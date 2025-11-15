40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

by

There’s something very off about these empty places. We can feel it in our bones. The hairs on the back of our necks are standing on end and our guts are telling us someone’s watching us, lurking in the shadows, just out of sight. Can you feel it too, Pandas? The eeriness? The tension? The low-key anxiety? We hope it’s not just us.

Liminal spaces exist as thresholds between one place and the next. They are the ‘in-between’ spaces like empty streets, waiting rooms, hallways, stairwells, parking lots, and airports that mark a transition between your starting point and your destination. Often, they make us feel uneasy. Unsettled. Even fearful. Especially when captured through the lens of a savvy photographer. Bored Panda has curated this list of exquisite, dreamlike, liminal weirdness to share with you how bizarre some parts of our world, near and far, really are when there’s nobody but us around.

Photographer Dominic Sberna, from the United States, was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about the role that lighting plays in setting the mood and tone of photos. Scroll down for the interview.

Are you ready to step across the threshold into the land where nightmares and reality mix like waves in a storm? Stay close, don’t wander off, don’t get lost, and let’s go explore. Oh, but if you do find your way back safe and sound, you might want to take a dive into our previous article about liminality right here.

#1 First Post Here, Does This Count? Clouds Over St Petersburg

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: G_DBarros

#2 Oregon Wildfires Making It Look Straight Apocalyptic

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: RavenRosie

#3 Hell

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: DejectedSoul

#4 Ethereal Playground. I Saw A Bunch Of Kids Playing In The Slides And They Were Barely Visible Through The Thick Fog, You Could Only Hear Their Laughter And Scurrying Footsteps

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Annoyniket

#5 Oh No

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: reddit.com

#6 It Is A Portal

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Aukrust

#7 The Pool I Work At Kind Of Creeps Me Out When We Turn Off The Lights At Close

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: cassidog

#8 3:15 AM

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Living_Lock

#9 Harbor Glow

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: krugerlive

#10 You Are Waiting For A Train

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: daysofyore444

#11 Oh Yeah

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Maecenass

#12 The Fog Makes The Funfair On The Meadows Seem A Little Creepy

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: docju

#13 Dystopian

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: green_left_hand

#14 Kolmanskop Ghost Town In Namibia

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: James_Sunder11

#15 No Power

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: ackeeandsaltfish

#16 Can You Hear The Buzzing?

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Helpful_Broccoli

#17 Are You Sure You Can’t Hold It Until Morning?

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: bangbangbatarang

#18 The Sky Is Falling

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: emshlaf

#19 Very Liminal-Looking Indoor Pool Area At The Place I’m Staying For A Vacation

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Psychological-Gap-87

#20 I Think I Found A Level Fun Entrance

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: xtra-big-frog

#21 Photo I Took Of A Quiet Street At Night

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Maxsposure

#22 Beach Walk To Nowhere

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: interstellarpolice

#23 Marienplatz U-Bahn Station

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: reddit.com

#24 I Feel Like I Really Want To Be There

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: whiskeysplotches

#25 The Attic Of An Abandoned House I Visited

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: BadCharacter

#26 Day 926 Since The Pandemic Began

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Coopscw

#27 I’ve Been Going For Days Now. It Smells Like Must And Old Bedding. I Think I’m On A Ship

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: JumboJimboJohnson

#28 My Girlfriend Works In A Bingo Hall And Sent Me This

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: snecko

#29 Market

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: KevlarYarmulke

#30 Carlsbad Caverns National Park Snack Bar

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Salty_Douglass327

#31 Why Does It Have To End?

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: NicorXX

#32 My Town’s Library Is Under Construction, So They’re Using An Old Grocery Store As The Temporary Library

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: pooshins

#33 Took A Ferry Tonight

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: HyprTrash

#34 The 5AM Ferry From Seattle

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: currentlyinbiochem

#35 How Relaxing

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Liminal Spaces

#36 Playground At Girlfriends’ Apartment Gives Off Weird Smell

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: ScotchtapeCabbage

#37 Local Town Hall

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: DrPl4typus

#38 I Smell Metal And Mold

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: 1kingtorulethem

#39 Permanently Closed

40 Surreal Photos That Will Make You Feel Uneasy For Unknown Reasons

Image source: Exuv1a

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Accidentally Came Out To My Parents Out Of Anger
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Somebody Feed Phil’s Phil Rosenthal
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2021
Three Satirical “The Biggest” Fictional Reality Show Ideas That Would Be Highly Successful
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2016
People Are Sharing “Inspirational Quotes” That Are Actually Something Their Friends Or Family Said And It’s Making People Crack Up (59 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Dominic Monaghan, Matthew Fox, Evangline Lilly, Josh Holloway, Yun Jin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Malcolm David Kelley, Harold Perrineau, Terry O'Quinn, Jorge Garcia, Ian Somerhalder, Maggie Grace, Naveen Andrews and Emilie De Ravin in Lost
‘Lost’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Which Stars Struck Gold From the 8.3 IMDb-Rated TV Phenomenon
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Saving Grace: Holly Hunter Talks Season Three
3 min read
May, 19, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.