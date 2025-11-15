Hey Pandas, What Is Your Worst ‘This Teacher Is A Jerk’ Moment? (Closed)

We have all had bad teachers, but some stand out from the others. Who was your jerk of a teacher?
#1
One of my classmates tripped during school, and sprained their ankle. The teacher didn’t let her skip PE because she didn’t have a doctor’s note.
#2
My teacher was awful. He would read all of our grades out loud for the whole class to hear, singled out like 3 kids saying they made the class much worse, and created an environment where everyone hated each other and themselves. He didn’t call out bullying and liked to publicly humiliate kids for not understanding the material. Very toxic atmosphere.
#3
The biology assignment was to build a 3D model of a human cell. (In the ’90s) Most kids used things like macaroni. I went to a lot of trouble to source edible items that best represent the true texture of items, including gelatin to make the inside of the nucleus. I was very proud of my project. The teacher just dumped all models in a storage room and marked it a few months later. And then down marked the models because most of them were falling apart by then and mine was completely ruined.
The same teacher would hand back tests and you would have to go argue for more marks by showing him that your answer is exactly the same as in the textbook.
#4
This happen a few minutes ago so basically we can be on our phones during lunch i was reading on my the bell rung and the teacher yelled at me in the middle of a classroom because it was not put away she then ignored me when i procided to completley breakdown because yelling scares me very bad about 10 minutes later she get on her own phone.
#5
A guy in my class smiled so the teacher was like “seriously? you just got a certificate for student of the month” and sent him outside for the rest of class. It was absolutely ridiculous.
#6
When I was younger a teacher was pairing us up for a project. She said there could be 1 group of 3 and the rest 2 well me and 2 of my friends looked at each other because we wanted to be together well she lets thefirst person she chooses be in a group of three and then lets 5 otherkids be in a group of three so when she gets to the last 2 people she goes to the other kid “would you wrather work with him (me) or a group of three and she goes three so I say can I be with…. and she looks me in the eye and yells “DID I SAY YOU COULD DO THAT??” so i got to work alone.
#7
At my school, there’s a rule that is to not separate boys and girls other than bathrooms, and the PE teacher always separated us by boys vs girls and I was always first out because I had such bad dysphoria I was hiding and crying and he always told me to suck it up and join the girls team. (I’m gender fluid with a strong case of dysphoria.) Also one time my friend (who’s a boy) ran into me on accident and we both got hurt, he got a bruise on his arm and I got a minor concussion, neither of us were allowed to go to the nurse. He also hates my mom for no reason other than the fact she found out and stood up for me.
#8
My third grade teacher. Lets call him Mr. Asshole gave me detention when the person who was seated next to me wouldn’t shut up during class. I was trying to pay attention because were on Science it was one of my favorite subjects. When I finally shushed the talker the teacher said “tomruns12, detention” I asked why and he said for talking in class. I replied I wasn’t talking and he said “It take two to talk.” The person who was talking didn’t receive any punishment.
#9
In high school, I was constantly in the detention room. Your regular teachers could stop by and bring you assignments so you didn’t fall behind (more than you already were). I had this one Spanish teacher who would stop by with assignments for other students and never for me. She wouldn’t even make eye contact! Mind you I was one of her best students and would win her trophies in contests and what not. So thankfully I would never fall behind but still, she was cold man!
#10
My last year’s teacher (Who is now fired) threw a kid’s school supplies into a garbage can just because he was labelling them with his name when he was giving a lecture. When he threw the trash out he almost nailed a kid in the head with scissors.
#11
Not a teacher, but a teacher’s aide. In second grade, I got rocks in my shoe, and she wouldn’t let me empty them. After around 30 minutes, I felt my foot bleeding. Only then would she let me empty my shoes and go to the nurse. Apparently it wasn’t just rocks, there was glass in there too. And a shard of glass was stuck in my foot. All because this teacher’s aide wouldn’t let me empty my dang shoe. Come to think of it, she never liked kids at all. I don’t know why she even worked with kids if she didn’t like them.
#12
My teacher screamed at the class for 15 minutes about how we were using too much eraser dust and how it was ‘soOoo GrOsSS’
#13
when she didn’t lemme ask for help and she’d be an poop face jerk
#14
oh we are doing this now…..
ok so in kindergarten I had this teacher lets call her Mrs. Grinch.
she would yell at kids for not writing in cursive, mind you we were KINDERGADEN, spelling things wrong and spilling things. naptime was another horror story. she would walk around the room and yell at you if you weren’t asleep (like that’s going to make me go to sleep faster). anyway she got arrested last year for drug overdose. AS A FRICKIN TEACHER
#15
9th Grade (I’m 15 because b-day is in December).Two weeks before end of year, we weren’t doing anything in class. With teacher present, students decide to play truth or dare. I don’t play this game, ever. Male student walks over to me, takes my glasses off my face, asks if I can see. I felt extremely violated. Class laughed. Teacher blew it off after class when I complained. I never returned to the class. Teacher failed me for attendance.
#16
In my 1st grade there was a teacher, we’ll call her Mrs driedoutpineapple for convenience, Mrs driedoutpineapple would always yell for the stupidest reasons. She would call for quiet during a test, and then somebody would drop a pencil and she would shout at the top of her lungs, “I SAID I WANTED IT QUIET!!!!!” I live in southern Utah and in this elementary school there once was a lockdown. If you don’t know, this is where there is a dangerous person near the school who could threaten lives, and we all need to lock our doors and hide near the teacher’s desk. Anywho, Mrs driedoutpineapple had us in her class for the lockdown, and it was delightful to see her so scared for once. Nobody in school got in any danger, and Mrs driedoutpineapple nearly wet herself. I realize how mean it might sound for being happy when somebody is scared, but she was the DEVIL. For the rest of the year, whenever she would get mad at something, I would remember the look on her face.
#17
I had a teacher in 8th grade who was an absolute control freak no one could talk in his class, or detention had your phone on you? Detention. Didn’t ask a question you had in Spanish even though you didn’t know how to ask it in Spanish? Detention. Made my year super stressful and made me super anxious for that class. Mr. Sutliff you reading this dude lighten up.
Follow Us