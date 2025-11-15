Here’s A Vintage Photo Collection Of Strange Men’s Hairstyles Throughout The Centuries

We associate men’s fashion of past centuries with class and neatness. When we look at those times, we’re used to seeing tidy facial hair, slick pomades, fancy hats, and suits. Today’s post will change the perception a little bit. Well, in terms of hair, at least. For there have always been fashion renegades, or just people with bad hair days, or just bad hair in general.
Robert E. Jackson is an avid collector of vintage photography. He has over three thousand photos in his collection. He either got them anonymously, or sought them out, but in any case, he has ownership of all of them. The vast collection has many peculiar images, some of which we show to you today.
He shares vintage photos spanning from the early days of photography to the late 20th century, where you can see the strange hairstyles of men. They’re definitely not what we expect of those times in terms of men’s hairstyles. The rhyme and reason for having such hairstyles eludes us, and there’s not much that we can do to find out, but they definitely spark some curiosity.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
