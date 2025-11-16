50 Hilariously Weird Things You Can Buy As Presents When You’re All Out Of Ideas

Getting someone a present can quickly turn into a huge headache. But don’t worry. The fact that you don’t know what they want or need is not enough to make you a lousy friend or cousin. Nor does it mean that your brain has been fried from too much work. Maybe you’ve just fallen behind on the market.
In this case, the online project ‘Weird [Stuff] You Can Buy’ is exactly what you need. It posts pictures of products most haven’t even heard of. From an all-white puzzle to a cat butt tissue holder, there’s everything you can imagine and more. So get your credit card out and continue scrolling!
More info: website | Instagram
#1 Exercise Block – $9.99
#1 Exercise Block – $9.99
#2 Spartan Knife Block
#2 Spartan Knife Block
#3 Spaghetti Monster Colander Strainer
#3 Spaghetti Monster Colander Strainer
#4 Definitely Would Not Recommend
#4 Definitely Would Not Recommend
#5 Whoopsy Desk Lamp
#5 Whoopsy Desk Lamp
#6 Remote Controlled Flying Shark
#6 Remote Controlled Flying Shark
#7 Beechwood Crab Multi-Tool
#7 Beechwood Crab Multi-Tool
#8 Paper Clips In A Shape Of A Cow – $13.48
#8 Paper Clips In A Shape Of A Cow – $13.48
#9 Mix Tape USB Stick – $30.00
#9 Mix Tape USB Stick – $30.00
#10 For That Crazy Cat Lover
#10 For That Crazy Cat Lover
#11 I’m Fine T-Shirt – $16.99
#11 I'm Fine T-Shirt – $16.99
#12 Melting Clock
#12 Melting Clock
#13 Dog Umbrella
#13 Dog Umbrella
#14 Ultra Realistic Elf Ears Earbuds – $34.99
#14 Ultra Realistic Elf Ears Earbuds – $34.99
#15 Cat Butt Tissue Holder
#15 Cat Butt Tissue Holder
#16 “I Miss Drugs” Yoga Mat
#16 "I Miss Drugs" Yoga Mat
#17 Shocked Patrick One Piece Swimsuit
#17 Shocked Patrick One Piece Swimsuit
#18 Third Eye Sunglasses
#18 Third Eye Sunglasses
#19 Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder
#19 Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder
#20 Lobster Claw Oven Mitts
#20 Lobster Claw Oven Mitts
#21 Absent Father Action Figure
#21 Absent Father Action Figure
#22 Rocket Raccoon Backpack Buddy – $39.99
#22 Rocket Raccoon Backpack Buddy – $39.99
#23 Kitty Winter Snow Mask – $26.99
#23 Kitty Winter Snow Mask – $26.99
#24 Crying Unicorn Candle – $24.79
#24 Crying Unicorn Candle – $24.79
#25 Prehistoric Taco Stand
#25 Prehistoric Taco Stand
#26 Crafting With Cat Hair Book
#26 Crafting With Cat Hair Book
#27 Hooded Reindeer Sweater
#27 Hooded Reindeer Sweater
#28 He Sojourner Keyboard – $1000.00
#28 He Sojourner Keyboard – $1000.00
#29 Tiara Headphones
#29 Tiara Headphones
#30 Crazy Cat Lady Action Figure – $12.71
#30 Crazy Cat Lady Action Figure – $12.71
#31 Coronavirus Ice Cube Mold
#31 Coronavirus Ice Cube Mold
#32 Muscle Skin Suit
#32 Muscle Skin Suit
#33 Bacon Bandages – $7.40
#33 Bacon Bandages – $7.40
#34 Travel Aid
#34 Travel Aid
#35 Egg Of Thrones Egg Cup
#35 Egg Of Thrones Egg Cup
#36 My House Will Look Like Witch’s House From Hansel And Gretel Soon
Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy
#37 Do You Prefer Your Cereal Soggy Or Crispy? With This Bowl You Don’t Have To Compromise!
Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy
#38 Christmas Dinosaur Shooting Lasers Ugly Christmas Sweater
Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy
#39 Aliens Warrior Cookie Jar – $29.99
#39 Aliens Warrior Cookie Jar – $29.99
#40 This Device Is Supposed To Alleviate Neck Pain, But It Might Also Alleviate You From Burden Of Life… Accidentally
Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy
#41 Pusheenicorn – $20.15
#41 Pusheenicorn – $20.15
#42 Sugar Skull Spoon
#42 Sugar Skull Spoon
#43 Nicolas Cage Pillow Case – $12.00
#43 Nicolas Cage Pillow Case – $12.00
#44 Piggyback Rider
#44 Piggyback Rider
#45 Beard Bib – $29.99
#45 Beard Bib – $29.99
#46 Shrimp Neck Traveling Pillow
#46 Shrimp Neck Traveling Pillow
#47 Bear Arms Shirt
#47 Bear Arms Shirt
#48 Booty Jorts Leggings
#48 Booty Jorts Leggings
#49 Mr. Sneezy Egg Separator
#49 Mr. Sneezy Egg Separator
#50 Fish Flip Flops
#50 Fish Flip Flops
