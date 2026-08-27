72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

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Many people share funny, lighthearted, and uplifting posts on social media. It could be a sweet moment with a pet, a heartwarming reunion with old friends, a fun night out, or a humorous observation. 

It isn’t far-fetched to expect equally wholesome comments along the lines of, “This made my day,” a laughing emoji, or the classic, “Faith in humanity restored. But of course, commenters don’t always follow the script. Some of them may instead choose pure savagery, revealing their unique and arguably twisted sense of humor. 

Just check out these posts from the Blursed Comments subreddit to see what we mean. And as always, don’t forget to upvote those that drew out the most chuckles.

#1 Blursed_nutrient_deficiency

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: FirefighterLevel8450

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

#2 Blursed_pirate

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: testuggine_blu

#3 Blursed_vision

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: connorfisch

Most (if not all) of these blursed comments carry a sarcastic tone. You won’t sense malice in them, albeit with a tinge of aggression. And many readers may ask, “What brought this person to respond in this way?” 

It could be for a few reasons. According to cognitive psychologist Dr. Albert Katz, it could be an assertion of dominance. As he noted, “It’s related to being top dog.”

#4 Blursed_babies

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Spartan_Beast_99

#5 Blursed_dad

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: da_grownup_kid

#6 Blursed_dating Pool

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: borda2613

Responding with a sardonic comment, as these people did, could also be a way for them to shield themselves from vulnerability. Here’s the explanation from therapist and anger specialist Dr. Steven Stosny

“Sarcastic people protect themselves by only letting the world see a superficial part of who they are. They’re very into impression management.”

#7 Blursed Wait

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: yours_nottruly

#8 Blursed_thursday

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Tulkyy

#9 Blursed_dad

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

Sarcastic responses won’t always land well. Formal settings frown on it. But many of you reading this may also find yourselves laughing as you scroll through. 

Humor can be contradictory that way, according to behavioral economist and University of Colorado Boulder professor Dr. Peter McGraw.

#10 Keath K. Kotton

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: x_vier

#11 Blursed_kiss

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: not_called_bob

#12 Blursed_compliment

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: goatsandlasers

In an interview with the Association for Psychological Science, Dr. McGraw used the famed slapstick trio The Three Stooges as an example. 

“We laugh when Moe hits Larry because we know that Larry’s not really being hurt. “It’s a violation of social norms. You don’t hit people, especially a friend. But it’s okay because it’s not real,” he explained.

#13 Blursed_gun

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: jebbaok

#14 Blursed_mummy

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

#15 Blursed_gatos

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: OpportunityNice4857

We are all wired differently, which means what makes one person laugh may not be funny to another. But according to Dr. McGraw, benign violations of social norms will always crack us up, especially ones that poke fun at relatable human experiences. 

This is also why physical humor and slapstick comedy are almost always crowd-pleasers.

#16 Blursed_cashier

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: RedEggWith10gProtein

#17 Blursed_firefox

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: ItsUrBoiNoobie

#18 Blursed_wheelchair

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Ninja-Scrufftuna

“It’s hard to find a comedy that’s funny cross-culturally because the ways that violations can be benign differ from culture to culture,” Dr. McGraw explained. “The comedy that is funny cross-culturally tends to involve a lot of physical humor. The violations are clear no matter who you are.”

#19 Blursed_zombies

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: ghueber

#20 Blursed_wiki

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: OpportunityNice4857

#21 Blursed_boxer_gru

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Optimal-Marzipan5223

#22 Blursed_autowash

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Ok-Capital-7126

#23 Blursed_funeral

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Pricefield-

#24 Blursed_bread

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: QuestionablePotato42

#25 Blursed_kiss

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: TheNorthBruh

#26 Blursed_acting

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: apples286

#27 Blursed_turtle

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: TUPE_pot420

#28 Blursed_cyberpunk

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Freak_Among_Men_II

#29 Blursed_banter

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

#30 Blursed_head

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: jebbaok

#31 Blursed_breastmilk

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: sickbeatsbaby

#32 Blursed_name

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Spartan_Beast_99

#33 Blursed_burger

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: firstalphabet

#34 Blursed_omelette

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

#35 Blursed_gun

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: yuvan_agrawal

#36 Blursed_cookingtime

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: sloughlin99

#37 Blursed_disappointment

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Freak_Among_Men_II

#38 Blursed_banana

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

#39 Blursed_water

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: c60d

#40 Blursed_simp

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: MeleeBoizCHY

#41 Blursed_uno

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Marshallmellow24

#42 Blursed First Time

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

#43 Blursed_roomba

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Nekrubbobby64

#44 Blursed_crash

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: yuvan_agrawal

#45 Blursed_pansexual

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

#46 Blursed_response

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Guywhohasreddit

#47 Blursed_ronald

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Mr_Shade_y

#48 Blursed_dance

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Jeshua24

#49 Blursed_weaknesses

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Noob-101

#50 Blursed_virus

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: ironic_UwU_time

#51 Blursed_cat

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: CILLEDPHOENIX

#52 Blursed_black-Fox

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: just1clown_3

#53 Blursed_coke-Vid

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: yuvan_agrawal

#54 Blursed_title

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

#55 Blursed_kids

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: ABsuperX

#56 Blursed_isabelle

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Chubby_Bub

#57 Blursed_final Boss Of Florida

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

#58 Blursed_grave

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Anon

#59 Blursed_cis Woman

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Evileyeconder_

#60 Blursed_lack Of Meat

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Tomxa14

#61 Blursed_skyrim

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: WolfSage75

#62 Blursed_survivor

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: JosephdFgxd

#63 Blursed_50% Off

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: Subrutum

#64 Blursed_lust

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: ItsYaBoiCyrus

#65 Blursed_penguins Of Madagascar

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: cemplae

#66 Blursed_information

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: anon

#67 Blursed_vodka

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: TheWeirdLama

#68 Blursed_historical Evidence

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: MATETEE1

#69 Blursed_kirby

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: heheishkaoa

#70 Blursed_book

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: HunkyHunter

#71 Blursed_truth

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: averageasianlol

#72 Blursed_drink

72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Image source: apples286

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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