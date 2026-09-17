82 Unhinged Depop Sellers And Buyers Who Made Shopping Secondhand An Unexpected Adventure

Shopping online can be surprisingly unpredictable. You might open an app expecting to find a cute jacket or a pair of shoes, only to stumble across a listing that makes you stop and wonder what exactly the seller was thinking.
Depop has plenty of normal finds, but every now and then, sellers and buyers deliver something truly unforgettable. From strange listings and questionable descriptions to strange messages and transactions that somehow went completely off the rails, these moments are hard to scroll past.
Here are some of the funniest, weirdest, and most unexpected examples shared on the depoop subreddit. Some may make you laugh, some may leave you confused, and a few might make you think twice before hitting that “buy” button.
#1 Got My Jeans Today
Image source: ScholarMiddle7986
#2 Oh
Image source: Training-Belt-4700
#3 I’m About To Stop Selling
i’ve been dealing with horrible people left & right. is there a page that’s just dedicated to sending people to do this to me or am i just unlucky.
Image source: [deleted]
Part of the appeal of secondhand shopping comes from not knowing exactly what will turn up. Ganddee explains that resale platforms can feel like a treasure hunt because their constantly changing inventory creates opportunities for discovery, particularly when shoppers come across something rare, unusual, or perfectly suited to their personal taste.
Unlike conventional stores filled with predictable, mass-produced products, secondhand marketplaces offer a constantly shifting selection, meaning every scroll can potentially reveal something unexpected. That element of uncertainty can make browsing feel less like a straightforward shopping trip and more like a small adventure.
#4 Is This Being Modeled On A Chicken
Image source: Starfirepet
#5 Uh Ok……
Image source: Ok_Tadpole6253
#6 People Think Depop Is Instagram Or Something
Image source: Troshock
There is also a psychological reward attached to finally finding something after searching through all those possibilities. When shoppers come across a vintage piece, unusual garment, or heavily discounted item that feels particularly suited to them, the discovery can feel like an accomplishment rather than simply a purchase.
The unpredictability keeps the search interesting because there is always another listing to investigate and another possibility waiting further down the feed. It also explains why the strangest items can become memorable: even when someone has no intention of buying them, an unexpected discovery can provide the same sense of surprise that makes secondhand browsing so engaging.
#7 Am I Rude For This
like how are you a seller and telling me to cancel the order.. YOU refund it
Image source: Maximum_Variation785
#8 This Person Models All Their Clothes On Snorlax
the pants and dress absolutely took me out lmao i love this sm
Image source: farsez
#9 I’m So Done
can we pls have a minimum age i’m tired of dealing with children
Image source: juniper6173
That element of surprise becomes even more powerful when a listing looks completely different from everything around it. Leadal Chemists explains that unusual listings can interrupt the patterns people expect to see, automatically drawing attention to whatever does not fit. In a marketplace filled with ordinary product photographs and familiar descriptions, a bizarre image, unexpected item, or strangely worded title can immediately stand out.
The Von Restorff effect helps explain why something that differs from its surroundings can also be easier to remember, while the bizarreness effect suggests that unusual information can be recalled particularly well when it contrasts with more ordinary material.
#10 Not A Great Moment For Me
Image source: Lilemancipation
#11 I Think Abt This Interaction Daily
Image source: Therealryotasuzui
#12 What The Hell
Image source: [deleted]
The contrast is important because weirdness becomes less remarkable when absolutely everything is strange. A single questionable photograph or completely unexpected description can act like a visual speed bump, making someone pause when they might otherwise have continued scrolling. Novelty can trigger an automatic shift in attention before a person has consciously decided that the listing is interesting.
Once that happens, curiosity can take over. A strange item naturally creates questions about why it exists, who would buy it, or how the seller came up with the description, giving people a reason to click, investigate, and sometimes share what they found with others.
#13 Reposting This Gem
Image source: SquashOne2561
#14 Awkward Response From Depop Buyer
like sorry man you bought an item from me on friday night
Image source: heathmlr
#15 Dawg What
Image source: [deleted]
Of course, attention alone does not make an online transaction work. Reuters notes that buyers and sellers have to navigate uncertainty surrounding everything from product quality and payment to delivery and the intentions of the other person.
For a buyer, trust can reduce concerns about being misled, receiving something different from its description, or paying for an item that never arrives. Clear descriptions, reliable communication, reviews, and confidence in the platform’s handling of problems can make the difference between someone continuing to browse and actually completing a purchase.
#16 Ok? LOL
Image source: Internal-Box-3135
#17 He Lives In The Same Country As Me
Image source: interplanetaryescape
#18 Wore It Once To Meet Joe
Image source: JokeUnfair2867
Sellers have their own reasons to be cautious. They need confidence that buyers are genuine, will pay as agreed, and will not misuse returns, chargebacks, or other parts of the transaction process. When people trust the marketplace’s rules and dispute procedures, they can devote more attention to creating listings and dealing with customers instead of protecting themselves from every possible problem.
Over time, positive reviews and repeat customers can strengthen that relationship, while widespread distrust can lead sellers to introduce stricter conditions that make transactions less straightforward.
#19 Bro
Image source: Mysterious-Drink5135
#20 I Can’t Believe This Is A Real Conversation I Had With Someone
Image source: Life-Seaworthiness72
#21 Amazing
Image source: spacejunkbywangchung
The informal nature of peer-to-peer marketplaces can also make communication considerably more unpredictable. CometChat points out that these platforms often involve fewer formal rules and consequences than traditional retail, leaving more room for people to negotiate, disappear, make unreasonable requests, or simply misunderstand one another.
Buyers might overlook important information in a listing, while sellers can contribute to confusion through vague descriptions or unclear photographs. Since sending a message or making an offer requires very little effort, people may approach these interactions more casually than they would in a conventional shop.
#22 Why
Girl I don’t wanna see your ugly dog.
Image source: [deleted]
#23 Custom Made?
Why in the world would you ask for this
Image source: Landia05
#24 Appreciate This Next Level Charisma
Came across these in the wild and was amused over how much fun the seller was having with posing haha! Dude was feelin himself and selling the heck outta those pants! Seems to be working well too
Image source: StickyFlan
That distance can become even more noticeable when conversations happen entirely through a screen. Without facial expressions, tone of voice, or other social cues, people may communicate more bluntly or behave in ways they might avoid in person.
Some exchanges can therefore become unnecessarily argumentative, sarcastic, or simply bizarre, while others may be deliberately provocative because the resulting reaction is entertaining. Once an especially strange interaction is turned into a screenshot and shared online, the original transaction becomes something more than a buyer and seller trying to make a deal, it becomes another unexpected discovery waiting to be found while scrolling.
#25 Immediate Block
Image source: inheavensixseven
#26 Bros Tryna Sell The Whole Team
Image source: Weekly-Knowledge9208
#27 I Listed A Mcdonald’s Sweatshirt And Bro
Image source: Aeonnflux
The world of secondhand shopping clearly has plenty of surprises waiting between the ordinary listings. From sellers with questionable descriptions to buyers making unexpected requests, the process can sometimes become far more entertaining than anyone involved probably intended. And when those moments are shared online, they give everyone else a chance to enjoy the chaos without having to be part of the transaction.
Now we want to hear from you. What is the strangest thing you have ever seen listed for sale online? Share your stories in the comments! We might just discover that these listings are nowhere near the weirdest things people have encountered!
#28 The Audacity Of Some People
Image source: schrodingerz-kitten
#29 Dropped The Shirt I Bought In Spaghetti Apparently
This happened back in June and I’m still in awe. Never got a response back
Image source: Ccsasoupyboy
#30 My Jaw Is On The Floor
Image source: yarimari12
#31 This Sent Me. Bc Why Do People Not Look At All The Pictures ?
Image source: obinatkenobi
#32 I Get Her. Middle Schoolers Are Mean
Image source: Isabellap13800
#33 Depop Buyers Have A Disease
If they wouldnt fit you, why would you buy it
Image source: Emergency_Roof2211
#34 Thought Y’all Would Appreciate This
Image source: DontWorryAboutName
#35 Medium
Image source: Empty_Option5159
#36 May Get Banned For This One Whoops
Image source: madamsnooze
#37 Girl Why Is It On The Road
Image source: isitkenz
#38 Was Helping My BF Look For Some New Clothes When We Came Across This…
Image source: Future_Winner4371
#39 Doesn’t “Deliver” So I’ve Got To Pick My Items Up?
Image source: dracucore
#40 Weird
Image source: carmilla_darling
#41 Since When Was This A Thing??
Image source: Sure-Industry5177
#42 Depop Is Not A Real Place Man
Image source: Soggy_Swimmer6
#43 Look At This Weird AI Profile
Image source: GanjiHanji
#44 TikTok Brainrot In My Depop Order Rip
Image source: Adorable-Sample-2060
#45 This Made Me Giggle
Image source: TeriyakiSauce511
#46 I Laughed Out Loud
Image source: Worth_Fix_5083
#47 Mmm $16 Covid Air
Image source: thepuffinonreddit
#48 Free Therapy Opportunity
I wrote in the description of the listing that I wanted to get rid of the shirt because it was my ex’s and it is a men’s shirt which is not what I usually sell… lesson learned I do not need to include unnecessary info
Image source: sleepiestgirlhere
#49 For A Hollister Top?
Image source: [deleted]
#50 Plan B Pills
Image source: Parsnip310
#51 Girl
realised he had to up the price AFTER i bought them
Image source: Big-Information5100
#52 It’s Only 2 Dollars Bro
Image source: Mother-Sympathy-864
#53 Couldn’t Put The Vape Down
Image source: Peachy_was_here
#54 Omg Which Item Are They Selling They’re All So Cu- Oh
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Another Day In The Life Of A Depop Seller
Image source: ParkingConfusion1742
#56 A New $200 Bag Listed For $130 And This Is The Offer I Get 😀😃
Image source: mirababy
#57 Feel Like You Should Wait Until After You Wear It To List It
Image source: missgsptlsnz
#58 Good Seller Boy
Image source: KillDaHo
#59 This Is Genuinely Frying Me
Image source: FarmAgreeable8588
#60 She Gave The Tracksuit A Bbl
Image source: VISlONSOFALIFE
#61 Top Tier Listing
Image source: Disastrous_Setting67
#62 Seller Took Listing Down Before Shipping
Image source: [deleted]
#63 Ok Epic
justification of selling a d**d fish by coating it in resin and then asking $50+ for it
Image source: savorkindess
#64 Girl…
Image source: plush-anarchy
#65 I Can Finally Delete The App
Image source: emoskummier
#66 Wtf TikTok
Right after I replied I had to go back to work & right after my shift ended, I got this
Image source: [deleted]
#67 Average Depop Experience
Image source: em0alien
#68 They Could Of Donated These
Image source: Moonyxby
#69 Wendy’s Coupons
Image source: Purple-Soup1616
#70 Are Ppl Allergic To Making Sales
Image source: ProgrammerFun3728
#71 Am I Going Insane? I Don’t Know How I Could Be Any Clearer
Image source: throwaway77778786227
#72 I Just Want To See Them Laying Flat…
Image source: HOLIDAYINTHEUSA
#73 Girl
Image source: kitty_pawsmeow
#74 Reminds Me Of Jennifer’s Body
Image source: hothotsummerinhell
#75 Does She Think I’m Trying To Curse Her???
Image source: kdcdbk
#76 The Lowball Of Genuine Despair And Agony
Image source: immbanana325
#77 I’ll Give U Tree Fiddy
Image source: iburntsealsface
#78 Throw These Away Bro
Image source: Dry_Necessary_277
#79 Should’ve Said Pretty Please
Image source: DucksEatingCheese
#80 Hate When They Block Me Before I Can Respond…
Image source: Brilliant_Try8474
#81 Ordered A “Mystery Squishy Bag” And Received These
Image source: FrontStep4601
#82 Bought An Item, Seller Wants To Sell It To Someone Else Instead
Image source: cartonoforange
#83 I’m Cackling
Image source: exokatie
#84 Is This Person Ok?
They have a sweater I want that’s worth like $8 max that’s listed at 30 and I checked their profile and I cannot even
Image source: Ship_Negative
#85 And The Best Packaging Of The Month Goes To…
The item was pretty stained, but I didn’t have the heart to raise an issue. The packaging is a big lulu bag with 2 pieces of tape slapped on vertically. I’m surprised it made it.
Image source: LumboGr8
#86 Amusing Message Recieved
Image source: iliketofartforfun
#87 Idk If It’s Just Me But This Is So Weird
Image source: Iamawitchimabitch
#88 I’m Sorry But These Are Filthy
Image source: jmermaidprincessgirl
#89 How Is This Allowed?
A seller takes a photo of a jacket while he’s still in a thrift store and covers up the price tag
Image source: [deleted]
#90 🙄🙄
Image source: Addi1126
#91 “Tuff”
Image source: rodironcandle
#92 $20 For….polyester Ribbon
Image source: theecrazykatlady
#93 Found One In The Wild
Image source: thewheatgrower
#94 Double The Price And You Shoplifted Them Lmao
Image source: PicadillyVanilly
#95 This Made Me Giggle
Image source: alliepancake
#96 People Are So Funny
Image source: meowmeowmeowitymeow
#97 This Diva
Image source: woozyjeans
#98 Depop Is Not An Auction Site
Image source: Disastrous_Slip6146
#99 This Made Me Giggle
Image source: Extension_Public_823
#100 Im Scared
Image source: OwnDescription6607
#101 Oh
Image source: iamj3nnie
#102 Yk What Hell Yeah
Image source: blzn07
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