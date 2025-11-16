“Stupid And Weird Signs”: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

by

While some people are looking for a message from the universe, others find wisdom and humor a little closer. Like, on the corner of a street. Or in a restaurant toilet.

But in case you miss them, the Facebook group ‘Stupid and Weird signs’ is here to help. As you might remember from our first publication on this online community, its members are like detectives, constantly spotting what so many of us simply pass by.

So we put together their latest posts for another publication and invite you to laugh your way through this silly list. Enjoy!

More info: Facebook

#1

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Stephen Valiquette

#2

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#3

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Robert Vantassel

#4

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: David Snyder

#5

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Michelle Hose

#6

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Rosie Perera

#7

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Melba Toast Palmer

#8

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Dolores Staab

#9

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#10

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Susan Nacey

#11

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#12

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Calvin Wood

#13

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Robert Vantassel

#14

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#15

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Patrice Simmons

#16

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Robert Vantassel

#17

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#18

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#19

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Patrice Simmons

#20

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Simon Eden

#21

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

#22

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Melissa Metcalf

#23

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Patrice Simmons

#24

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#25

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Mike Blander

#26

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Patrice Simmons

#27

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Rosie Perera

#28

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Patrice Simmons

#29

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Lysle Lightbourne

#30

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Michelle Hose

#31

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Jonathan Nobles

#32

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#33

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Glenn Matthews

#34

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#35

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Sara Elisabeth

#36

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Mike Blander

#37

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#38

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Sara Elisabeth

#39

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#40

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Kirsten Khanton

#41

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Naomi Staras

#42

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Attallah R. Bertrand-Rogers

#43

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Patrice Simmons

#44

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Steve Mattson

#45

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Calvin Wood

#46

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Chris Cott

#47

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Neb Rodgers

#48

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: facebook.com

#49

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Calvin Wood

#50

&#8220;Stupid And Weird Signs&#8221;: 50 Of The Funniest Signs Ever, As Collected By This Facebook Group

Image source: Mike Blander

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ash vs Evil Dead Season 3: What We Know So Far
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2017
How Many Property Brothers Shows Are There?
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2019
Meet The Cast Of “All The Light We Cannot See”
3 min read
May, 28, 2022
Hey Pandas, At What Moment Did You Realize You Were Gay? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Photographed Foxes In My Studio And Fell In Love With Their Characters
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Times People Were Unaware Of Their Own Cringe
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.