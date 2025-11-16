50 Hilariously Weird Things You Can Buy As Presents When You’re All Out Of Ideas

Getting someone a present can quickly turn into a huge headache. But don’t worry. The fact that you don’t know what they want or need is not enough to make you a lousy friend or cousin. Nor does it mean that your brain has been fried from too much work. Maybe you’ve just fallen behind on the market.

In this case, the online project ‘Weird [Stuff] You Can Buy’ is exactly what you need. It posts pictures of products most haven’t even heard of. From an all-white puzzle to a cat butt tissue holder, there’s everything you can imagine and more. So get your credit card out and continue scrolling!

More info: website | Instagram

#1 Exercise Block – $9.99

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#2 Spartan Knife Block

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#3 Spaghetti Monster Colander Strainer

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#4 Definitely Would Not Recommend

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#5 Whoopsy Desk Lamp

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#6 Remote Controlled Flying Shark

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#7 Beechwood Crab Multi-Tool

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#8 Paper Clips In A Shape Of A Cow – $13.48

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#9 Mix Tape USB Stick – $30.00

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#10 For That Crazy Cat Lover

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#11 I’m Fine T-Shirt – $16.99

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#12 Melting Clock

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#13 Dog Umbrella

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#14 Ultra Realistic Elf Ears Earbuds – $34.99

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#15 Cat Butt Tissue Holder

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#16 “I Miss Drugs” Yoga Mat

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#17 Shocked Patrick One Piece Swimsuit

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#18 Third Eye Sunglasses

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#19 Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#20 Lobster Claw Oven Mitts

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#21 Absent Father Action Figure

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#22 Rocket Raccoon Backpack Buddy – $39.99

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#23 Kitty Winter Snow Mask – $26.99

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#24 Crying Unicorn Candle – $24.79

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#25 Prehistoric Taco Stand

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#26 Crafting With Cat Hair Book

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#27 Hooded Reindeer Sweater

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#28 He Sojourner Keyboard – $1000.00

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#29 Tiara Headphones

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#30 Crazy Cat Lady Action Figure – $12.71

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#31 Coronavirus Ice Cube Mold

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#32 Muscle Skin Suit

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#33 Bacon Bandages – $7.40

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#34 Travel Aid

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#35 Egg Of Thrones Egg Cup

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#36 My House Will Look Like Witch’s House From Hansel And Gretel Soon

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#37 Do You Prefer Your Cereal Soggy Or Crispy? With This Bowl You Don’t Have To Compromise!

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#38 Christmas Dinosaur Shooting Lasers Ugly Christmas Sweater

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#39 Aliens Warrior Cookie Jar – $29.99

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#40 This Device Is Supposed To Alleviate Neck Pain, But It Might Also Alleviate You From Burden Of Life… Accidentally

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#41 Pusheenicorn – $20.15

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#42 Sugar Skull Spoon

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#43 Nicolas Cage Pillow Case – $12.00

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#44 Piggyback Rider

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#45 Beard Bib – $29.99

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#46 Shrimp Neck Traveling Pillow

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#47 Bear Arms Shirt

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#48 Booty Jorts Leggings

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#49 Mr. Sneezy Egg Separator

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

#50 Fish Flip Flops

Image source: weirds**tyoucanbuy

