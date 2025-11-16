“Stupid And Weird Signs”: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

While some people are looking for a message from the universe, others find wisdom and humor a little closer. Like, on the corner of a street. Or in a restaurant toilet.
But in case you miss them, the Facebook group ‘Stupid and Weird signs’ is here to help. As you might remember from our first publication on this online community, its members are like detectives, constantly spotting what so many of us simply pass by.
So we put together their latest posts for another publication and invite you to laugh your way through this silly list. Enjoy!
More info: Facebook
#1
Image source: Stephen Valiquette
#2
Image source: Steve Mattson
#3
Image source: Robert Vantassel
#4
Image source: David Snyder
#5
Image source: Michelle Hose
#6
Image source: Rosie Perera
#7
Image source: Melba Toast Palmer
#8
Image source: Dolores Staab
#9
Image source: Steve Mattson
#10
Image source: Susan Nacey
#11
Image source: Steve Mattson
#12
Image source: Calvin Wood
#13
Image source: Robert Vantassel
#14
Image source: Steve Mattson
#15
Image source: Patrice Simmons
#16
Image source: Robert Vantassel
#17
Image source: Steve Mattson
#18
Image source: Steve Mattson
#19
Image source: Patrice Simmons
#20
Image source: Simon Eden
#21
#22
Image source: Melissa Metcalf
#23
Image source: Patrice Simmons
#24
Image source: Steve Mattson
#25
Image source: Mike Blander
#26
Image source: Patrice Simmons
#27
Image source: Rosie Perera
#28
Image source: Patrice Simmons
#29
Image source: Lysle Lightbourne
#30
Image source: Michelle Hose
#31
Image source: Jonathan Nobles
#32
Image source: Steve Mattson
#33
Image source: Glenn Matthews
#34
Image source: Steve Mattson
#35
Image source: Sara Elisabeth
#36
Image source: Mike Blander
#37
Image source: Steve Mattson
#38
Image source: Sara Elisabeth
#39
Image source: Steve Mattson
#40
Image source: Kirsten Khanton
#41
Image source: Naomi Staras
#42
Image source: Attallah R. Bertrand-Rogers
#43
Image source: Patrice Simmons
#44
Image source: Steve Mattson
#45
Image source: Calvin Wood
#46
Image source: Chris Cott
#47
Image source: Neb Rodgers
#48
Image source: facebook.com
#49
Image source: Calvin Wood
#50
Image source: Mike Blander
Follow Us