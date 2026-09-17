82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

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Shopping online can be surprisingly unpredictable. You might open an app expecting to find a cute jacket or a pair of shoes, only to stumble across a listing that makes you stop and wonder what exactly the seller was thinking.

Depop has plenty of normal finds, but every now and then, sellers and buyers deliver something truly unforgettable. From strange listings and questionable descriptions to strange messages and transactions that somehow went completely off the rails, these moments are hard to scroll past.

Here are some of the funniest, weirdest, and most unexpected examples shared on the depoop subreddit. Some may make you laugh, some may leave you confused, and a few might make you think twice before hitting that “buy” button.

#1 Got My Jeans Today

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: ScholarMiddle7986

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

#2 Oh

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Training-Belt-4700

#3 I’m About To Stop Selling

i’ve been dealing with horrible people left & right. is there a page that’s just dedicated to sending people to do this to me or am i just unlucky.

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: [deleted]

Part of the appeal of secondhand shopping comes from not knowing exactly what will turn up. Ganddee explains that resale platforms can feel like a treasure hunt because their constantly changing inventory creates opportunities for discovery, particularly when shoppers come across something rare, unusual, or perfectly suited to their personal taste.

Unlike conventional stores filled with predictable, mass-produced products, secondhand marketplaces offer a constantly shifting selection, meaning every scroll can potentially reveal something unexpected. That element of uncertainty can make browsing feel less like a straightforward shopping trip and more like a small adventure.

#4 Is This Being Modeled On A Chicken

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Starfirepet

#5 Uh Ok……

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Ok_Tadpole6253

#6 People Think Depop Is Instagram Or Something

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Troshock

There is also a psychological reward attached to finally finding something after searching through all those possibilities. When shoppers come across a vintage piece, unusual garment, or heavily discounted item that feels particularly suited to them, the discovery can feel like an accomplishment rather than simply a purchase.

The unpredictability keeps the search interesting because there is always another listing to investigate and another possibility waiting further down the feed. It also explains why the strangest items can become memorable: even when someone has no intention of buying them, an unexpected discovery can provide the same sense of surprise that makes secondhand browsing so engaging.

#7 Am I Rude For This

like how are you a seller and telling me to cancel the order.. YOU refund it

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Maximum_Variation785

#8 This Person Models All Their Clothes On Snorlax

the pants and dress absolutely took me out lmao i love this sm

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: farsez

#9 I’m So Done

can we pls have a minimum age i’m tired of dealing with children

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: juniper6173

That element of surprise becomes even more powerful when a listing looks completely different from everything around it. Leadal Chemists explains that unusual listings can interrupt the patterns people expect to see, automatically drawing attention to whatever does not fit. In a marketplace filled with ordinary product photographs and familiar descriptions, a bizarre image, unexpected item, or strangely worded title can immediately stand out.

The Von Restorff effect helps explain why something that differs from its surroundings can also be easier to remember, while the bizarreness effect suggests that unusual information can be recalled particularly well when it contrasts with more ordinary material.

#10 Not A Great Moment For Me

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Lilemancipation

#11 I Think Abt This Interaction Daily

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Therealryotasuzui

#12 What The Hell

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: [deleted]

The contrast is important because weirdness becomes less remarkable when absolutely everything is strange. A single questionable photograph or completely unexpected description can act like a visual speed bump, making someone pause when they might otherwise have continued scrolling. Novelty can trigger an automatic shift in attention before a person has consciously decided that the listing is interesting.

Once that happens, curiosity can take over. A strange item naturally creates questions about why it exists, who would buy it, or how the seller came up with the description, giving people a reason to click, investigate, and sometimes share what they found with others.

#13 Reposting This Gem

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: SquashOne2561

#14 Awkward Response From Depop Buyer

like sorry man you bought an item from me on friday night

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: heathmlr

#15 Dawg What

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: [deleted]

Of course, attention alone does not make an online transaction work. Reuters notes that buyers and sellers have to navigate uncertainty surrounding everything from product quality and payment to delivery and the intentions of the other person.

For a buyer, trust can reduce concerns about being misled, receiving something different from its description, or paying for an item that never arrives. Clear descriptions, reliable communication, reviews, and confidence in the platform’s handling of problems can make the difference between someone continuing to browse and actually completing a purchase.

#16 Ok? LOL

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Internal-Box-3135

#17 He Lives In The Same Country As Me

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: interplanetaryescape

#18 Wore It Once To Meet Joe

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: JokeUnfair2867

Sellers have their own reasons to be cautious. They need confidence that buyers are genuine, will pay as agreed, and will not misuse returns, chargebacks, or other parts of the transaction process. When people trust the marketplace’s rules and dispute procedures, they can devote more attention to creating listings and dealing with customers instead of protecting themselves from every possible problem.

Over time, positive reviews and repeat customers can strengthen that relationship, while widespread distrust can lead sellers to introduce stricter conditions that make transactions less straightforward.

#19 Bro

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Mysterious-Drink5135

#20 I Can’t Believe This Is A Real Conversation I Had With Someone

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Life-Seaworthiness72

#21 Amazing

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: spacejunkbywangchung

The informal nature of peer-to-peer marketplaces can also make communication considerably more unpredictable. CometChat points out that these platforms often involve fewer formal rules and consequences than traditional retail, leaving more room for people to negotiate, disappear, make unreasonable requests, or simply misunderstand one another.

Buyers might overlook important information in a listing, while sellers can contribute to confusion through vague descriptions or unclear photographs. Since sending a message or making an offer requires very little effort, people may approach these interactions more casually than they would in a conventional shop.

#22 Why

Girl I don’t wanna see your ugly dog.

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: [deleted]

#23 Custom Made?

Why in the world would you ask for this

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Landia05

#24 Appreciate This Next Level Charisma

Came across these in the wild and was amused over how much fun the seller was having with posing haha! Dude was feelin himself and selling the heck outta those pants! Seems to be working well too

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: StickyFlan

That distance can become even more noticeable when conversations happen entirely through a screen. Without facial expressions, tone of voice, or other social cues, people may communicate more bluntly or behave in ways they might avoid in person.

Some exchanges can therefore become unnecessarily argumentative, sarcastic, or simply bizarre, while others may be deliberately provocative because the resulting reaction is entertaining. Once an especially strange interaction is turned into a screenshot and shared online, the original transaction becomes something more than a buyer and seller trying to make a deal, it becomes another unexpected discovery waiting to be found while scrolling.

#25 Immediate Block

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: inheavensixseven

#26 Bros Tryna Sell The Whole Team

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Weekly-Knowledge9208

#27 I Listed A Mcdonald’s Sweatshirt And Bro

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Aeonnflux

The world of secondhand shopping clearly has plenty of surprises waiting between the ordinary listings. From sellers with questionable descriptions to buyers making unexpected requests, the process can sometimes become far more entertaining than anyone involved probably intended. And when those moments are shared online, they give everyone else a chance to enjoy the chaos without having to be part of the transaction.

Now we want to hear from you. What is the strangest thing you have ever seen listed for sale online? Share your stories in the comments! We might just discover that these listings are nowhere near the weirdest things people have encountered!

#28 The Audacity Of Some People

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: schrodingerz-kitten

#29 Dropped The Shirt I Bought In Spaghetti Apparently

This happened back in June and I’m still in awe. Never got a response back

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Ccsasoupyboy

#30 My Jaw Is On The Floor

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: yarimari12

#31 This Sent Me. Bc Why Do People Not Look At All The Pictures ?

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: obinatkenobi

#32 I Get Her. Middle Schoolers Are Mean

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Isabellap13800

#33 Depop Buyers Have A Disease

If they wouldnt fit you, why would you buy it

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Emergency_Roof2211

#34 Thought Y’all Would Appreciate This

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: DontWorryAboutName

#35 Medium

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Empty_Option5159

#36 May Get Banned For This One Whoops

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: madamsnooze

#37 Girl Why Is It On The Road

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: isitkenz

#38 Was Helping My BF Look For Some New Clothes When We Came Across This…

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Future_Winner4371

#39 Doesn’t “Deliver” So I’ve Got To Pick My Items Up?

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: dracucore

#40 Weird

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: carmilla_darling

#41 Since When Was This A Thing??

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Sure-Industry5177

#42 Depop Is Not A Real Place Man

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Soggy_Swimmer6

#43 Look At This Weird AI Profile

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: GanjiHanji

#44 TikTok Brainrot In My Depop Order Rip

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Adorable-Sample-2060

#45 This Made Me Giggle

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: TeriyakiSauce511

#46 I Laughed Out Loud

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Worth_Fix_5083

#47 Mmm $16 Covid Air

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: thepuffinonreddit

#48 Free Therapy Opportunity

I wrote in the description of the listing that I wanted to get rid of the shirt because it was my ex’s and it is a men’s shirt which is not what I usually sell… lesson learned I do not need to include unnecessary info

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: sleepiestgirlhere

#49 For A Hollister Top?

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: [deleted]

#50 Plan B Pills

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Parsnip310

#51 Girl

realised he had to up the price AFTER i bought them

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Big-Information5100

#52 It’s Only 2 Dollars Bro

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Mother-Sympathy-864

#53 Couldn’t Put The Vape Down

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Peachy_was_here

#54 Omg Which Item Are They Selling They’re All So Cu- Oh

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: [deleted]

#55 Another Day In The Life Of A Depop Seller

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: ParkingConfusion1742

#56 A New $200 Bag Listed For $130 And This Is The Offer I Get 😀😃

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: mirababy

#57 Feel Like You Should Wait Until After You Wear It To List It

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: missgsptlsnz

#58 Good Seller Boy

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: KillDaHo

#59 This Is Genuinely Frying Me

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: FarmAgreeable8588

#60 She Gave The Tracksuit A Bbl

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: VISlONSOFALIFE

#61 Top Tier Listing

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Disastrous_Setting67

#62 Seller Took Listing Down Before Shipping

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: [deleted]

#63 Ok Epic

justification of selling a d**d fish by coating it in resin and then asking $50+ for it

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: savorkindess

#64 Girl…

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: plush-anarchy

#65 I Can Finally Delete The App

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: emoskummier

#66 Wtf TikTok

Right after I replied I had to go back to work & right after my shift ended, I got this

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: [deleted]

#67 Average Depop Experience

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: em0alien

#68 They Could Of Donated These

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Moonyxby

#69 Wendy’s Coupons

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Purple-Soup1616

#70 Are Ppl Allergic To Making Sales

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: ProgrammerFun3728

#71 Am I Going Insane? I Don’t Know How I Could Be Any Clearer

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: throwaway77778786227

#72 I Just Want To See Them Laying Flat…

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: HOLIDAYINTHEUSA

#73 Girl

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: kitty_pawsmeow

#74 Reminds Me Of Jennifer’s Body

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: hothotsummerinhell

#75 Does She Think I’m Trying To Curse Her???

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: kdcdbk

#76 The Lowball Of Genuine Despair And Agony

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: immbanana325

#77 I’ll Give U Tree Fiddy

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: iburntsealsface

#78 Throw These Away Bro

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Dry_Necessary_277

#79 Should’ve Said Pretty Please

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: DucksEatingCheese

#80 Hate When They Block Me Before I Can Respond…

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Brilliant_Try8474

#81 Ordered A “Mystery Squishy Bag” And Received These

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: FrontStep4601

#82 Bought An Item, Seller Wants To Sell It To Someone Else Instead

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: cartonoforange

#83 I’m Cackling

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: exokatie

#84 Is This Person Ok?

They have a sweater I want that’s worth like $8 max that’s listed at 30 and I checked their profile and I cannot even

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Ship_Negative

#85 And The Best Packaging Of The Month Goes To…

The item was pretty stained, but I didn’t have the heart to raise an issue. The packaging is a big lulu bag with 2 pieces of tape slapped on vertically. I’m surprised it made it.

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: LumboGr8

#86 Amusing Message Recieved

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: iliketofartforfun

#87 Idk If It’s Just Me But This Is So Weird

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Iamawitchimabitch

#88 I’m Sorry But These Are Filthy

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: jmermaidprincessgirl

#89 How Is This Allowed?

A seller takes a photo of a jacket while he’s still in a thrift store and covers up the price tag

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: [deleted]

#90 🙄🙄

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Addi1126

#91 “Tuff”

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: rodironcandle

#92 $20 For….polyester Ribbon

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: theecrazykatlady

#93 Found One In The Wild

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: thewheatgrower

#94 Double The Price And You Shoplifted Them Lmao

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: PicadillyVanilly

#95 This Made Me Giggle

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: alliepancake

#96 People Are So Funny

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: meowmeowmeowitymeow

#97 This Diva

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: woozyjeans

#98 Depop Is Not An Auction Site

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Disastrous_Slip6146

#99 This Made Me Giggle

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: Extension_Public_823

#100 Im Scared

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: OwnDescription6607

#101 Oh

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: iamj3nnie

#102 Yk What Hell Yeah

82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Image source: blzn07

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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