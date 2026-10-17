If You Enjoy Weirdness, You’ll Probably Enjoy Learning About These 42 Facts

No matter how educated you think you are, there’s always something new to learn. If your goal is to understand the world better, it helps to be intellectually humble and open-minded, while being discerning and wary of misinformation, as a good scientist should.
Today, we’re featuring some of the most bizarre and unsettling facts about the world, science, and history from the ‘Extremely Weird’ page and ‘Weird Facts’ group on Facebook. Keep scrolling if you want to be spooked or you’re in the mood to learn something unusual today.
#1
They grew up 6,000 miles apart, never knowing the other existed. Then a YouTube video changed everything.
Two women. Same face. Same birthday. Two completely different lives until a random video clip collided them back together.
In November 1987, in Busan, South Korea, two identical twin girls were born and then separated almost immediately, sent through different adoption agencies to different corners of the world. One, Anaïs Bordier, grew up in Paris as an only child. The other, Samantha Futerman, grew up in New Jersey with two brothers. Neither had the faintest idea a twin sister existed. As far as either of them knew, they were simply adopted only children living ordinary lives.
Fast forward to December 2012. Bordier, then a fashion student in London, was shown a YouTube video by a friend. In it was an aspiring LA-based actress named Samantha Futerman who looked, unmistakably, exactly like her. Not “sisters could be sisters” similar. Identical. Bordier couldn’t shake it. She dug a little deeper online and found something that made her stomach drop: same birthday, same birth country. November 19, 1987. Busan.
In February 2013, she took a chance and messaged Futerman on Facebook.
What followed was a Skype call neither of them will ever forget two strangers on opposite sides of the world, laughing at the same jokes, catching themselves making identical hand gestures, finishing each other’s sentences without even trying. It was less “getting to know you” and more “recognizing someone you already knew.”
Still, they needed proof. So they did what anyone would do in a story this wild: they took a DNA test. In May 2013, they met face-to-face for the first time in London and shortly after, the results came back. 99.99% probability of being identical twins.
Their story didn’t stop there. The two went on to co-write the memoir Twinsters and starred in the award-winning 2015 documentary of the same name, following their discovery, their emotional first meeting, and an unforgettable trip back to South Korea to trace their origins.
Separated at birth. Reunited by YouTube. Proven by science.
Sometimes truth really is stranger and more beautiful than fiction.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
Ideally, you’ll find the right balance between intellectual humility on the one hand and healthy skepticism on the other.
Being completely objective and unbiased is impossible. And yet, we can (and should) be more objective while avoiding misinformation and disinformation as much as possible.
That’s easier said than done, though, with a veritable flood of iffy ‘facts,’ fake content, and propaganda online. And some individuals are more prone to believing misinformation.
The American Psychological Association points out that detecting false info is difficult. “When we encounter new information, we tend to focus on understanding it and deciding what to do next, rather than evaluating it for accuracy.”
#2
She Lived With a Bullet in Her Nose for 48 Years At 14, a girl felt something strike her right temple. She assumed it was a small stone and carried on with her life. It was actually a stray bullet. For 48 years, Zhao had no idea. The bullet had entered her skull, but instead of reaching her brain, it turned and settled in her nose, which doctors believe is why she survived. Decades later, at 62, her body began sending signals: a chronic stuffy nose, persistent headaches and swollen lymph nodes. She went to doctors at the First Hospital of China Medical University in Liaoning province, in northeastern China. There, they found a metal object inside her nose. It was a bullet, 2.5 cm long and 0.5 cm wide. The surgeons chose a minimally invasive procedure. They did not need to cut her nose or upper lip to take it out. Only after the operation did Zhao learn the truth about that day at 14. The “small stone” had been a bullet all along. Her reaction was gratitude. She said she was happy the bullet hadn’t taken her life, and thankful it let her live her life with her family. That’s 48 years, one bullet and one very lucky turn.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#3
Usha Ram, 55, had been flipping burgers and cooking at a Vancouver Burger King franchise for 24 years. No write-ups. No drama. Just loyal, steady work.
One day, she finished her shift starving and realized she’d left her wallet at home. She’d eaten nothing all day, so she asked her supervisor if she could take a meal and pay on her next shift.
She heard a yes. She walked out with a fish sandwich, fries, and a drink. With her employee discount, the whole thing came to under a dollar.
Then came the twist. The manager claimed she’d only approved the sandwich.
When Usha came back for her next shift, she wasn’t handed an apron. She was accused of stealing and fired on the spot under the company’s “zero tolerance” policy.
English isn’t her first language. Her lawyers argued this was an honest misunderstanding, not a crime, and that 24 years of spotless service should count for something.
The judge agreed.
Justice Miriam Warren ruled there was no intent to steal, called the firing excessively harsh, and said the employer acted in an insensitive, bad-faith way toward a long-serving worker.
The verdict: $46,000
$21,000 in lost wages
$25,000 in aggravated damages for emotional distress
Twenty-four years of loyalty, tossed over fries worth pennies. The employer paid for it.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
“It takes effort to compare new information with what we already know; when new information is false but plausible, we can learn it as fact.”
According to the APA, several factors can increase your susceptibility to misinformation.
First of all, individuals are more likely to believe misinformation if it comes from in-group sources versus out-group sources. They are also more likely to believe sources they perceive as credible.
“The emotional content of misinformation plays a role as well: People are more likely to believe false statements that appeal to emotions such as fear and outrage. They are also more likely to believe misinformation that paints opponents in a negative light than they are to believe misinformation that is negative about their own in-group,” the APA explains.
#4
She said Titanic broke in two. They took the microphone from her hand to say she was wrong.
In 1982, an elderly woman stood up at a Titanic Historical Society convention and used her hands to show exactly how the ship went down snapping in half before it sank.
The event’s compere took the microphone from her mid-sentence. He was a THS treasurer named Louis Gorman, and he told the room she was mistaken that she’d probably confused a falling funnel with a break in the hull. Officially, everyone “knew” Titanic sank in one piece.
That woman was Ruth Becker. She’d been 12 years old on April 14, 1912, watching from lifeboat 13 as Titanic went under, its decks still lined with people jumping into the ocean in its final moments. She’d carried that image for 70 years. She knew what she saw.
Three years later, in 1985, Robert Ballard’s expedition found the wreck. Two massive pieces of hull, separated by a debris field hundreds of meters wide.
Ruth Becker was right. She’d been right the entire time.
She died in 1990, and her ashes were scattered in the Atlantic at the exact spot where Titanic went down.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#5
He wasn’t supposed to survive. He got 35 more years anyway. A man is hanging lifeless from a utility pole, 20 feet in the air, his body limp against his harness.
The only thing keeping him from falling is a belt buckle.
It’s 1967. Randall Champion and J.D. Thompson are just doing routine maintenance the kind of job they’d done a hundred times before. Then Champion’s hand brushes a live wire.
In an instant, he’s unconscious. No pulse. No time.
Thompson can’t get him down. There’s no room to do CPR up there. So he does the only thing he can: he presses his mouth to his partner’s and breathes for him. Again. Again. Again.
Somewhere below, a photographer named Rocco Morabito happens to be driving by. He hears the shouting, looks up, and lifts his camera not knowing he’s about to capture one of the most powerful images in photography history.
Thompson feels a pulse. Unbuckles his own harness. Carries Champion down the pole on his shoulder like a fireman. Starts CPR on the ground with another lineman at his side.
By the time the ambulance arrives, Champion is breathing on his own.
He would go on to live another 35 years.
That split-second decision to keep breathing air into a man everyone else might’ve given up on bought him three and a half more decades of life. Birthdays. Holidays. Time with people he loved.
This is why CPR training exists. This is why knowing what to do in those first few minutes matters more than almost anything else you’ll ever learn.
You don’t need to be a hero. You just need to know what to do.
Get certified. You never know whose 35 years you’re holding in your hands.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#6
She spent $50,000 in the middle of the night and told no one for over a decade.
New Orleans, August 2005. Hurricane Katrina had just torn through the city, and the power grid was gone. At the Aquarium of the Americas, backup generators were running dry, temperatures were climbing, and oxygen was disappearing from the tanks. Staff fought around the clock to save what they could. Thousands of fish didn’t make it.
But 19 African penguins and two sea otters, Buck and Emma, survived the worst of it. The only way to save them now was to get them out fast. Monterey Bay Aquarium in California agreed to take them in, which meant one thing: a private charter flight out of Baton Rouge, in the dead of night, at a cost that ran into the tens of thousands of dollars.
That’s when an anonymous donor stepped in and covered half the bill $50,000 so the flight could happen. The aquarium staff who flew with the animals didn’t find out who it was. Even the director who thanked the donor was told only that they wished to stay unnamed.
The animals made it to California safely. All 21 of them. They stayed at Monterey Bay for nine months while Audubon rebuilt, then flew home to New Orleans in May 2006 aboard a donated FedEx cargo plane.
The identity of the donor didn’t come out until years later, after she passed away: it was Betty White.
A staff member who’d cared for the birds for over two decades finally shared the story, saying she’d never wanted anyone to know.
That was who she was. Decades of quiet checks to animal causes, no press releases, no photos just help, given because it was needed.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
Furthermore, repetition strengthens the perceived reliability of any information. This, unfortunately, is something that anyone can fall prey to. Even incredibly well-educated and bright individuals, as well as people aware of the power of repetition.
“People are more likely to believe repeated information, even when it contradicts their prior knowledge,” the APA states, emphasizing that this is why it is so important to stop misinformation early.
All of that being said, the APA stresses that education, analytical reasoning, and numeracy skills can, generally, increase a person’s resistance to misinformation.
On the flip side, anxiety can increase an individual’s susceptibility to misinformation.
“Older adults may be better at identifying misinformation than younger adults, yet older adults are also more likely to see and share false information on social media,” the APA states.
#7
She forgot she was married. He didn’t give up. This is their story. In 2015, Laura and Brayden fell for each other as pen pals. By July 2016, they were married.
Nine months later, everything changed in an instant. A steel pole fell and struck Laura in the back of the head while she was setting up for an event. The traumatic brain injury erased years of her memory including her husband, and the wedding they’d just had.
She woke up feeling like a teenager again. The man sleeping beside her? A stranger. Some nights she panicked, unsure why he was even in her house.
For almost two years, they lived like roommates. Laura relearned how to read and write. She fought through chronic pain. And she wrestled with real resentment trapped, in her eyes, inside a marriage she never remembered agreeing to.
Through all of it, Brayden stayed. No pressure. No ultimatums. Just quiet, steady care, day after day.
Eventually, something in Laura shifted. She wasn’t going to walk away from a man who never walked away from her.
So she took off her wedding ring.
And asked him out on a first date.
They went back to the places they used to go. They made new memories from nothing. And slowly, Laura fell in love with her own husband for the second time.
In August 2019, Brayden got down on one knee again. They renewed their vows and started a new chapter this time, both of them choosing it.
Laura says it best: love is a choice.
You don’t just fall into it once and coast. Sometimes you choose it again. And again. Even when memory fails you.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#8
She closed her eyes at 14. She opened them at 46. Thirty-two years just… gone.
In between, an entire generation grew up, married, and had children of their own and Karolina Olsson never noticed a single day pass.
It started with a toothache. Sweden, 1876. A poor fisherman’s daughter came home complaining of pain in her jaw, and her family suspicious of doctors, more trusting of folk remedies put her to bed to sleep it off.
She never really got up again. Not for 32 years.
Her pulse slowed to a crawl. She stopped responding to pain. But her body didn’t waste away like every doctor expected it to no muscle atrophy, no dramatic aging, just… stillness. Her family fed her two glasses of milk a day and kept her at home, refusing to let anyone commit her to an institution.
And here’s the part that still gives people chills: she wasn’t fully gone. In 1904, when her mother died, Karolina wept. Somewhere inside that decades-long sleep, something in her still knew.
Then, on April 3, 1908 with no warning, no medical intervention, nothing she opened her eyes. Crying. Asking for her brothers. Forty-six years old in body, but frozen in the last moment she remembered at fourteen.
Doctors later called it a severe catatonic psychosis, likely triggered by a hysterical episode a psychological shutdown so complete it mimicked a decades-long coma. But in 1908, in a small Swedish fishing village, it looked a lot more like a miracle, or a curse.
She went on to live another 42 ordinary, conscious years, dying in 1950 at 88 having somehow lost three decades and gained a lifetime anyway.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#9
In December 2025, 28-year-old Saudi digital creator Malik Al-Sultan set off from Saudi Arabia in his Toyota pickup truck with a special goal: to witness the Northern Lights with his own eyes. His journey took him across approximately 19 countries over three weeks, covering more than 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) before reaching Bodø in northern Norway. Along the way, he crossed different landscapes and experienced the challenges of a long overland journey, turning his dream into an unforgettable adventure.
The trip reportedly cost around $12,300, covering expenses such as fuel, accommodation, food, and ferry crossings. But for Malik, the journey was about more than the distance traveled or the money spent. It was about finally experiencing the natural wonder he had long hoped to see. When the Northern Lights appeared across the Arctic sky, the miles behind him became part of a remarkable story about determination, patience, and following a dream all the way to its destination.
Image source: Decode Facts
Meanwhile, the NATO Association of Canada explains that misinformation exploits “the same psychological architecture that allows communities to make meaning together.”
True resilience to misinformation requires more than just correcting false claims. Rather than suspicion (which can lead to generalized cynicism), you may want to aim for discernment.
“Skills-based methods such as lateral reading, which train individuals to cross-check sources and situate claims within wider evidentiary contexts, have been shown to substantially improve people’s capacity to judge credibility in practice.”
#10
Can a tiger accept animals of another species? Some zoos have reported unusual animal-rearing cases, but stories about a mother tiger adopting piglets depend on the specific circumstances.
Image source: Zoe Ramos
#11
In May 2018, Army National Guard Specialist Brooks Lindsey was trying to get home to Mississippi for the birth of his first child. However, a flight delay at Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport kept him from reaching his wife, Haley, in time. Unable to be by her side in the delivery room, Brooks connected with her through FaceTime and watched as she gave birth to their daughter, Millie. As he witnessed the life-changing moment through his phone screen, he was overcome with emotion and began to cry.
The moment touched the people around him at the airport. Fellow passenger Tracy Dover captured a photograph of Brooks watching the birth, and reports described passengers cheering when they heard Millie’s first cry. The image spread widely on social media, drawing attention to the emotional experience of a father witnessing his daughter’s arrival from a distance. Brooks eventually reunited with Haley and Millie and held his daughter in his arms. Although a flight delay kept him from the delivery room, the kindness of strangers helped make an unforgettable moment a little less lonely.
Image source: Decode Facts
#12
In 2009, 13-year-old Laura Dekker from the Netherlands announced her ambitious plan to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world. Dutch authorities raised concerns about the dangers of the journey and whether someone so young should undertake such a challenge. A Dutch court placed her under supervision, preventing her from leaving on the voyage. After months of legal proceedings, the supervision order was lifted in July 2010, allowing her parents to decide whether she could proceed.
On August 21, 2010, at age 14, Laura departed from Gibraltar aboard her yacht, Guppy. Over the following 518 days, she crossed oceans, navigated challenging weather and stopped at ports along the way. On January 21, 2012, she arrived in Sint Maarten in the Caribbean, completing her solo circumnavigation at age 16. Her achievement attracted international attention and made her widely known for completing the journey at such a young age.
However, Laura’s achievement was not an official Guinness World Records title. By August 2010, news reports were already stating that Guinness World Records and the World Sailing Speed Record Council had stopped recognizing records based on the youngest age of solo sailors, citing concerns about encouraging dangerous attempts by young people. Guinness later published a statement explaining its policy in January 2012. Laura is therefore widely recognized as the youngest person to complete a solo circumnavigation by sail, but the distinction is unofficial rather than a Guinness-certified record.
Image source: Decode Facts
However, to combat misinformation, you need to go beyond even that.
“Any long-term response must grapple with the emotional and social conditions that make misinformation appealing in the first place. Loneliness, declining trust in institutions and feelings of exclusion all make people more receptive to narratives that promise certainty and recognition.”
#13
She vanished three times. Twice, she came back. The third time, she didn’t.
Hannah Upp was a 23-year-old teacher in New York City when she went out for a run in August 2008 and never came home.
Her disappearance made headlines. Days turned into weeks, and nobody could explain where she was.
Then, after about three weeks, she was found alive in the water, dehydrated and with no memory of what had happened.
Doctors later diagnosed her with dissociative fugue, a rare condition in which a person loses their sense of identity and wanders without awareness, often after intense stress or trauma. Many people think it only happens in movies.
Hannah’s story proves it doesn’t.
In 2013, it happened again. She disappeared and was found about two days later in Maryland.
Between those episodes, she kept going. She worked, built a life, and eventually moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In 2017, she vanished one more time.
This time there was no happy ending. Despite extensive searches, she has never been found.
What makes this case so haunting is that her own mind seemed to be behind the first two disappearances, sending her walking into the unknown with no memory of why.
How well do we really know our own minds?
If you’ve ever lost time or felt disconnected from yourself, talk to a doctor or someone you trust.
Somewhere, a family is still waiting for the knock on the door that never came.
Hannah wasn’t lost because she wanted to be. Her mind simply went somewhere no one could follow, and the people who loved her never stopped hoping she’d walk back in one more time.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#14
She left a note saying her missing mother had come back for her. Her mother had been gone for eleven months.
At 7:00 on the morning of October 4, 1988, a school bus driver passed a wooden shelter outside Mount Holly Plantation in South Carolina. An 11-year-old girl named Annette Sagers stood there with her dog. Twenty minutes later the bus came back, and the dog was alone.
Annette’s stepfather didn’t realize she was missing until that afternoon, when she never came home from a school she’d never reached. Then he found a penciled note at the bus stop: “Dad, Mom came back.”
The only person who could have come back was Korrina, Annette’s mother. She had vanished from the same spot on November 21, 1987. That night, her husband told deputies, she left their cabin on the 6,000-acre plantation between 11:00 and 11:30 p.m. The next morning her boss found her car locked and parked at the plantation gate. Searchers found nothing. There was no sign of a struggle and no sign of her.
Investigators brought in handwriting experts, who confirmed Annette wrote the note. That answered one question and raised a worse one. Did a girl who missed her mother choose to walk away? Or did someone stand over her while she wrote?
Korrina’s family never believed it. Her relatives in Iowa and Illinois had heard nothing from her in a year, and they couldn’t accept that she’d return for one child and leave her two young sons behind. They were also making their own plans. Because Steve wasn’t Annette’s biological father, they intended to seek custody, and a visit to the plantation was set for a week after she disappeared.
Several months later, Steve moved to Florida and gave up his rights to his two sons. He has never been charged in connection with either disappearance. Korrina’s sons grew up and went looking for answers themselves. In 2019, the sheriff’s office began working with the College of Charleston to map where two bodies might be buried on the property.
Investigators believe neither of them ever left. Nearly four decades on, there is still no grave, no suspect in custody, and no explanation for the note.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#15
She sat down to watch TV in 1966. She didn’t get up until 2008. Forty-two years. Nobody knocked. Nobody asked. Nobody noticed. May 12, 2008. Zagreb, Croatia. Workers arrive to renovate an old four-story building. At the top is an attic flat with a locked door. They force it open. Cobwebs. Silence. Dust. A cup of tea, still on the table. And in front of the TV, there she was. Hedviga Golik. A former nurse, born in 1924. Her body had become a mummy, still facing the television, as if the show had never ended. Think about that. Her neighbors lived and died. Babies were born. The world went from black-and-white TV to smartphones. And above them all, she stayed exactly where she was. It gets stranger: The electricity was never switched off. For 42 years, the power flowed into a flat where no one was alive. She had even been officially reported missing, yet no one ever checked the apartment where she lived. Police admitted they had no idea how that was possible. Her neighbors said she was quiet and polite, so when she vanished they assumed she’d moved away to live with relatives. Cause of death? Never determined. No family ever came forward. She was buried the next day. She wasn’t a ghost story. She was a real woman, and a whole building walked past her door for four decades.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
“Efforts that strengthen community ties, create space for dialogue, and encourage civic participation may therefore be just as important for long-term resilience as any technical or informational intervention,” the NATO Association of Canada points out.
“Overall, these strategies point to a simple but demanding conclusion: countering misinformation is not only about improving the quality of information, but about tending to the human conditions through which people decide what, and whom, to believe.”
#16
She saved a 14-year-old girl from human trafficking with nothing but a handwritten note. In 2011, flight attendant Shelia Fredrick was working an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Francisco when one passenger stopped her in her tracks. A young girl sat rigid in her seat. Rumpled clothes. Empty eyes. Everything about her screamed something is wrong. Next to her sat a man who never loosened up. He answered for her. He watched everything. Fredrick’s gut said what her training confirmed: this girl wasn’t safe. But she couldn’t just ask. Not out loud. Not with him inches away. So she got creative. She slipped a handwritten note into the lavatory, asking the girl if she needed help. Then, while a fellow crew member kept the man occupied, Fredrick found a way to get the girl to the restroom alone. When the girl came back to her seat, Fredrick went to check the note. Her answer was written there: yes. Fredrick went straight to the captain. The captain called ahead. And when the plane touched down, police were already waiting at the gate. The man was detained, and the girl was taken to safety. Later, she reached out to Fredrick to say thank you. One note. One bathroom. One person who trusted her instincts. Her story became one of the most cited examples of how airline crews can stop human trafficking, and it helped drive stronger training across the industry. Sometimes the person who saves a life is simply the one who was paying attention.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#17
In 1 second, the ocean took their baby. A stranger’s camera made the world watch.
On April 2, 1954, John and Lillian McDonald took their 19-month-old son, Michael, to Hermosa Beach, California. He was playing at the water’s edge when a sudden surge of surf pulled him from the shallows. In seconds, he was gone.
His parents ran toward the waves, then back, helpless, clinging to each other. There was nothing they could do but wait and pray.
The search lasted days. John and Lillian kept a vigil on the sand, refusing to leave the shore that had taken their son. On April 12, ten days after he vanished, a woman spotted Michael’s small body in the surf near Manhattan Beach, more than a mile from where he was lost.
The family’s heartbreak was not over. A 19-month-old who had been laughing at the water’s edge was gone forever, and two parents had to face life without him.
Nearby, Los Angeles Times photographer John L. Gaunt captured the couple holding each other beside the crashing waves. His photo, “Tragedy by the Sea,” won the 1955 Pulitzer Prize.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#18
A broke comedian gave away his last $7 in 1940. That desperate prayer became a hospital that has never sent a family a single medical bill.
Danny Thomas wasn’t famous yet. He wasn’t even stable. In 1940 he was a struggling nightclub comic in Detroit, barely scraping by, with a new baby at home and no idea how he’d support her. Out of options, he walked into a church, emptied his pockets, dropped his last seven dollars into the collection box, and made a desperate bargain with St. Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of lost causes: help me find my way, and I’ll build something in your name.
The very next day, he landed a job paying ten times what he’d just given away.
His career exploded after that. Radio, television, film. Danny Thomas became a household name. But the promise he’d whispered in that Detroit church never faded into the past. It grew into something bigger: not just a shrine, but a place where the most hopeless medical cases in childhood could find a fighting chance.
He picked Memphis. He spent years fundraising, calling in favors from celebrities, and building a mission around one radical idea. In 1962, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital opened with a rule no one in American medicine had tried before: families would never pay. Not for treatment, not for travel, not for housing, not for food.
It shouldn’t have worked. It did.
St. Jude became a global force in pediatric research. When it opened, a child diagnosed with leukemia had roughly a 4% chance of survival. Today, that number is above 90%, a shift St. Jude helped engineer through decades of research shared freely with hospitals worldwide.
Danny Thomas is buried on the hospital grounds today, resting next to the vow that shaped his entire life: “No child should die in the dawn of life.”
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
The ‘Extremely Weird’ Facebook page has 66k followers and describes itself as “your best source of weird stuff.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Weird Facts’ Facebook group boasts a mind-melting 903.9k members. The group sees itself as “the ultimate community for curious minds who love exploring the odd, bizarre, and fascinating aspects of our world.”
#19
Sixteen years ago, a fire tore through the Mills family’s home in Tarkington, Texas.
Bryan Mills ran straight into the flames to reach his 17-month-old son, Dylan and pulled him out. Bryan came away with burns covering 30% of his body. Dylan’s covered 84%. He was flown to a children’s hospital in Shreveport, and what followed was years of surgeries, skin grafts, and slow, hard-won recovery. Nobody could promise he’d make it.
This September, Dylan walked onto the field at Tarkington High School under the Friday night lights and was crowned Homecoming King.
Beside him, wearing the Homecoming Queen’s crown, was Ashlyn Primeaux. The two have been inseparable since they were four years old same kindergarten class, same eighth-grade promotion, and eventually, each other’s prom date. So when their names were called that night, it wasn’t just a title. It was two decades of friendship standing in the spotlight together.
Dylan didn’t stop there. He went on to play varsity baseball and basketball, graduating with Tarkington’s Class of 2026 the same kid doctors once weren’t sure would survive infancy, now living a full, wide-open life.
A crown doesn’t capture everything Dylan and his family went through to get to that field. But that night said something anyway: the boy who fought to live was standing in the light, surrounded by people who never left his side.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#20
She was gone for almost 10 years and the truth was hiding in plain sight the whole time.
In February 1996, 14-year-old Tanya Kach walked away from her McKeesport, Pennsylvania home and vanished. Police opened a missing person case. Family and neighbors were left with no answers. For years, she was just another name on a missing persons list presumed by some to be a runaway, by others to be gone for good.
The truth was far darker. Tanya hadn’t run away. She had been groomed by Thomas Hose, a security guard at her school who was decades older than her, and taken to live in his home — just blocks from where she’d grown up. For nearly a decade, she was kept isolated there, cut off from her family, her friends, and any semblance of a normal life, while Hose exerted near-total control over her world.
Then, in 2006, everything changed. Tanya finally found a way out, reaching a neighbor for help and setting her escape and the truth in motion. Hose was arrested and later convicted for what he’d done.
Since then, Tanya has chosen to speak publicly about what she survived, using her story to raise awareness about grooming and long-term abuse and to show that survival and rebuilding a life afterward are possible.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#21
He walked into a lion cage like they were house cats. What happened next silenced an entire country.
University of Ibadan Zoo, Nigeria.
A man named Daniel Abodunrin self-declared prophet, robed in red, Bible tucked under his arm stood outside the lion enclosure and told zoo staff to let him in.
They said no. Obviously.
He begged. He pushed. He wouldn’t leave.
Eventually, they gave in.
He believed he was about to recreate one of the most famous stories in the Bible — the prophet Daniel, thrown into a den of lions, walking out without a scratch because God shut the animals’ mouths.
He thought faith alone would do the same for him.
So he climbed in.
Bystanders froze. Some thought it was theater. Some genuinely expected a miracle. Nobody expected what came next.
He began praying out loud, reciting scripture, calling on “the God of Daniel” to perform wonders in front of the crowd.
For a few seconds the lions backed off.
Then everything changed.
The lions turned. They circled him. And within moments, they attacked.
There was no angel. No shut mouths. No miracle.
He turned unlike right there, in front of witnesses, before anyone could intervene.
The story spread across Nigeria almost instantly and never really left. Decades later, people still bring it up not to mock faith, but as a hard lesson about the line between belief and blind risk.
Abodunrin’s story isn’t really about religion. It’s about what happens when conviction overrides caution when someone is so certain they’re right that no warning can reach them.
Faith moves people. But lions don’t read scripture.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
“Here, you’ll find a treasure trove of strange but true facts, covering everything from quirky historical events and rare natural phenomena to unusual trivia and mind-bending science,” the admin and mod team running the nearly-million-member group writes.
“Whether you’re here to share your favorite weird facts, discover new ones, or simply enjoy the unusual and unexpected, you’ve found the right place.”
#22
A carnival sideshow saved 6,500 babies that hospitals had already given up on.
In the early 1900s, doctors didn’t just fail to save premature babies they didn’t even try. Preemies were written off as “weak stock,” not worth the effort. No specialized care. No real intervention. Just left to die.
Then a man named Dr. Martin Couney did something no one expected: he put premature infants on display at Coney Island. For 25 cents, visitors could walk through rows of glass incubators and watch these tiny babies fight for their lives.
It sounds exploitative. It wasn’t.
Couney had studied under a French incubator pioneer and knew something American hospitals refused to accept: these babies didn’t need to be saved by genetics or luck. They needed warmth, isolation, and proper feeding until their bodies caught up. That’s it.
Hospital boards wouldn’t fund the equipment. So Couney funded it himself through ticket sales. Every cent went toward nurses, wet nurses, formula, and state-of-the-art incubators. The parents? Never charged a dime.
For 40 years, while the medical establishment scoffed at him as a showman, Couney quietly ran one of the most effective infant care operations in the country. His survival rate: over 80%. His number saved: roughly 6,500.
He didn’t stop until 1943 when hospitals finally built their own incubator units, essentially copying the “sideshow” that had outperformed them for decades.
Couney never got a formal medical degree. He got results instead. And in doing so, he quietly laid the groundwork for the NICU the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the specialized hospital ward that today cares for premature and critically ill newborns around the world.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#23
Your bones remember everything you make them do
Dig up the skeleton of a medieval English longbowman and you won’t need a name tag to know what he was. His bones will tell you.
Archers in medieval England started training almost as soon as they could walk, drawing bows that eventually required pulling over 100 pounds of resistance with every shot repeated thousands of times over a lifetime. That’s not a casual hobby. That’s a full-body demand, and the skeleton had no choice but to answer it.
The most striking evidence shows up on one side of the body. The bones of the drawing arm and shoulder usually the left grew visibly thicker and denser than their counterparts on the other side. This isn’t subtle. Archaeologists can spot it centuries later, a permanent asymmetry baked into the skeletal frame itself, caused by muscle attachments pulling on bone over and over until the bone remodeled itself to keep up.
It’s a phenomenon researchers call bone hypertrophy living tissue responding to mechanical stress by literally building more of itself, exactly where it’s needed most.
Here’s what makes it wild: these men are long gone, their armor rusted, their bows rotted to dust. But their skeletons still carry the signature of a life spent at war. Bone doesn’t lie, and it doesn’t forget.
It’s a quiet reminder that the human body isn’t a fixed structure it’s a living record, constantly rewriting itself based on what you ask of it. Every rep, every repeated strain, every habit leaves a mark. Most of us just don’t pull warbows for a living.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#24
Han Junjia began his railway career in 1992 as a driver of steam locomotives. At the time, the trains could reach only about 30 miles per hour. His working conditions were also very different from what train drivers have today.
Han used a multipurpose lunchbox that served several purposes. It could be used as a cooking pot, a water container, and even a seat.
The driver’s cab was not comfortable either. The windows had to stay open no matter what season it was. Han explained that drivers needed to lean out of the windows to watch the railway line and the signals ahead.
In 1996, Han moved from steam locomotives to diesel trains, marking another step forward in his career.
Then, by 2018, everything had changed dramatically. After 26 years of working on the railways, Han was driving China’s modern Fuxing bullet train. Unlike the old steam locomotives he once drove, the Fuxing could travel at speeds of around 217 miles per hour.
Two widely shared photographs showed just how much Han’s career had changed. One showed him standing beside an old steam locomotive, while another showed him beside a modern Fuxing bullet train.
His career became a powerful example of how quickly China’s railway system had changed. During the same period, China invested heavily in its railway infrastructure as its economy grew rapidly.
Han’s journey from slow steam trains to high-speed bullet trains reflects not only his own 26-year career, but also the huge transformation of China’s railways.
Image source: Wired Mind
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#25
What was supposed to be a simple job interview could have been stopped by something as ordinary as needing a shave. But that day, one police officer decided he wasn’t going to let that small obstacle keep a man from getting his chance.
At the time, Phil was living on the streets when he went to apply for a job at a nearby McDonald’s. The position was within reach, but he had been told to come back clean-shaven. The problem? His electric razor wasn’t working properly, and he didn’t even have a mirror to see how he looked.
Officer Carlson realized there was something he could do. Instead of simply giving him advice, he took the razor and helped Phil finish shaving right outside the gas station. A bystander captured the moment in a photo, and the image quickly drew attention online.
But the most important part happened after that photo was taken. With the help of several people, Phil was able to get the documents he needed and return to the recruiter. This time, nothing was standing in the way of the opportunity he had been offered.
He was eventually hired. A few minutes, an unexpected helping hand, and a job opportunity — sometimes, a little help at the right moment can truly change the course of someone’s story.
Image source: World In a Minute
#26
A 41-year-old father from Chaozhou, Guangdong, recently drew attention online when he accompanied his 21-year-old daughter at her wedding. His youthful appearance surprised people, with guests and viewers reportedly mistaking him for her older brother. Zheng, who was born in 1986 while his daughter was born in 2005, is often mistaken for her sibling or even her boyfriend when they go out together. Even his son-in-law was reportedly surprised when they first met.
When asked about his youthful appearance, Zheng said he maintains a healthy routine and gets plenty of sleep, reportedly around 10–12 hours a day. He also plays badminton three to four times a week. The story was originally reported by Chinese outlet Haibao News and was later covered by outlets including World Journal and VnExpress International.
Image source: Decode Facts
#27
In 2020, eight-year-old Tallulah McLellan from Greater Manchester, England, formed a friendship with her family’s regular delivery driver, Tim Joseph, who is deaf. Her mother, Amy Roberts, shared that they saw Tim once or twice a week. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Tallulah drew him a thank-you rainbow, which he kept in his delivery van. She also began using sign language she had learned at school to communicate with him.
During one delivery, Tallulah used sign language to greet Tim and wish him a good day. Her mother recorded the sweet interaction and shared it online, where it attracted widespread attention. What made the moment special was its simplicity: a young girl making an effort to communicate with someone in a way he could understand, showing how a little thoughtfulness can make everyday encounters more meaningful.
Image source: Decode Facts
#28
For 34 years, Abuzer and Zeynep of Adıyaman, Turkey, dreamed of becoming parents. After years of trying and experiencing two pregnancy losses, they decided to sell their home to help cover the cost of IVF treatment, hoping to welcome a child into their family. Their journey reflects the patience, commitment, and hope they carried throughout those years.
In 2018, their dream finally came true when they welcomed twin daughters, Tekbir Gül and Havva Gül. After 34 years of waiting, the couple began a new chapter of family life with their two little girls. Their story is a beautiful reminder that every family’s journey is different, and the path to parenthood can look different for everyone.
Image source: Decode Facts
#29
Brandon Bakke, from North Dakota, reportedly learned that his biological father, Terrence, had died and was buried in an unmarked grave.
He had never met him. Never shared a birthday. Never got a hug. Never heard him say, “I’m proud of you.” But Brandon couldn’t bear the thought that his father had no name marking where he rested.
So all summer long, he mowed lawns, ran lemonade stands, and took on small jobs, saving every dollar he could.
His goal was simple: To give his dad a proper headstone.
Reports say Brandon managed to save around $400 before a local monument company heard about what he was doing.
They were so moved by his determination that they donated the gravestone instead.
Even then, Brandon didn’t step aside. He helped choose the design himself, making sure it reflected the father he never had the chance to know.
It started as one little boy’s mission to honor his dad. And it inspired others, and his story later grew into efforts to help more families with memorial costs.
Sometimes, love isn’t measured by the time you had together.cSometimes… It’s measured by what you’re willing to do for someone you never got the chance to meet.
Image source: Wired Mind
#30
He collapsed. They could have run. They saved his life instead. On June 12, 2017, six inmates in Polk County, Georgia, were mowing and doing maintenance at a cemetery. Their supervising deputy was with them, as he was five days a week. It was a hot, humid day, and the deputy, who has a chronic medical condition, started coughing and hyperventilating. Then he went down. Think about what those six men were looking at: an unconscious armed guard, a gun belt, and a work van. Nobody was watching them. Not one of them ran. They opened his shirt, took off his bulletproof vest and gun belt so he could breathe, and got ready to start CPR. One of them grabbed the deputy’s phone and called 911. Then they stayed with him until help arrived. The deputy never stopped breathing and made a full recovery. Afterward he said, “None of my guys ran.” Sheriff Johnny Moats said, “They could have taken the gun, got the work van and gone.” His response was to cut about one-fourth off each man’s sentence. The sheriff’s office also threw them a pizza lunch in the park, and the deputy’s family baked desserts to say thank you. The timing made it even more striking. Just days earlier, two Georgia inmates had escaped a prison bus and shot two corrections officers. The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that they all knew “Monday could have ended differently” for their officer, and that they were “very proud” of all six men. The sheriff also credited his deputies for how they treat inmates: “They treat them like people.” Six men in a very bad place made a choice that mattered more than any sentence.
Image source: Extremely Weird
#31
She was 3 years old. Alone in a Siberian forest full of bears and wolves. And her only companion was a dog. 🐾
In July 2014, little Karina Chikitova set off into the taiga of Yakutia, Russia, apparently trying to find her father. Nobody realized she was missing for four days. The village was remote, and the phone signal was almost nonexistent.
Then came a massive search. More than 100 people, hunters, soldiers and rescuers, combed the wilderness. But a tiny child curled up in tall grass is almost impossible to spot, even from the air.
For days, Karina survived on wild berries and river water. At night, when the freezing cold crept in, she held on to her dog.
Think about that. No adult. No shelter. Just a small child and a loyal dog who refused to leave her side.
After about nine days, the dog made its way back to the village. Rescuers feared the worst. But they sent search dogs along its trail, and the next morning, Karina was found lying in the grass, alive.
Eleven days in the wild, and she survived with only scratches and mosquito bites.
Dogs don’t understand headlines or heroism. They only understand love and loyalty. And sometimes, that is enough to bring a little girl home.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#32
His parents wanted him locked up for one night. He never came home.
In August 2006, 17-year-old Liam Ashley took his parents’ car. It was a teenager’s mistake, nothing more. His parents, worn out and desperate, asked the court to keep him in custody. They hoped a short stay would teach him a lesson.
It was meant to be a scare. Nothing more.
On 24 August, Liam was loaded into a prison van bound for Auckland’s remand prison. Inside was George Baker, a 25-year-old with a long record of violence. The system had labelled Liam a vulnerable youth who should have been kept apart from adult offenders. Baker was flagged as an at-risk prisoner who also needed separating.
But nobody passed those warnings to the security company driving the van.
By the time the doors opened, Liam was unconscious. He died in hospital the next day.
His parents had trusted the system to protect their son, and it failed him at every step. Investigators later found his death could have been avoided if the rules had been followed. Baker was sentenced to life in prison, and New Zealand changed how it transports prisoners.
Liam’s parents wanted a lesson for their son. Instead, an entire country got one.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#33
They called her the ugliest woman in the world. She smiled anyway.
Mary Ann Bevan was a nurse who married Thomas and had four children. Then acromegaly came: headaches, failing eyesight, swollen hands and face. The pain ended her nursing career. When Thomas suddenly died, she was alone with four mouths to feed.
So she did the unthinkable. She entered an “ugliest woman” contest in 1919. She lost, and she told reporters the winner was the manager’s wife. Undefeated, she joined the sideshow in 1920.
Crowds came to stare, but they left charmed by her lovely voice, her warm smile, and her jokes. She sold over 5,000 postcards in Scotland and earned about $50,000, nearly a million dollars today.
She never let anyone use her. When managers underpaid her, she sued and won. Her new contract said she must always appear clean and presentable, never exposed to unnecessary gawking.
In 1922 she finally won the title, and £20 with it, double the prettiest girl’s prize. She laughed and shrugged.
Between shows, she pulled out photos of her children. Her eldest was in the navy, and she beamed with pride. “One prize winner in the family is enough,” she joked.
The world saw a spectacle. Her city saw a mother who gave everything for her children.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#34
2,800 years ago, two people died holding each other. We still don’t know who they were to each other. Around 800 B.C., a city in what is now northwestern Iran was hit without warning. Invaders stormed Hasanlu, south of Lake Urmia, and burned it to the ground. Roughly 250 people died in the streets and inside collapsing buildings.
It happened so fast that everything was left exactly where it lay: weapons, jewelry, pottery, all frozen in place. Archaeologists call it an Iron Age Pompeii.
In 1972, excavators opened a small mudbrick-and-plaster bin and found two skeletons face to face. One had a hand resting against the other’s face. Their heads lay on a single stone slab. It looked like an embrace, or a kiss. Nothing else was buried with them.
The photos went around the world, and the pair became known as the Hasanlu Lovers.
Here’s the twist: skeletal analysis showed both were young adult males, one around 19 to 22 and the other around 30 to 35. Neither has an obvious fatal wound, though soft-tissue injuries wouldn’t show on bone anyway.
So who were they? Maybe partners. Maybe brothers, or father and son. Maybe two strangers who reached for each other in the worst moment of their lives. They might have died sheltering together, or been placed that way afterward.
The bones can’t tell us. What they preserve is a gesture: a hand on a face, at the end of everything. And after nearly three thousand years, that’s enough to make us stop and wonder.
Some things history keeps to itself.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#35
The Photo That Made America Furious at Its Own President
May 1964. A White House lawn, a beagle named Him, and one split-second decision that would spark a firestorm bigger than most political scandals of the era.
President Lyndon B. Johnson loved his dogs genuinely. Him and his sister Her were practically fixtures at the White House, trotting through press conferences and greeting foreign dignitaries. But on this particular day, surrounded by photographers, Johnson reached down and lifted Him by his long floppy ears, letting him dangle mid-air while the beagle yelped in protest.
The cameras caught everything.
Within days, the photo ran in newspapers coast to coast. The public reaction was swift and brutal. Letters flooded the White House. The ASPCA condemned it. Editorial cartoonists had a field day. Even Johnson’s own aides reportedly winced when the photo hit print.
Johnson, stunned by the backlash, defended himself publicly insisting it didn’t hurt the dog and that he’d done it plenty of times before. Few were convinced.
It remains one of the strangest footnotes in presidential history: a leader who survived Vietnam protests and civil rights battles, nearly undone in the court of public opinion by his own beagle’s ears
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#36
She vanished the night before the towers fell and somehow, that made everyone more certain she was dead.
Sneha Anne Philip was last seen on September 10, 2001. Not the 11th. The night before. A young doctor, bright and full of plans, she stepped out into New York and never came home. No footage. No witness. No trace at Ground Zero, no name among the confirmed lost.
And yet because she disappeared on the eve of the worst day in the city’s history, the world simply absorbed her into it. Her family fought for years just to keep her death certificate honest: she was never proven to be anywhere near the towers. She was just gone.
Then, in 2005, an envelope arrived at PostSecret, the anonymous confession project where strangers mail in their darkest truths on homemade postcards. No return address. No signature. No way to trace it.
On one side: a hand-inked drawing of the Twin Towers, smoke rendered in dense, deliberate stippling, billowing upward like it was still falling in real time. On the other, in looping handwriting:
“Everyone who knew me before 9/11 believes I’m dead.”
Postcard curators had no way to verify the sender. It could’ve been art. It could’ve been a stranger’s dark joke. Or it could’ve been Sneha somewhere out there, watching the world bury her.
Twenty-five years later, she’s still just… missing.
Image source: extremelyweirdofficial
#37
Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico contains remarkable underground formations and cave pools shaped by water and mineral deposits over long periods. These hidden environments reveal fascinating details about the region’s geological history.
Image source: Airo
#38
Snakes flick their tongues to collect tiny chemical particles from the air and surrounding surfaces. Special sensory organs in the roof of their mouths help them interpret these chemical signals, allowing them to detect prey, recognize other animals, and explore their environment.
Image source: Zoe Ramos
#39
High-speed photography has allowed scientists to study the earliest moments of a nuclear explosion in extraordinary detail. During the 1945 Trinity test in New Mexico, specialized cameras captured the fireball within fractions of a second after detonation.
Image source: Zoe Ramos
#40
Sashiko is a traditional Japanese stitching technique known for its decorative patterns and practical reinforcement of fabric. Today, it is also used to repair and customize denim, turning simple clothing into unique, handcrafted pieces.
Image source: Fact Nova
#41
Long before modern color cameras, Russian photographer Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky pioneered a remarkable technique for capturing color images.He photographed scenes through red, green, and blue filters, then combined the images to recreate color.
Image source: Fact Nova
#42
At Five Guys, those extra fries spilling into the bottom of your bag are no accident!
The American burger chain has a long-standing tradition of adding an extra scoop of fries to customers’ orders, a practice that dates back to its first restaurant, which opened in 1986. Chad Murrell, one of founder Jerry Murrell’s five sons, has explained that the company believes in giving customers generous portions and making sure they feel they’re getting their money’s worth.
The fries themselves are made from fresh-cut potatoes, which are soaked in water before being cooked twice in refined peanut oil.
Rather than carefully filling a container to the brim and stopping there, Five Guys is known for its generous serving style, with additional fries often ending up loose in the bag. It’s a small but distinctive part of the chain’s identity—and one reason customers recognize Five Guys for its famously generous portions!
Image source: Decode Facts
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