“Rest In Peace”: Famed ‘Disney On Ice’ Actress Lost In Devastating Washington, D.C. Plane Crash

Famed ‘Disney on Ice’ skater and actress Inna Volyanskaya, 59, was among the victims killed in Wednesday’s deadly plane crash.
The doomed American Eagle Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four airline crew members, collided midair with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that had three soldiers on board.
Among the 60-odd travelers on the passenger flight was Volyanskaya, who was a pair skater with the Soviet Union National Team and also won gold, silver, and bronze medals in international competitions.
‘Disney on Ice’ skater Inna Volyanskaya was one of the victims of the deadly American Airlines plane crash
The mother of two young children performed as Princess Aurora, Cinderella, Belle and Ariel for numerous Disney on Ice shows. She was a coach at Virginia’s Ashburn Ice House before her untimely passing.
Her death was confirmed on social media by Virginia Rep. Suhas Subramanyam.
“It’s confirmed that none of the 67 people in last night’s crash survived, including members of our community like Inna Volanskaya, an ice skating coach in Ashbur,” he said in a tweet.
The 59-year-old was a mother of two young children and coached many other young figure skaters
Ross Lansel, the ex-husband of the skater-turned-coach, not only called her one of the best skaters he’s ever seen but also “one of the best pair girls to skate.”
He expressed heartbreak for all the children she coached over the years and said it will be “so hard without her.”
“Just knowing the impact she made to all the skaters and everyone just hurts my soul and just I wish all those kids that she taught, just my condolences and I wish them — all my prayers go out to them,” Lansel told News4.
Volyanskaya used to be a pair skater with the Soviet Union National Team
“I wish them the best of life and everything because I know it’s going to be so hard without her,” he continued.
He touched upon the profound impact that a coach can have on young and hopeful figure skating children.
“It’s tough, you know. They’re gone. That’s what kills me is these kids because I work with kids all day. Just one of those things where you don’t want to see anyone go through this,” he added.
She performed as Princess Aurora, Cinderella, Belle and Ariel for numerous Disney on Ice shows
The aircraft collided with the military chopper while making its way to Reagan National Airport, becoming the country’s deadliest aviation disaster since 2001.
Both the aircrafts plunged into the Potomac River, spurring a widespread search-and-rescue mission that soon turned into a recovery mission.
Two “black boxes” from the American Airlines jet have been recovered from the crash site.
As the investigation into the crash continues, an internal preliminary Federal Aviation Administration safety report spoke about the staffing in the air traffic control tower at the Ronald Reagan National Airport on the night of the crash.
The staffing was “not normal for the time of day and volume of traffic,” the report said, according to the New York Times.
Prior to the crash, a woman with no inkling of the looming danger had sent her final text message to her husband Hamaad Raza, as previously reported by Bored Panda.
“She texted me that they were landing in 20 minutes,” Raza said. He realized “something might be up” when his replies were undelivered.
Volyanskaya was one of 60 passengers, along with four crew members, who traveled aboard the passenger jet
Moments of panic were soon felt in the air traffic control tower, which was communicating with the helicopter seconds before the crash.
The air traffic controller at Reagan International Airport was heard asking the chopper if they had “the CRJ in sight,” referring to the American Airlines jet.
After asking the soldiers to “pass behind the CRJ,” the military aircraft confirmed: “PAT25 has the aircraft in sight, maintaining visual separation.”
Moments later, gasps were heard in the chilling audio clip before a woman exclaimed, “Oh my God.”
“Throwback to my skating life!” Volyanskaya said after sharing the clip below online
“Did you see that?” a voice said before air traffic controllers quickly proceeded to divert other planes to other nearby airports.
Around 28 bodies have been pulled out of the frigid Potomac River, officials said on Thursday afternoon. The remains of the three soldiers have also been recovered.
A number of figure skaters, their coaches, and family members were aboard the American Airlines flight that took off from Wichita, Kansas.
“It’s tough, you know. They’re gone,” Volyanskaya’s ex-husband said
Two child ice skating partners, Angela Yang and Sean Kay, are believed to be among the youngest victims of the deadly plane collision.
“Had so so much fun at camp!!! I’m really gonna miss my friends and all the great coaches! I can’t wait for next year!” read the very last post Angela shared on her Instagram shortly before losing her life in the crash.
Another photo, shared by a teenage skater, left social media users heartbroken over seeing him smiling away with fellow athletes in one of his last posts.
“I am so happy to have qualified for the national development camp,” said 16-year-old Spencer Lane, who documented his time in Kansas before his life was tragically cut short.
Netizens shared their grief over the loss of the many victims, including Volyanskaya, calling her a “champion we lost!”
“Rest in peace, Inna Volyanskaya. The loss of such a celebrated figure in the world of ice skating to the DC tragedy is deeply felt,” one social media user said. “My condolences to her family, students, and the entire skating community.”
“Inna Volyanskaya, RIP,” one said.
“Such a loss to the figure skating community and so many young victims,” read another comment.
