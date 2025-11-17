30 Before & After Pics Of Terrible Tattoos Getting Fixed, As Shared In This Online Group

An annoying part of getting a tattoo is the constant cliches one, inevitably, hears from parents or relatives. Oh, what if you hate it, how will it look in thirty years, what if you won’t like that band in the future? And as annoying as it can be, they are sometimes right.
So the “Tattoo Coverups” internet group gathers the best examples of ink that needed some corrections at a later time. Get comfortable and prepare to scroll. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. We also get in touch with professional tattoo artist Mattia from Mambo Tattoo Shop to learn more about tattoo regret.
#1 Portrait Coverup On My Wife’s Back
Image source: lec3395
#2 What Do You Rate This Coverup?
Image source: PotatoIcyGlizzy
#3 Octoskull Cover/Rework
Image source: shanebakertattoo
#4 I Did Another Coverup
Image source: Z3r0_responsibility2
#5 Got A Coverup!!
Image source: FlounderHairy3007
#6 Finally Gone!
Image source: coldheat23
#7 Look At This Scar Cover Up….bill Bill Bill!
Image source: angelinaatorrrress
#8 Tattoo Cover Up
Image source: SupriseSupriseBitch
#9 Coverup Of Tattoo My Abusive Ex Gave Me
Image source: Trick_Step_1954
#10 Happy With My Coverup
Image source: Happy with my coverup
#11 Done 3 Years Ago. The Coverup Was Free & At The Same Place I Got The Fucked Up One
Image source: Zestyclose-Roll-5384
#12 The Original Was Done By A Good Friend So I Didn’t Want A Full Coverup, And I Think The New Artist Did A Great Job!! Satisfying
Image source: LilaAnton
#13 @leoruiztattooer On Instagram
Image source: LonelySparkle
#14 My First And Only Coverup, What Do You Think Of It?
Image source: Sorry-Challenge5956
#15 Sternum Cover Up Done By Me
Image source: birthdaycandle
#16 Deathly Hallows Coverup
Image source: lemon_octopus
#17 Friendship Tattoo Covered After She Ghosted Me During The Worst Time Of My Life
Image source: Power-of-Erised
#18 I Know I’m Biased, But I Think I Have The Best Cover Up Ever
Image source: Mynameismommy
#19 Star Cover Up
Image source: spondonram
#20 Posted This In R/Tattoos And Everyone Preferred The Shitty Tattoo So This Community Might Appreciate My Coverup Better
Image source: meat-tra
#21 Mother Cluckin’ Cover Up
Image source: sfb219
#22 Before//After
Image source: Technical-Exchange53
#23 There Is A Life After Hate
Image source: thevileirish
#24 Finally Got It Covered
Image source: seneca_7
#25 My Cover Up , I Absolutely Love It. But He Before Wasn’t A Choice So This Was Very Liberating
Image source: SuperBuffTrophyWife
#26 Horseshoe Crab And Dragon Cover Up
Image source: occasionallyon
#27 What Do You Think? Swipe To See This Tattoo Coverup Journey, Before And After @carrottoptattoos
Image source: carrottoptattoos
#28 Shoulder Cover Up
Image source: Mammoth_Ferret_1772
#29 My Cover Up
Image source: littleghost000
#30 Thoughts On My Coverup?
Image source: thexvillain
