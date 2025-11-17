30 Before & After Pics Of Terrible Tattoos Getting Fixed, As Shared In This Online Group

An annoying part of getting a tattoo is the constant cliches one, inevitably, hears from parents or relatives. Oh, what if you hate it, how will it look in thirty years, what if you won’t like that band in the future? And as annoying as it can be, they are sometimes right.

So the “Tattoo Coverups” internet group gathers the best examples of ink that needed some corrections at a later time. Get comfortable and prepare to scroll. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. We also get in touch with professional tattoo artist Mattia from Mambo Tattoo Shop to learn more about tattoo regret. 

More info: Instagram

#1 Portrait Coverup On My Wife’s Back

Image source: lec3395

#2 What Do You Rate This Coverup?

Image source: PotatoIcyGlizzy

#3 Octoskull Cover/Rework

Image source: shanebakertattoo

#4 I Did Another Coverup

Image source: Z3r0_responsibility2

#5 Got A Coverup!!

Image source: FlounderHairy3007

#6 Finally Gone!

Image source: coldheat23

#7 Look At This Scar Cover Up….bill Bill Bill!

Image source: angelinaatorrrress

#8 Tattoo Cover Up

Image source: SupriseSupriseBitch

#9 Coverup Of Tattoo My Abusive Ex Gave Me

Image source: Trick_Step_1954

#10 Happy With My Coverup

Image source: Happy with my coverup

#11 Done 3 Years Ago. The Coverup Was Free & At The Same Place I Got The Fucked Up One

Image source: Zestyclose-Roll-5384

#12 The Original Was Done By A Good Friend So I Didn’t Want A Full Coverup, And I Think The New Artist Did A Great Job!! Satisfying

Image source: LilaAnton

#13 @leoruiztattooer On Instagram

Image source: LonelySparkle

#14 My First And Only Coverup, What Do You Think Of It?

Image source: Sorry-Challenge5956

#15 Sternum Cover Up Done By Me

Image source: birthdaycandle

#16 Deathly Hallows Coverup

Image source: lemon_octopus

#17 Friendship Tattoo Covered After She Ghosted Me During The Worst Time Of My Life

Image source: Power-of-Erised

#18 I Know I’m Biased, But I Think I Have The Best Cover Up Ever

Image source: Mynameismommy

#19 Star Cover Up

Image source: spondonram

#20 Posted This In R/Tattoos And Everyone Preferred The Shitty Tattoo So This Community Might Appreciate My Coverup Better

Image source: meat-tra

#21 Mother Cluckin’ Cover Up

Image source: sfb219

#22 Before//After

Image source: Technical-Exchange53

#23 There Is A Life After Hate

Image source: thevileirish

#24 Finally Got It Covered

Image source: seneca_7

#25 My Cover Up , I Absolutely Love It. But He Before Wasn’t A Choice So This Was Very Liberating

Image source: SuperBuffTrophyWife

#26 Horseshoe Crab And Dragon Cover Up

Image source: occasionallyon

#27 What Do You Think? Swipe To See This Tattoo Coverup Journey, Before And After @carrottoptattoos

Image source: carrottoptattoos

#28 Shoulder Cover Up

Image source: Mammoth_Ferret_1772

#29 My Cover Up

Image source: littleghost000

#30 Thoughts On My Coverup?

Image source: thexvillain

