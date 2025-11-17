“Of Course That’s A Thing”: 50 Of The Most Nonsensical Or Interesting Things That Actually Exist (New Pics)

I remember staying up late watching cable TV as a child and being awed by all of the bizarre products that could be purchased right from the television. Weights that shake, blankets with sleeves, towels that will wow you with how much liquid they sop up, and of course, ch-ch-ch-Chia Pets!
Nowadays, however, we don’t need to sacrifice sleep to find interesting, quirky products. We can just hop online! We’ve taken a trip to the “Of Course That’s A Thing” subreddit to find photos of some of the silliest items you probably never knew existed. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote anything you’d appreciate being gifted for your birthday this year!
#1 Human Sized Dog Bed
Image source: jlarsen420
#2 Julius Caesar Pencil Holder
Image source: toohottooheavy
#3 Curiosity Might Actually Make Me Try This One…
Image source: Ryanbo84
#4 Custom Earbuds
Image source: villazick
#5 Windows Error Playing Cards
Image source: housevil
#6 The Clearly Impossible Puzzle
Image source: ummokaypal
#7 If Only There Was A Way To Keep Wireless Headphones Connected To My Head…. 💡
Image source: judgyjudgersen
#8 Cat Butt Cookie Cutter
Image source: Blonde-Tabby
#9 An Airport LEGO Vending Machine – Kind Of A Solid Idea
Image source: GhostTurdz
#10 A Device For Spreading Gravel On Model Train Tracks
Image source: bitter_decaf
#11 Hang On A Minute
Image source: Ryanbo84
#12 Miniature Chessboard On A Ring
Image source: outwest88
#13 The Most Amazing Jeff Goldblum Dress In Front Of My Jeff Goldblum Shower Curtain
Image source: imagnepeace4all
#14 Ofcourse Perfect For Bathroom Singer Like Me
Image source: Vishwasm123
#15 Rubber
Image source: Civil-Toe-4447
#16 Best Sandwich
Image source: noOne000Br
#17 Ofcourse 💀
Image source: yellowspace
#18 The Titanic “Door” Pool Float
Image source: Ok-Antelope9334
#19 Catchup And Meowstard
Image source: toohottooheavy
#20 My Dad’s Hotel Waffle In Texas
Image source: turnipsedith
#21 “Bokito Glasses” Are Used To View Gorillas Without Appearing To Use Direct Eye Contact As That Is Seen As A Threat To The Apes. Named After A Gorilla That Escaped And Attacked A Woman Who Did Just That For Weeks
Image source: JBOBHK135
#22 Of Course An Anti Cannibalism Spray Exists For Chickens
Image source: PauloDybala_10
#23 This Ring Finger Ring
Image source: rjhamm2
#24 Planty! No!
Image source: gaytechdadwithson
#25 A Machete Wielding Plant Controlled Robot
Image source: SOLE_SIR_VIBER
#26 This Hummingbird Feeding Helmet
Image source: Xander395
#27 Tree Thot
Image source: IndirectCapacity35
#28 It’s Sad That This Sign Was Necessary
Image source: keith2301
#29 Just Straight Guys Having Some Good Clean Fun
Image source: keith2301
#30 Apple Music Has The Lyrics To The Star Wars Main Theme
Image source: Iron_Fist351
#31 Sushi Sandwiches!
Image source: 2FANeedsRecoveryMode
#32 The Gift Of Nothing
Image source: toohottooheavy
#33 Lucky Charms Hot Chocolate
Image source: Stevogangstar
#34 Sneaki Breki Crust
Image source: Odd-Butterscotch-495
#35 Wha?!?
Image source: klugenratte
#36 Bro Why
Image source: bigboss-arnold
#37 Have You Ever Wanted Paper Towels That Are Reusable? Behold
Image source: damos003
#38 Snickers Seasoning
Image source: NewSessionWen
#39 Bunjesus Is The Only Christus I Want In My House
Image source: 1fsh2fshRdtFshBluFsh
#40 Heinz Creates Spoon-Shaped Fries For The Perfect Ketchup Dip
Image source: fishflavoredbeer
#41 Hair Artistry Is Evolving
Image source: m4milly
#42 Kinda Cool But Still
Image source: rose-7106
#43 Fried Chicken Scented Fire Log
Image source: Thebirdman333
#44 Side Table That Looks Like A Pile Of Cash
Image source: Winnipork
#45 Baby Crocs
Image source: Akidcalledstorm
#46 I’d Just Keep It In My Closet To Deal With Any Moisture
Image source: PurpleBananaBoi
#47 Fake ATM Receipts
Image source: aelbaum
#48 This Mac & Cheese Candle That Smells Just As Bad As You’d Expect
Image source: cuppytron
#49 This Deodorant Scent (Flavour?)
Image source: Gregrodilanti
#50 Balenciaga’s New $1790 Bag
Image source: bbethebeesknees
