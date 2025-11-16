Hey Pandas, What Are The Most Basic And Overrated Halloween Costumes? (Closed)

Over the past few decades, we all know the feeling of showing up to a Halloween party, and there being someone else in the same costume. So what are the costumes that are basic, overrated, and you see almost every year?
#1
Harley Quinn, can we be done with this one already?
#2
S*xy vampire/policeman/-woman/cat/anything – mostly those costumes are boring & uncreative. Cut away a little something here & there. Wear something really thight/short. Etc … done
#3
The ones that are literally titles “s*xy maid” “s*xy fireman” and such. If you wanna wear something a little shorter than normal that’s fine, but there are children out so pls don’t dress like a “s*xy zombie” around 3 year olds.
#4
Honestly the only ones I don’t like are anti Halloween costumes. Seasonal Halloween shirts saying “I hate Halloween” are bad; you don’t wanna dress up or relatively cheap/fast costumes is fine.
Not to be confused with Halloween Sucks tshirts with vampire bat themes.
#5
The Joker. Bonus points since that character seems to attract all the worst kinds of people.
#6
Women/grown ups, sexy things. Like we don’t need sexy sponge bob ok????
Kids, nothing. They got the best ones
#7
Nothing wrong with the classics — the ghost, the witch, the vampire, the demon, the pirate, and so on. It’s nice when people try to spiff up those costumes to make them a little more original. I think little kids should be allowed to wear what makes them happy — princess, Spiderman, ninja turtle, tiger, ballet dancer, whatever, even if they are cliched. But adults need to be more creative: don’t be the zombie, be the maggot eating the zombie; instead of the quarterback, be the football; instead of Amelia Earhart, be her Lockheed 5B Vega; instead of Thomas Jefferson, be Monticello. It will take a bit more work, but you’ll have a better chance of winning the costume contest.
#8
The pimp costume
#9
A slutty cat
#10
M&Ms. I mean, a a group of 3+ tween girls in different colored tutus and t-shirts with a white M. Reall creative.
#11
Hermione/Harry or any Harry Potter character really
#12
Not wearing a costume and calling yourself a serial killer. Just get a t-shirt that says “Lazy and Thoughtless”.
#13
Pennywise, or major horror movie characters in general!
#14
A shirt that says “This is my haloween costume.”
#15
Maybe not basic or overrated, but I’m not a big fan of the princess halloween costume. They’re too cutesy and there’s no horror or haunting to them. Want to be a princess? Get some fake blood and some makeup and become an executed ghost princess looking for revenge. Add a bit of pizzazz. But if it makes you happy, then there’s worse things than a more boring costume
#16
I have to go with the Harley/Joker thing. Yawn….
#17
Any Twilight character. Oh, what’s that? You’re a sparkly, fanged narcissist who’s looking for a sugar baby young enough to be your granddaughter? Same vibe as if you used some white hairspray and threw on a smoking jacket pal.
#18
couples costumes. some of them are awesome but honestly? I’ve seen so many couples as Hero and Villain/Devil and Angel, stuff like that.
#19
Thing 1 and 2. Great for couple’s costumes, no doubt. But there are little kids wearing it because their parents made them even though the kids wearing it have never read the book it’s from
#20
Michael Myers/Jason Voorhees. But for additional oomph, blare the 2018 remixed Halloween theme on your phone as part of the costume (I know Jason had a different theme but Halloween Kills 2018 is still the best) XP
#21
A ghost. I mean it’s easy but boring. You just cut out eyes in a white sheet and BOOM ghost.
#22
Any costume that is a character Johnny Depp played. It’s not so much the costume, but it’s just overdone.
#23
that inflatable t-rex. boring! you’re riding a dinosaur? NOT. SCARY.
#24
Cowgirl or cowboy Often looks like it’s just thrown together
#25
clowns
#26
Purge, Angel, Devil, and M&M’S
Get over them people!!
#27
Anything generic or non-horror related. I blame celebs who started off the trend of just dressing up as whatever movie is ‘big’ that year. There’s so much potential to dress up as horror or spooky characters, why waste a ton of time dressing up as Thanos or Black Widow?
#28
a sheet over your head
#29
The basic witch, the babies dressed as a pumpkin, anything that is supposed to be sexy, any superhero, movie killers, zombies. I’ve done some great costumes over the years: A venus flytrap, black widow spider, a stayfree maxi pad, a slice of pizza, a whoopie cushion complete with sound effects, the big bad wolf as grandma and about 50 more.
#30
Anything not scary tbh. It’s not about being pretty or sexy or funny it’s about being creepy..
#31
Disney characters and characters from animes
