” . But I mean I am sheet scared . If a million£ and wasps were in the same room there is still no way on earth I could go in there
Snakes. 😵💫😩
I totally identify with a bunch of these answers (heights, climbing ladders, lightening,unclear water, but that from being born/raised in FL . Who knows what’s swimming around) but my biggest, completely irrational fear is frogs. They just freak me out!
Being left alone,the dark,clowns,deep ocean, being made fun of
Cockroaches, sharks, elevators, jellyfish, contaminated water, the list could go on.
Y’all I think I need therapy for anxiety…
My overprotective mother made me afraid of lots of things so I’ll try to keep the list short. It’ll likely be long tho
Burglars, intruders, murderers, kidnap pets, strangers, wasps, bees, insects, moths, spiders, heights, elevators, snakes, escalators, fires, water (specifically drowning), cancer, not being in control, getting angry, dying, me crying, yelling, arguing, fake friends, being bullied, people, being social, people hating me, making a mistake, failure, showing “negative” emotions around my mom, electrocution, being murdered or kidnapped in my sleep, dying in my sleep, heart attacks, strokes, falling…
Yeah you get the point…
Living that overly protected teen life!
i have the very strange fear of the ticking of clocks
I have a few
1. fear of being in the dark alone (especially in like mazes where there are a lot of places things could hide behind)
2. fear of the ocean (or deep water without a visible bottom)
3. fear of clusters of small holes (trypophobia)
Deep water. I don’t care of I can see the bottom or not. Any body of water I cannot touch the bottom of and not buoyant enough.
Empty swimming pool. Whirlpools, especially big ones.
Faces staring through windows from the outside.
Holes with things in them. Empty holes.
My rational fear is deep water.
I’m a 5 ft tall adult woman and if I can’t touch the bottom of the pool or lake, I’m in a panic.
My irrational fear is big fat ugly green tomato worms. I’m not afraid of earthworm, or snakes, but show me a tomato worm and I’ll run away screaming like a, well, like a woman who is scared of tomato worms.
Fireworks. I’m terrified with the idea of going to prison and getting severely ill.
#30
I am absolutely TERRIFIED of ANY type of arachnid. I’ve got arachnophobia and it’s not just SEEING the spider that’s terrifying, it’s also the knowledge that there has been a spider in the past. Like, for example if I see a spider in a bathroom I will go to lengths to not got in that bathroom. Just arachnids- they are terrifying!!!
Tardigrades. I can’t bear to see a photo of them. Thank God they are microscopic.
Dentists and flying. Hmm, same sort of thing, being ‘trapped’, basically.
Knives, fish, heights, dark water, birds, and dying (not in that order).
I am scared of heights and I am extremely claustrophobic
I am afraid of the dark and I don’t like heights. I don’t ride roller coasters because they scare me. I am still a little bit scared of needles, but I am getting used to them because I have to spend so much time in doctor’s offices.
Fear of losing loved ones. Spiders.
And sleep. Sleeping freaks me out. You are helpless, basically unconscious, and have no idea what’s going on around you…
I have the fear of forgetting how to be a kid. I don’t want to grow up and turn into one of those people who doesn’t know how to have fun. And I don’t mean partying fun, I mean playing on a playground or building with foam blocks to see who can build the bigger and cooler garage for hot wheels cars.
I’m deathly terrified of centipedes and moths
THEY’RE LIKE LITTLE JERKS THAT JUST WANNA RUN INTO MY HAIR OR FACE!!
And my mom and I joke saying that I’m scared of centipedes bc when she was pregnant with me, she woke up screaming bc a centipede crawled across her face.
Just a few weeks ago I was emptying the dishwasher and I grabbed a spatula without looking and and thought I touched squishy piece of mac n cheese so, disgusted I threw it down, and as it was hitting the bottom tray of the dishwasher, a centipede fell off. I screamed, called my mom over, and she tried squishing it. It scurried into the steam vent for the dishwasher and she grabbed some vinegar, drowned it and said “it needed to be cleaned anyway. Turn the dishwasher settings on all the hot settings and if he’s still alive, we’ll fry that sucker!” My moms the second bravest person I know…
Besides my dad who catches moths WITH HIS BARE HANDS and throws them outside for me :]
Losing control
I have a bad fear of Sci-Fi movies. I used to love them actually, don’t get me wrong, but I was forced to watch this alien movie called ‘Fire In The Sky’ and one scene just got to me, and now I have a hard time sitting still watching Sci Fi movies, sometimes I refuse to watch them.
I have a fear of water hammer
The fact scientists now more about space then our own ocean is kinda messed up to me.
I would have to say spiders. I am both afraid and fascinated by them. Not so much the small ones now, but the big ones, especially dark colored ones!
Narcissists in management
Crowded areas. I go from bored to stressed out and ready to implode in an instant.
There’s also that one thing that freaks me out: having to crawl in tight places while being chased by something/someone.
😓😓😓😓
um panic attacks, I know it odd,bc I’m 12,BUT my solution was to befreind a 17yr old to help me
Flood water, flash flooding specifically. Grew up by and live by the Mississippi River.
Spiders
This ones going to be hard to understand but ever sense I was little I have been extremely afraid of losing control over my own thoughts and words. Basically I’m absolutely terrified of alcohol and drugs. My parents weren’t crazy with drugs or drinking or anything they are really confused by this since I have no reading to be scared of it. I can’t even be in a room with someone who I suspect might be slightly intoxicated without almost having a panic attack so normally at parties I have to hide because theirs always that one crazy family member or friend. I don’t know what will happen the day I’m told I have to get wisdom teeth removed or something where they have to give me any slight sedative I know this makes me sound crazy but I’d rather die than ever have anything like this happen to me, and if my parents were to force me to get any kind of surgery and get sedated I fear I might kill myself.
it’s not really a fear, but I just hate mascots
Clowns! Clowns! Clowns! and Clowns!
Mirrors. They creep me out. Especially because after getting out of the shower the word hi was written backwards on one of them.
It’s weird, because I have both Thalassaphobia and claustrophobia. That means I’m scared of both big wide open spaces, and also tiny cramped ones. Make up your mind, mind!
Am absolutely terrified of deep water.
When I was four a creepy pedo neighbour up north tried to drown me, my response was to dog paddle out into the middle of the bay.
I had told his mother what he was doing to me and his response was to try to drown me, at first I fought but then gave up, until his sister knocked him off of me, saving my life.
It was this blind panic that sent me desperately dog paddling into very deep water.
When I tried to stand, I sank.
Heading into shore, ( when I could no longer see him and his sister on the beach), I was so exhausted I bobbed, taking a breaths in between.
The waves carried me into shore.
I was so weakened I crawled partially out of the water and fell asleep on the sand.
This was the 1970’s, when children were not supervised and could freely roam.
To this day, I refuse to swim out beyond where I can see the bottom and ideally, stay in shallow water 3 or 4 feet deep.
Judgement
To be buried alive. And that is why I am donating my organs and then cremated. I will make 100% sure of being dead
