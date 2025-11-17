“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 50 Of The Most Nonsensical Or Interesting Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

I remember staying up late watching cable TV as a child and being awed by all of the bizarre products that could be purchased right from the television. Weights that shake, blankets with sleeves, towels that will wow you with how much liquid they sop up, and of course, ch-ch-ch-Chia Pets!

Nowadays, however, we don’t need to sacrifice sleep to find interesting, quirky products. We can just hop online! We’ve taken a trip to the “Of Course That’s A Thing” subreddit to find photos of some of the silliest items you probably never knew existed. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote anything you’d appreciate being gifted for your birthday this year!

#1 Human Sized Dog Bed

Image source: jlarsen420

#2 Julius Caesar Pencil Holder

Image source: toohottooheavy

#3 Curiosity Might Actually Make Me Try This One…

Image source: Ryanbo84

#4 Custom Earbuds

Image source: villazick

#5 Windows Error Playing Cards

Image source: housevil

#6 The Clearly Impossible Puzzle

Image source: ummokaypal

#7 If Only There Was A Way To Keep Wireless Headphones Connected To My Head…. 💡

Image source: judgyjudgersen

#8 Cat Butt Cookie Cutter

Image source: Blonde-Tabby

#9 An Airport LEGO Vending Machine – Kind Of A Solid Idea

Image source: GhostTurdz

#10 A Device For Spreading Gravel On Model Train Tracks

Image source: bitter_decaf

#11 Hang On A Minute

Image source: Ryanbo84

#12 Miniature Chessboard On A Ring

Image source: outwest88

#13 The Most Amazing Jeff Goldblum Dress In Front Of My Jeff Goldblum Shower Curtain

Image source: imagnepeace4all

#14 Ofcourse Perfect For Bathroom Singer Like Me

Image source: Vishwasm123

#15 Rubber

Image source: Civil-Toe-4447

#16 Best Sandwich

Image source: noOne000Br

#17 Ofcourse 💀

Image source: yellowspace

#18 The Titanic “Door” Pool Float

Image source: Ok-Antelope9334

#19 Catchup And Meowstard

Image source: toohottooheavy

#20 My Dad’s Hotel Waffle In Texas

Image source: turnipsedith

#21 “Bokito Glasses” Are Used To View Gorillas Without Appearing To Use Direct Eye Contact As That Is Seen As A Threat To The Apes. Named After A Gorilla That Escaped And Attacked A Woman Who Did Just That For Weeks

Image source: JBOBHK135

#22 Of Course An Anti Cannibalism Spray Exists For Chickens

Image source: PauloDybala_10

#23 This Ring Finger Ring

Image source: rjhamm2

#24 Planty! No!

Image source: gaytechdadwithson

#25 A Machete Wielding Plant Controlled Robot

Image source: SOLE_SIR_VIBER

#26 This Hummingbird Feeding Helmet

Image source: Xander395

#27 Tree Thot

Image source: IndirectCapacity35

#28 It’s Sad That This Sign Was Necessary

Image source: keith2301

#29 Just Straight Guys Having Some Good Clean Fun

Image source: keith2301

#30 Apple Music Has The Lyrics To The Star Wars Main Theme

Image source: Iron_Fist351

#31 Sushi Sandwiches!

Image source: 2FANeedsRecoveryMode

#32 The Gift Of Nothing

Image source: toohottooheavy

#33 Lucky Charms Hot Chocolate

Image source: Stevogangstar

#34 Sneaki Breki Crust

Image source: Odd-Butterscotch-495

#35 Wha?!?

Image source: klugenratte

#36 Bro Why

Image source: bigboss-arnold

#37 Have You Ever Wanted Paper Towels That Are Reusable? Behold

Image source: damos003

#38 Snickers Seasoning

Image source: NewSessionWen

#39 Bunjesus Is The Only Christus I Want In My House

Image source: 1fsh2fshRdtFshBluFsh

#40 Heinz Creates Spoon-Shaped Fries For The Perfect Ketchup Dip

Image source: fishflavoredbeer

#41 Hair Artistry Is Evolving

Image source: m4milly

#42 Kinda Cool But Still

Image source: rose-7106

#43 Fried Chicken Scented Fire Log

Image source: Thebirdman333

#44 Side Table That Looks Like A Pile Of Cash

Image source: Winnipork

#45 Baby Crocs

Image source: Akidcalledstorm

#46 I’d Just Keep It In My Closet To Deal With Any Moisture

Image source: PurpleBananaBoi

#47 Fake ATM Receipts

Image source: aelbaum

#48 This Mac & Cheese Candle That Smells Just As Bad As You’d Expect

Image source: cuppytron

#49 This Deodorant Scent (Flavour?)

Image source: Gregrodilanti

#50 Balenciaga’s New $1790 Bag

Image source: bbethebeesknees

