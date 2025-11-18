“You Just Get So Tired”: 30 People Share What Being Poor Is Like

Last week, Reddit user PrestonRoad90 made a post on the platform, asking those who grew up poor to share the things they believe people with more money will never understand about them.
It quickly gained traction and sparked thousands of heartfelt responses about the lasting impact of financial hardship. Many described how their experiences shaped their views on money, security, and even relationships.
From small but meaningful sacrifices to constantly worrying about bills, the thread highlighted the challenges that the wealthier may never have to consider.
#1
You just get so tired. It feels like there’s no resting because there’s always the pervasive feeling that you should be doing/making/fixing something. Poverty means constant planning – for the next meal, for the next bill, for the next crisis.
#2
Being poor is very expensive.
For example, if you’re unable to afford to pay a speeding ticket, it will accrue late fees, making it even harder to pay off.
If you need money right now to buy food and pay rent, Payday Loan shops can help you, but with exorbitant interest rates so you’ll end up paying back way more than you borrowed.
If you have a toothache but can’t afford to see the dentist, it can grow into something worse and more costly to fix.
#3
How little activities like “bring valentines for everyone in class” or “let’s hold a bake sale” were stressful AF.
#4
The anxiety you feel at the cash register. Knowing there’s nothing else you can put back, that you genuinely need every item and it’s the cheapest possible price, but somehow it’s still too expensive. That feeling never goes away.
#5
How difficult it is to crawl out of generational poverty.
#6
When you are starving and there’s nothing to eat so the only option left is to try and sleep because you hope that when you wake up you won’t feel so hungry.
#7
How exhausting it is to constantly worry about making ends meet.
#8
The constant fear of running out of money that creates this weird obsession over and guilt about spending money, even when you’ve got decent finances.
I grew up poor and my partner grew up upper-middle class. We have managed to carved out a pretty comfortable life but I still have panic attacks about money and being able to afford essentials (food, rent, etc.). They are flabbergasted every time it happens. Like supportive but completely confused as to why I get so upset. My response is always “money can run out”. .
#9
That Sugar toast is an acceptable dinner.
#10
How much relationships matter. You’re alot safer in a dangerous neighborhood if you know and have good allies/friends in the neighborhood. It’s alot easier to share a bedroom with four or so other people if you like those people. You can’t afford that new car part, but if you know that dude in the neighborhood who fixes cars, he might hook you up for a little cash. Etc etc. TLDR: having solid, good relationships with people you have history with can make a WORLD of difference.
#11
Being bullied for being poor.
#12
Food insecurity. I’m 60 and even now having no debt and being in a good spot, I still hoard food and keep any bit of leftovers. I remember going hungry and/or only having a small portion to eat..no seconds.
#13
Getting to stay home instead of school field trips because mom could never afford the ticket.Used to get excited about it until I realized why.
#14
Amount of time feeling powerless.
#15
Your parents not being able to support you into adulthood. Hell, mine stopped being able to when I was 15. I can always tell someone didn’t come from poverty when their suggestion to somebody facing financial troubles is “talk to your parents”.
#16
How stupid the phrase “it’ll cost more to repair it than it’s worth” is when it comes to car repairs.
It doesn’t matter if that s**tbox isn’t worth $500; a $600 repair that you’re going to have to beg, borrow, and steal to afford is still cheaper than coming up with a down payment, monthly payments, full coverage insurance, etc that you need for a decent used car.
Also, just how many laws and proposed laws utterly f**k over the poor. Emission inspections being a big one.
#17
Being poor means constantly worrying about basic needs and future stability.
#18
Seeing your mother wear 20+ year old worn out clothing and what amount to rags she collected from hospital visits, all so her child could have the best. Then the sadness of not being able to spoil her when you finally have your own money because she passed away too young.
Well… I just made myself sad lol.
#19
Small problems become large ones when you don’t have adequate savings
Any extra expense can be catastrophic.
#20
Going to the grocery store and not being able to afford the food you very exactly budgeted for because they raised the price of an item.
The most mortifying experience ever is getting to the register and discovering your total is mere cents above what you can afford so you have to pick an item to put back.
Or, finding out your card won’t go through because you forgot you paid your car insurance and there’s not enough money in your account to cover your groceries.
“Oh, wrong card, let’s try this one…” declined.
“That’s not the one, let’s try this one…” declined.
“Can we split the payment onto multiple cards?
“Oh, there’s not enough on that card to cover it? I’m sorry. Never mind. I’ll find out what money I have where and come back.”
As you walk of shame worse than any college one night stand has ever felt. Carrying your infant child on your hip leaving your groceries all behind because you can’t afford them.
I wish no one ever had to feel this way. But I also kinda wish everyone had to at least once.
#21
That oftentimes poor people make the decision to buy the thing that makes them happy when they can, instead of constantly saving only for what they need.
#22
As a fellow poor kid, the stinky kid in class probably didn’t have deodorant/couldn’t afford the proper deodorant. It still could be true for the stinky poor adult in your life. Be mindful and considerate sometimes.
#23
Being excluded from just about everything.
#24
Even basic needs are luxury for you.
#25
You fix things yourself.
#26
Maybe Obama care has helped. But healthcare wasn’t a thing. Need stitches the lady across the street did that for hamburger meat. Got jumped in the bathroom and have a big knot on your head lay down in the dark while your mom tells you not to fall asleep. I joined the Coast Guard when I turned 18 and boot camp was the first time I had been to a dentist.
My mom had mental health issues. She would get jobs and then lose them. She used me as a p**n in her games with my dad. I went to 21 schools from7th Grade to Graduation. You don’t get to go to college when you have been to 9 different high schools and have months long gaps between them.
People say it’s about making good choices. What if don’t know anyone who makes those like ever?
I joined the military and pulled myself up by my bootstraps so to speak. But it took its toll on my body for sure. But I would be dead or in prison if I hadn’t had a 10th grade teacher who wrote me a plan in detention that would be the best advice I ever got.
#27
Being told:
“Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.”.
#28
Some things can be cheap or low price and still not affordable.
#29
“Money doesn’t buy happiness” Ahahahahahahahahahahahah.
#30
Hunger. That dull pain that eats you through to your backbone and you can’t escape, even through tears is something that can only be understood if you’ve experienced it.
The anxiety and shame associated with grocery shopping. The panic when the register total is higher than your mental calculations halfway through and the shame of putting groceries back but please get this one…panicked total check, and playing the game of how much can I get for my money during checkout.
Having to kill a pet so you can eat. Those bunnies and chickens we got were quickly turned into meat sources during the lean times. Hard for an 11 year old kid to understand that bun bun was not a pet and don’t get attached, I went vegan for a while as an adult because I was so traumatized but to this day I’ll eat a rooster as soon as it utters its first cockadoodle because f**k those mean bastards.
The poverty smell. There’s just a smell associated with poverty that can’t be described. I’ll be in public and pick up a whiff and I’m instantly transported back to my childhood/teen years. If you know, you know.
