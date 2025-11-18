“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

by

Wendi Pilling is an artist who creates a comic strip series called “Theo and Ted,” featuring two teddy bears. Her cartoons show the funny and sweet adventures of Theo and Ted, who are always up to something that makes us smile. Wendi’s drawings are bright and lively, perfectly capturing the fun personalities of the adorable creatures.

Even though Wendi’s comics are not very well-known yet, they are full of personality and creativity. We’re excited to share her work here on Bored Panda and help more people discover the captivating stories of Theo and Ted. We think her comics deserve a wider audience, and we hope you’ll love them as much as we do!

More info: Instagram

#1

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#2

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#3

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#4

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#5

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#6

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#7

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#8

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#9

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#10

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#11

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#12

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#13

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#14

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#15

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#16

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#17

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#18

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#19

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#20

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#21

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#22

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#23

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#24

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#25

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#26

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#27

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#28

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#29

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

#30

“Theo And Ted”: 30 Bear-y Funny Comics By Wendi Pilling

Image source: theo_and_ted

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Continue Posting Things That Annoy Them More Than They Should (45 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Bride Horrified As Cousin Wears Long White Dress To Her Wedding, Furious As Her Mom Approved It
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
This Thread Has People Revealing The Moment They Stopped Admiring These 40 Celebrities
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Cress Williams as Black Lightning
Black Lightning: An American Story and antidote for Boring Villain Syndrome
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2017
The Best And Worst Transformations Seen During School Reunions, As Shared By These 30 Internet Users
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Before ‘From,’ Harold Perrineau Made His Mark With These Movies & TV Shows
3 min read
May, 15, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.