Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

by

Real Housewives alum Brandi Glanville (52) has surfaced on social media to show off her new smile mere weeks after she applied hair remover to her face, leaving it pink and inflamed.

Glanville detected lumps on her face four months after she returned from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco in early 2023—which coincided with a harassment scandal involving her co-star Caroline Manzo (62) and plunged her into a deep depression.

In the latest Instagram post, she lauds a doctor who put her on a weeks-long course of intravenous antibiotics for helping her “figure out what’s going on inside.”

Brandi Glanville’s latest photo dump shows her hooked up to an IV

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: brandiglanville

The August 15 photo dump shows the star sitting on a dentist’s chair, hooked up to an IV tube with Doctor Michael R. Scoma standing by and smiling.

“They say Twitter is the devil but all it took was me screaming in my tweets asking for help for this lovely man to reach out,” she captioned the post.

“Thank you so much to Michael R. Scoma, M.D who specializes in infectious diseases for taking the time to meet with me and help me try to figure out what is going on inside.”

The parasite she contracted in Morocco took effect four months after she returned home

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: brandiglanville

Speaking to US Weekly on August 15, she recalled how her face became disfigured.

The Manzo harassment scandal had gone viral as soon as she set foot on home soil after the Moroccan trip. 

Manzo’s court filing alleged that the Bravo TV network encouraged The Real Housewives cast to drink and “become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to s**ually harass” colleagues “because that is for good ratings.”

During one such instance, according to Manzo, at least, Glanville had kissed her repeatedly without consent and performed other lurid acts.

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: brandiglanville

The complaint and the resulting odium made Glanville reclusive to the point that she lay on the couch for four months “in a fetal position” trying to process her dilemma.

She started going blind in one eye while fluid leaked from her ear into her mouth

Then one day, when she tried to return to everyday life, she realized that her face had begun breaking out in lumps.

“My face started, like, moving around and doing things. I started to lose my eyesight in my left eye. It’s insane,” she recalled.

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: brandiglanville

“At first, my face was blowing up and getting really swollen. Then it started sinking in, and I felt like something was just eating me from the inside. I’m like, ‘It’s eating my flesh’.”

Along with deformities, she suffered severe headaches, and fluid started draining from her left ear into her mouth.

She has since racked up $130,000 in medical costs

Glanville’s quests for healing drove her to see a total of 21 doctors, none of whom were any help.

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: brandiglanvilleofficial

“They didn’t believe me,” she told US Weekly.

“My insurance was like, ‘Nothing’s wrong with you. It’s just inflammation and old filler’.”

This development is the latest in a string of medical consultations that have accumulated $130,000 in medical bills.

Glanville has since hired a professional to help her out of her financial crisis

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: brandiglanville

Glanville has acknowledged her financial peril and told US Weekly on August 15, “I’m paying the minimum on my credit cards. I’ve exhausted my savings. At my age, I feel like such a loser in a way, because I was taking care of everything.”

“I was together. I had great credit. Now I’m scared about every little thing.”

Glanville has since thrown in with healthcare advocate Rachel Strauss, also known as the PBM (Pharmacy Benefit Manager) Princess.

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: brandiglanville

Strauss weighed in on her work for the actress, saying:

“Now that she has a definitive diagnosis, she’s able to go back, and that’s where she can start advocating financially.”

The public has shown overwhelming support for the actress

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: rystant

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: Karissa_lauren_

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: mswonderful_

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: Esme1971121051

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: CarolG36662

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: eme7_m

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: BeckyP_hinished

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: Crystal_Strong1

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: Conac02

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: bimsoh0rni

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: EverettJan70750

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: JaimeDowd

Brandi Glanville Reveals New Smile After $130K Health Battle And Face-Disfiguring Parasite

Image credits: jburlesonactor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Three Mistakes The Upcoming Season Of Dexter Needs To Avoid
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2021
Review: FlashForward — "No More Good Days"
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2009
J.K. Simmons Gives SpongeBob SquarePants “Whiplash” in New Episode
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2017
Soccer Team Forced To Take Down Announcement Of New Signing After Trolls Come After Her Appearance
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2025
Sadhbh Malin in Outlander Blood of My Blood
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Announces Summer Premiere in First Teaser
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2025
Is the Show Love is Blind Fake?
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.