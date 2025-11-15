Here’s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men’s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

by

We associate men’s fashion of past centuries with class and neatness. When we look at those times, we’re used to seeing tidy facial hair, slick pomades, fancy hats, and suits. Today’s post will change the perception a little bit. Well, in terms of hair, at least. For there have always been fashion renegades, or just people with bad hair days, or just bad hair in general.

Robert E. Jackson is an avid collector of vintage photography. He has over three thousand photos in his collection. He either got them anonymously, or sought them out, but in any case, he has ownership of all of them. The vast collection has many peculiar images, some of which we show to you today.

He shares vintage photos spanning from the early days of photography to the late 20th century, where you can see the strange hairstyles of men. They’re definitely not what we expect of those times in terms of men’s hairstyles. The rhyme and reason for having such hairstyles eludes us, and there’s not much that we can do to find out, but they definitely spark some curiosity.

More info: Instagram

#1

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#2

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#3

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#4

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#5

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#6

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#7

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#8

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#9

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#10

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#11

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#12

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#13

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#14

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#15

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#16

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#17

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#18

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#19

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#20

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#21

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#22

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#23

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#24

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#25

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

#26

Here&#8217;s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men&#8217;s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

Image source: robert_e._jackson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Popular TV Shows That Were Unexpectedly Canceled in 2025
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
50 Times Asshole Cats Were Publicly Shamed For Their Hilariously Horrible Crimes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Aida from Agents of SHIELD Inhuman Powers Explained
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2018
80 Marriage Memes That Are Funny Because They’re True
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2025
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn Season 1 Episode 2 Review: “Blood Runs Thick”
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2015
52 Stories About People Who Left A Mark In The Movie And Music Industries
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.