“Sausage Fingers”: 40 Symptoms People Realized Weren’t Just Weird Quirks

According to the CDC, over 20% of adults in the United States live with chronic pain. And while many try their best to ignore pain to avoid trips to the doctor or to simply accept that it’s never going away, it’s probably wise for us to listen when our bodies are trying to tell us something.
Redditors have recently been sharing about the interesting quirks they had that actually turned out to be mental or physical health issues. From being burdened with annoying headaches to believing that they could see the future, enjoy scrolling through these responses, and keep reading to find conversations with the person who started this thread and Dr. Shahina Braganza!
Nearly every period, I would get a terrible pain in my backside, like a stabbing pain which would make me stop wherever I was. I also had a twisting back pain on the left side of my back. The doctors dismissed it as “periods are painful” and “there’s a wide range of normal”. Finally had an MRI in my 30s and I have Stage IV endometriosis with deep infiltrating lesions. Adhesions had stuck my bowel to my uterus and also strangled my left ureter so that my kidney couldn’t drain properly and was swollen. On the mental health side, I got so used to feeling like I was a hypochondriac with a low pain threshold that, to this day, I automatically assumed I’m being melodramatic when I’m ill.
I could hear my eyeballs move in my head, it sounded like light sand paper. I could also hear other body noises, such as digestion and my heart bea. I was medicated for decades due to my ” hallucinations.”
Turns out I had a little hole in my skull between my inner ear and my brain. It caused a “third window” that amplified my internal body noises. After surgery, I no longer hear my eyes move, and I’m no longer on medication.
Constantly got yelled at by teachers for not listening and got spanked at home for it. Everyone thought I just didn’t care or that I was stupid. One day, a doctor decides I need a hearing test, and it turns out there is a bunch of fluid built up in my ears, and without tubes, I’d be completely deaf.
The only person who apologized to me was my mom, and that took 15 years.
As a kid I wanted to be carried everywhere (like piggyback rides, etc) for way too long. Like I was an almost 5’ tall 8 year old asking to be carried on vacation. My feet hurt after walking more than like, two blocks. My mom took me to a podiatrist to prove there was nothing wrong with me and it turns out I had severe fallen arches and plantar fasciitis and needed corrective insoles to fix my gait. She took me for ice cream after that appointment.
My small daughter always had breath that smelled of sweets. So yeah, I always thought- ah she’s sweet inside and out! Nope, she had type 1 diabetes. I’ll kick myself forever over that one.
Growing up, when I got my first period at 15/16 they were extremely painful to the point I would pass out and couldn’t walk properly. My dad refused to talk about periods and my mum and sister said I was exaggerating and that I was making it up so I figured it must just be me. Fast forward to today and five GPs later who didn’t take it seriously, turns out I have endometriosis.
My inability to focus in school on subjects I didn’t care for, chronic lateness, poor impulse control… ADD, of course. Unfortunately, no one considered that possibility when I was young, because supposedly “only boys had that.” 😐
Growing up my mom’s side of the family always claimed the women were special and like witches. We could see ghosts, hear their voices, etc. I have so many stories of seeing ghosts, or watching things move that shouldn’t have. I hear a lot of random voices, once someone whispered in my ear “can you hear me?” When I was alone. Turns out we’re all either bipolar (me, with added depression for fun!) Or schizophrenic. The ghosts are more fun though.
I thought I had just a bunch of bad habits—I could never stop rolling my eyes or making weird throat noises no matter how much I tried. Tourette’s, ladies and gentlemen. It got a lot worse once I got to college and was under more stress.
I would let all my friends feel “the ball in my boob” in high school. One day I told my mom – she immediately called the doctor. Fast forward the next month and I had surgery to remove a tumor. It ended up being benign.
Rehearsing conversations and their potential branches before speaking to someone, being obsessed with textures and touch, *needing* to shave every hair from the neck down. Otherwise, I could feel them being moved and compressed by my clothes.. oh, and using quotes and references in 90% of my conversations. Turns out they’re not ‘quirks’, and coupled with my ‘issues,’ they make me rather autistic. I wish I knew 20 years ago!
Repeating words in my head since I was a child. Then one day I went to the ER and I was extremely anxious and the doctor gave me an anti-anxiety pill and I noticed that ended the repetitive thought and words.
I thought I could see the future. In fact have bipolar 1 with psychosis.
I didn’t like eating as a very young kid. I was underweight and anemic.
Turns out my tonsils were huuuuuge and once they got removed, I could eat!
I was always annoyed at the other kids my age because they were so childish. And I always got praise from my teachers for my problem solving skills and they all used to say the same thing: that I was “thinking outside the box”. It was such a weird concept for me to receive praise for something that just seems like an obvious solution to a problem, and people reacted as if I was some kind of genius, I just couldn’t fathom that other people would miss the details that were obvious to me.
This, coupled with not picking up on social cues, hardly ever showing body language or facial expressions, monotone voice, staring a lot, more advanced vocabulary than my peers, not understanding sarcasm, analyzing jokes to death because sometimes jokes aren’t logical and people found me annoying for doing this, treating plushies as if they had actual feelings, preferring to play with pets rather than other kids, reading non-fiction during the morning readings when all the other kids read like mystery books, severely disliking certain fabrics and textures, being hypersensitive to noises and light….
I’m surprised that people don’t usually notice that I’m autistic.
When I was about 13/14 I used to complain about stomach aches and sore throats A LOT. My parents thought I was faking it to stay home from school and the doctors blamed everything on anxiety/periods.
Turns out I have a hiatal hernia. My stomach acid was leaking into my throat when I was lying down at night and was starting to damage my oesophagus.
Sometimes if I was really tired or jetlagged I’d wake up and for a few seconds the room would look larger than it actually was or I wouldn’t recognise things that were totally familiar even know I knew they were things I’d seen before (jamais-vu, reverse Deja vu). Turns out I had epilepsy without realising for years. I later developed other types of seizures.
I had headaches for several years. I was basically told it was nothing. Nope, baseball sized brain tumor.
Needing constant naps. I was already on a stimulant for my ADHD but my body demanded that I nap for two hours just four hours after I woke up in the morning (after receiving a full ten hours). Turns out I’m narcoleptic!
My ability to exercise was suffering. Even a couple of warm up sets would make me so queasy I’d feel like I could puke. I thought it was poor sleep and diet.
My urine was a little dark. I thought I wasn’t drinking enough water.
I’d wake up covered in sweat. Like, soaked to the point that it looked like I took a shower in my pyjamas and crawled back into bed. I thought I was just hot.
Eventually I briefly passed out while walking around at a Dave and Busters with my girlfriend. An ambulance was called. They didn’t see anything wrong but offered to take my to the hospital which I declined.
My girlfriend *demanded* I make a Dr appointment the next day. If not she threatened to call my mom and get her to berate me too. So to make her happy I made an appointment. Dr didn’t see anything out of the ordinary but ran some blood tests to be sure. The next morning, I was at work and the Dr called to tell me my RBC count was reading “3”, which he assumed must have been a mistake because I shouldn’t even be capable or walking with it testing that low but I should go the the ER to be sure. I told my boss what was up and he gave me the go ahead to leave and I drove myself to the ER. Told triage the result of the test, and they too said it sounded like the test was faulty and they ran their own. The test was right, and everyone was shocked that a person could be so anemic while still able to stand upright.
My spleen was “cleaning” my blood of my red blood cells as it apparently thought they were faulty. It was also over 3 lbs in size (a normal spleen is roughly a quarter lb). The sweating and dark urine was caused by my kidneys failing due to the extreme anemia. My inability to exercise was due to there not being enough red blood cells to carry oxygen through my body under the increased load. The doctors I saw in the hospital told me that had I continued to ignore the symptoms I’d have likely died of a heart attack within a week or so.
Holy s**t I was just talking to my mom about this. I thought I was just bad at sports and very specifically any sort of sustained activity.Think track, soccer, basketball, etc. Just thought I got more tired faster than other people cause I was lazy or whatever.
Went running with my mom one time in my early twenties in the cold and she heard me wheezing afterwards
Asked if it was always like that to which I said yes. Took me to a doc and turns out I have exercise induced asthma.
I do indeed get winded faster than other people but it’s not a laziness thing. No idea what would’ve happened if I found out during like middle school or something.
My whole life, I have dealt with becoming “obsessive” over new things – like when I hear a new song I like, I will listen to it hundreds of times on repeat and not get tired of it. New hobby? It consumes my being.
I have also had a running “daydream story” since about middle school. It’s an ongoing story with characters I made up (and a self insert of course), and I used to listen to music and imagine fight scenes and things like that.
It turns out, both of those things are symptoms of ADHD, especially in women. I never got tested as a kid because my mom believed that “none of her kids have a mental illness.” 🤷🏻♀️
My parents thought I ignored them a lot because I often didn’t listen as a young child. Turns out I had severe chronic ear infections that caused a surge of ear wax to clog up my ears and put pressure on my eardrums so bad that I was practically deaf. I had to have surgery to fix it.
My handwriting was terrible, balance sucked and I would have tremors especially in my hands after vigorous exercise.
I thought I had Parkinson’s.
It was just mild cerebral palsy, which is non progressive, and I’ll have it for life. Definitely beats having Parkinson’s, especially as a teen.
I used to make sure that any sentences I said were a multiple of 3 . It then evolved to 6, 12, 24, 48 and 96. I would say words to myself to round them to those numbers.
lookoutitspam:
OCD gang, lol. Just diagnosed and put on meds last week. My special number is 10. Steps have to be in multiples of 10, can’t cross from carpet to tile, etc. without having taken a number of steps that’s a multiple of 10. Gotta tap my fingers on stuff 10 times.
Bipolar here. I used to be able to stay awake without being tired and people always were amazed by that at work, turns out I was just manic.
My grades would drop every winter/late spring. I live way north and get severe vitamin D withdrawal.
Food cravings that went beyond just silly little hankerings and became extreme to the point of damaging my teeth, causing rapid weight gain or giving me kidney stones.
Turns out food hyperfixation is a symptom of ADHD. Once a food hit just right at the right time, it was all I could think about and wanted eat for weeks or months.
Also I always felt like there was a TV on in my head. You know those old TV’s where you know it’s on because of the low-volume high pitched ring? I constantly had that. Turns out I have tinnitus.
My arms bent backwards and would freak other kids in my classes out sometimes. It was a silly party trick until I got diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and couldn’t walk after I became an adult.
I was a fidgety kid and would do odd things like whisper words under my breath every time I spoke, say certain words a lot, tap things, make sounds. I mostly grew out of it but when I woke up in my 20s with sudden onset motor and vocal tics (by which point I’d almost forgotten what an odd kid I was) I went to a neurologist and it turns out I have Tourette’s syndrome. It was only when he asked if I had any unusual habits as a child it clicked that I’d had it all along.
My friends and I thought my basement was haunted but I was the only one who really believed it, because I had seen figures there. Yeahhhhhh… house wasn’t haunted, lol. Somehow it took me years of mental illness before I made that connection.
I apologize for disappearing; honestly I never expected anyone to see this silly little story and the interest freaked me (and my anxiety) out for a sec. I mentioned this further downthread but wanted to answer your question directly as well.
I have been “diagnosed” with schizophrenia, depression, GAD, etc. etc. I have had a long history of evolving signs and symptoms of mental illness and don’t feel connected tied to a particular diagnosis. At a certain point, when you’re sick enough to have basically a treatment team of therapist/psychiatrist/GP, etc., they tend to address things symptom-by-symptom instead of giving one med for one diagnosis (which is not sufficient for some people), so it’s not something that’s specifically on my mind much. I do have a diagnosis for insurance and record-keeping purposes that is kind of their best-guess categorization and as someone downthread guessed, it’s Bipolar 2.
All my life when I was growing up I was always uncoordinated. I had no balance (I was never able to skate), my coordination was terrible, I had scoliosis, and hearing loss and a hand tremor. My whole body was just “not right”. I fought against all that very hard – I became a bike racer, I’ve done Ironman triathlons, I’ve hiked the AT. (Yeah, I am sure I was compensating). But finally in my 50’s, after a bout of severe foot neuropathy, I was diagnosed with a congenital neuromuscular disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth or CMT which demylenates the peripheral nerves and really screws with the body’s biomechanics. I was fighting a huge uphill battle the whole time.
Just thought I was a tired, sleepy person. Always amazed by how much energy people had every day, but I have always enjoyed couch potato activities so I assumed it was a “me problem” and I was just built that way. Thought I must be lazy.
Well. It was a me problem. A stomach problem. My body was using all my energy trying to digest food and draining me of vitality. I went on a simplistic diet and just BOUNCED BACK. Oops. Turns out stomach dysfunction runs in the family. Now I’m trying to get fit, I got a new job with all that energy, and I’m making a cross country move!!
Hey you reading this, the person with no energy for anything. Maybe you’re depressed – but maybe there’s a physical problem!! Get checked out!!
As a kid my hands would hurt like needles stabbing me when I wrote and in gym class my feet would feel like I was walking directly on bone. Nobody believed me. I did in school suspension for refusing to participate, even Saturday school for all the missing class work cause my hands would hurt so bad. Everyone thought it was just an excuse. Took a neurologist, rheumatologist and my primary care doctor to finally diagnose me with a rare autoimmune disease called Mitchell’s disease. It’s extremely painful. I never got the apologies from the school faculty but my mom finally understood why when she woke me up for school I would cry that my hands and feet hurt.
I don’t know if this counts as physical health but some days I’d just be really clumsy, drop things, spill things, get my words all mixed up and say the opposite of what I mean – mum tells me I was diagnosed with dyspraxia when I was 12, told me when I was 30.
My toenails used to frequently split. One time my wife witnessed this and said “that’s not normal”.
Yadda yadda yadda, I had been iron deficient for like 12 years. Within two weeks of supplementing iron, I became much less disabled.
Crying over not being able to understand most math no matter how simply it was explained to me -> dyscalculia
Growing pains, twisting my ankles and spraining my wrists often, legs giving out etc -> EDs
Bullied but unaware that I was being bullied half the time basically just struggling a lot socially, being labeled and “old soul” and “mature for my age” because I only knew how to talk to adults -> autism
Not me, but I helped someone on reddit get diagnosed with EDS. They posted a picture of their fingers bent in a strange way and said they didn’t know why they could do it when others can’t, so I asked if they had it. They responded saying they took a survey and had 80% of the symptoms and had made an appointment to get formally screened.
I played volleyball as a kid and was a great server. When I was 13 I served the ball and immediately felt horrible lower back pain. I went to complain to my mom and she totally blew it off since my dad and grandpa both suffer from low back pain. Fast forward through the volleyball season and I was still suffering with pain everyday. My mom finally took me to the doctor since I was complaining so much and one x-ray proved I have spondololisthesis which is common in gymnasts, football players, and other people where they extend a lot. Turns out I needed a spinal fusion and months of physical therapy.
