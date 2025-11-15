People On Twitter Share Pics Of Weird Stuff In Guys’ Bathrooms And Here Are 35 Of The Best Ones

Bathrooms are in some regards an interesting bit of space in any home. Sure, they have a specific function within a household and a necessary one at that.
But, it’s also your business card to the world—whenever someone comes over, they are bound to see your toilet and bath/shower setup, and this will be a part of their impression of you.
Don’t believe me? Take, for example, this Twitter thread that has been booming with people sharing pictures of their more interesting finds in bathrooms.
Image Credits: @jodieegrace
Twitter user Jodie Grace shared a picture of what she found in a supposed boyfriend’s bathroom—a taped-together plunger and brush monstrosity—and asked the women of the internet to share the oddities they found in their boyfriends’ throne rooms.
Bored Panda has collected some of the best submissions in the thread, which you can check out below. And while you’re at it, upvote, comment, and let us know what are some weird things you found in your SO’s bathroom in the comment section below!
More Info: Twitter
#1
Image source: morogerrs
#2
Image source: thestoryofpat
#3
Image source: HooliganHoule
#4
Image source: alexxaandraaaa
#5
Image source: lindsrio
#6
Image source: clarabellecows
#7
Image source: kaitlinsimon99
#8
Image source: ohhitsmckenna
#9
Image source: mollyfat2
#10
Image source: pabstjules_
#11
Image source: arlenebel
#12
Image source: kashedkuramel
#13
Image source: harley_schroyer
#14
Image source: builyd
#15
Image source: haileighschwalm
#16
Image source: am_wilki
#17
Image source: grizzlymantis
#18
Image source: keithkroner
#19
Image source: gabemgarcia
#20
#21
Image source: AnnaIsAwesome8
#22
Image source: biggaydogmom
#23
Image source: wunderlibrarian
#24
Image source: rachelyohee
#25
Image source: laurenstrange
#26
Image source: morganburbank
#27
Image source: AtomicFox_
#28
Image source: ainslie200
#29
Image source: kadepumpkin
#30
Image source: rwhite_22
#31
Image source: alexandri_ah
#32
Image source: EmilyDellone
#33
Image source: viclikevictoria
#34
Image source: indecisive_g
#35
Image source: js_oter0
Follow Us