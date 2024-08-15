Racquel Chevremont Joins The Real Housewives of New York City for Season 15

The Big Apple is set for a dramatic comeback with the fifteenth season of The Real Housewives of New York City premiering this fall. Bravo has dropped the trailer, and fans can hardly wait for the latest twists and turns.

Welcoming Racquel Chevremont

Joining as the new Housewife is Racquel Chevremont, announced back in June. The model turned art curator becomes the show’s second queer Housewife, after Jenna Lyons. Racquel’s arrival marks a significant moment for the series, adding depth with her unique background and perspectives.

The Glamorous World of Rebecca Minkoff

Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff will also join the fray as a Friend of the series. Minkoff, famous for her luxury fashion brand, faces some challenging moments in the trailer. Notably, when Brynn Whitfield shades her collection sold at Nordstrom Rack, she defends herself by highlighting her accomplishment in building a $100 million company.

A Batch of Fresh Drama

The season teases plenty of heated exchanges and intriguing storylines. From rumors of pregnancy spread by Jessel Taank to explosive fights between Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan. In one intense confrontation, Whitfield tells Hassan: You’re not Naomi [Campbell], you’re not Gisele [Bündchen], to which Hassan claps back: Naomi wish! Gisele wish!

Diverse Backgrounds and Personal Quests

This season spotlights more than just conflicts; it delves into the personal lives and aspirations of each cast member. Sai De Silva explores therapy while paying tribute to her late mother. Erin Lichy navigates family moves and health crises. Jenna Lyons balances career aspirations with motherhood as she prepares for her son to go off to college.

Spotlight on Racquel Chevremont’s Journey

Born in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Racquel brings over 20 years of experience as an esteemed art curator. Having graced campaigns for notable brands like Benetton, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Fila, L’Oréal, Nivea, and International Elle Magazine covers, she is also known for her dedication to amplifying queer voices through initiatives like The Josie Club—a Black Queer Femme and Woman supported social impact group.

Racquel’s presence is sure to bring new layers of sophistication and cultural nuance to RHONY. As she puts it: “Living out a fairy tale with her two kids and partner,” she won’t let past rumors from the New York art scene get in her way.

