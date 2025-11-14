People Are Sharing Hilarious Pics Of Their Pets Sitting Like Total Weirdos In This Thread (30 Pics)

Imagine walking into a room only to see your pooch sittin’ upright like a hooman. Your reaction? Well, one owner named Brittany put it this way: “My dog is a weirdo bro.” She posted the caption with a hilarious pic on Twitter and it went viral with a whopping 1.2M likes and 192K retweets.

It soon turned out that Brittany is not the only parent whose beloved doggo acts like he ain’t one. Apparently, sitting like a human with an uncanny resemblance is a trick many dogs do. The motif remains unknown, but it doesn’t make the sight any less hilarious. “Man tell him to pay the bills that ain’t no dog,” said one caption. So, let’s take a look at the viral Twitter thread of dogs being weird, aka acting hooman and loving it.

#1

Image source: The_RHLP

#2

Image source: ohmyitsbrittt

#3

Image source: jay_mov

#4

Image source: Dash_Amber6

#5

Image source: tamsinamy_

#6

Image source: wintanastasia

#7

Image source: LisaTheGemini_

#8

Image source: Kreyol_Konvenk

#9

Image source: Lindawiggy

#10

Image source: abigailjrobin

#11

Image source: MarshmalowMatty

#12

Image source: skylatron

#13

Image source: irlsemi

#14

Image source: AinLyin

#15

Image source: TTG__CB

#16

Image source: tm_migo

#17

Image source: Aria_uhhh

#18

Image source: _citizensplanet

#19

Image source: elevenpyres

#20

Image source: nobabydikes

#21

Image source: lilhomieD_

#22

Image source: Animeisgreat123

#23

Image source: JaeeMichell

#24

Image source: saaavaannnah

#25

Image source: Joagambarte4

#26

Image source: RKVtheSenator

#27

Image source: _megannnnb

#28

Image source: allison_zerrudo

#29

Image source: mandimarvelous

#30

Image source: gabrielzee_

