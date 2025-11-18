“What’s A Weird Little Thing That We All Do Or Experience, But No One Talks About?” (40 Answers)

Traveling teaches you that no matter where you go and who you meet, you will be able to relate to those people at least on some level. Certain thoughts, emotions, and habits are simply universal.
So Reddit user Broken__Defraculator posted a question on the platform, inviting everyone to list the things we all do or experience but, for one reason or another, don’t talk about in public.
#1
When hot in bed, we don’t just throw the covers off. We stick out a single leg….except we don’t just “dangle” it outside the covers, we wrap it around the duvet and kinda clamp it back down.
No one has ever shown us how to do this. No one ever taught us to do this. No one has ever discussed this. We just all do it.
Image source: The_fury_2000, cottonbro studio/pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
One weird little thing we all do but rarely talk about is replaying imaginary arguments or conversations in our heads, often coming up with the perfect comeback we wish we’d said at the time.
Image source: PonyPornThrowaway478, Miriam Alonso
#3
The farts that roll up your v*gina are pretty weird.
Image source: giggells
#4
Pretending not to see someone you know in public to avoid that awkward “hi” moment. We all do it, don’t lie.
Image source: MistressOfArousal, Ralph Chang
#5
Withessing some (random) person doing something really embarassing to themself and actively choosing/doing our best to ignore it and moving on. This is empathy.
RedeRules770:
At work once this lady bent over to grab her purse and whatnot. I happened to be facing away from her and she tooted, just a little one. She said “oh! Excuse me!” I turned around with a confused look and said “for what?” She looked SO RELIEVED and said “oh, never mind”
She’ll never know that I know.
Image source: rci_ancilla, Kaique Rocha
#6
When a random embarrassing/cringe memory floods the mind and the best you can do is try to blurt out some incoherent words, sounds, melody to distract yourself.
Image source: C_jk, Andrea Piacquadio
#7
Make up excuses to get out of invitations to social gatherings and other events you don’t want to attend.
Image source: Wild_Offer8678, KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA
#8
When you snap out of a daydream while you’re driving and quickly check all your mirrors as if you might catch a glimpse of a huge accident you caused. Then wonder how the hell did I drive this far and can’t remember.
Image source: TheDrKirk
#9
When you’re pooping in a public bathroom and strategically plan your exit for when it’s empty so no one associates you with the smell of poop or farts you might have unleashed.
Image source: agent-assbutt, RDNE Stock project
#10
Anyone else having entire conversations with themselves? Like, full on talking at the 2nd person, like you’re talking with someone else and trying to explain something? Sometimes even out loud (but in whispers so you don’t look like your insane. Then you realize you’re whispering to yourself and you look even more insane). Or am I just really lonely?
Even weirder, for me it happens in another language. I’m not English native, but I start talking with myself and arguing in english.
Also, do you guys/girls move when you’re talking? On the phone, for example. I can’t stand still. I’m literally walking circles around my own room. Sooner or later I’m gonna start digging out trenches like some Looney tunes cartoon. This also happens when talking by myself. It’s like moving my body allows me to think and explain better.
Image source: InteractionIll5071
#11
Picking our noses. I mean, c’mon. Sometimes a tiny, golden morsel is stuck in just that one irritating spot where you can feel it for minutes – or hours – and there’s no Kleenex in the vicinity. So up goes the finger and out comes the booger. Flick it, eat it, wipe it on your jeans. Whatever. Gotta get rid of it.
Image source: Graphite-and-Glitter, Yan Krukau
#12
Disgustingly brutal intrusive thoughts. The ones that would shatter your world if it happened.
Image source: Fatchance82, Ron Lach
#13
Look at other people’s food as waiters bring it to their table at a restaurant.
Image source: felcher_650, Luis C. Tavera
#14
I feel like deja vu isn’t discussed often enough. Not the “this feels like something I’ve been through” but legitimate “I had this exact dream and now it’s happening”. We all have that s**t and no one talks about it.
Image source: metatron121
#15
Before going to sleep, check how much sleep time you have.
Image source: AccurateTea7059
#16
Picking our underwear out of our a*s crack.
Image source: shavemejesus, Anastasia
#17
The gross feeling of sitting on a toilet seat after someone else warned it up.
Image source: adams_burner_account
#18
How much middle of the night calf cramps f*****g hurt.
Image source: Captain_Comic
#19
The things we smell sometimes. Our own farts. Our hands after scratching an itch in your pants….we all do it when we are alone. It’s actually biologically ingrained in us to “like” that smell. Our brains give us a little dopamine for checking….if the smell is off we know something is wrong.
Image source: To_Fight_The_Night, Mint_Images
#20
The little shake we do when we get under a cold cozy blanket.
Such a privilege.
Image source: eccentriccity
#21
Wiping your a**e then looking at the paper.
Image source: Popular_Upstairs_777
#22
Putting the last chunk of deodorant back on after it falls on the floor.
Image source: bluebearthree
#23
When we accidentally spit on someone when talking and all act like nothing happened.
potsgotme:
And you can still feel it on your arm and you wait til they look away so you can wipe it even though you both know they just f**king spit on you while locking eyes.
Image source: MaggiePuffxoxo, Ketut Subiyanto
#24
The secret thrill of being the first person to use a new jar of peanut butter, and sliding in the butter knife with grace and care to carve out a perfectly-formed morsel of legumic joy.
Image source: Glade_Runner
#25
Hearing a weird brief tone in one ear.
galloping_spider:
The aliens tuning in.
UncoolSlicedBread:
When I was little, I would pretend that it was my spidey sense picking up on bad guys somewhere.
As an adult, I prefer that it’s my spidey sense picking up on bad guys somewhere.
Image source: raginghappy, Mark Paton
#26
Pulling your phone out and fake checking it to act as a cover story for turning around because you forgot something or started walking the wrong way.
Image source: Genic, LinkedIn Sales Navigator
#27
Don’t pee in the dream bathroom.
Image source: techturnip
#28
Trying to catch your reflection in a window as you walk past to see if your hair is ok.
Image source: roxie_road
#29
Having an itch right on my palm and using my teeth to scratch it.
#30
Weeing in the shower.
Image source: macky018195
#31
Finally loosening that bit of food stuck in our teeth and either getting sweet revenge by biting down on it and swallowing it or getting it loose and awkwardly rooting around in our mouth until the frustrating realization hits that we already swallowed it and there will be no vengeance.
Image source: pantheonslayer
#32
That weird smell you get from your childhood but can never find or replicate if you wanted to. Mine reminds me of white school floors with little black dots all over.
Image source: Electrical_Ad9727
#33
Talking to ourselves in moments of solitude.
Image source: EmpressLexi
#34
Cuddle with pillows.
Image source: Upstairs_Work3013
#35
Well I think its so weird if you just say goodbye and then walk in the same direction.
Image source: Icy-Library-1828
#36
Slowly closing the fridge door to see when the lights turn off.
Image source: aHunterMustHuntt
#37
Testing if your voice still works after not speaking for a prolonged time…
Image source: c0m0d0re
#38
Knowing when someone is looking at us.
Image source: pcanelos
#39
Going to the bathroom to check a wet fart…..
Image source: One_Indication6395
#40
The sheer joy of talking off a pair of jeans when getting home. (I guess it doesn’t apply to people who enjoy wearing jeans inside, though..).
Image source: lolbemad
