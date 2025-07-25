Challenge: Give Your Pets Funny Emotions!

by

Does your pet lacks emotions? Or perhaps he doesn’t know how to express them? Let’s help our furry friends!

The idea came from this funny Japanese trend, and I thought that we, pandas, can make something similar, but not just with cats.

All you need is a simple piece of paper and a pet willing to collaborate!

Upload your pics, vote for the best and don’t forget to invite other pandas to participate :)

#1 If Looks Could Kill

#2 Smile My Cats :)

#3 Bad Chinchilla Doesn’t Quit Smoking

#4 This Chicken Is So Unimpressed

#5 You Haz Cheese???

#6 My Cat Wasn’t Very Happy About This

#7 Boredcat :)

#8 Smiling Hedgie

#9 Phoebe Says “‘doh!”

#10 Where’s My Cookie, Woman ?

#11 My Chinchilla Handbag…at Halloween. :)

#12 I’m So Surprised! Where’s My Kitkat?

#13 Frida Girl

#14 I Am A Rabbit Busia

#15 Duckface Cat

#16 Me So Hungry

#17 Charlie

#18 I Had To Hold Him

#19 Chin And Asuka

#20 #20 Nerd

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
