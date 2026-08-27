72 “Blursed” Comments To Make You Chuckle, Then Wonder What’s Wrong With You

Many people share funny, lighthearted, and uplifting posts on social media. It could be a sweet moment with a pet, a heartwarming reunion with old friends, a fun night out, or a humorous observation.
It isn’t far-fetched to expect equally wholesome comments along the lines of, “This made my day,” a laughing emoji, or the classic, “Faith in humanity restored. But of course, commenters don’t always follow the script. Some of them may instead choose pure savagery, revealing their unique and arguably twisted sense of humor.
Just check out these posts from the Blursed Comments subreddit to see what we mean. And as always, don’t forget to upvote those that drew out the most chuckles.
#1 Blursed_nutrient_deficiency
Image source: FirefighterLevel8450
#2 Blursed_pirate
Image source: testuggine_blu
#3 Blursed_vision
Image source: connorfisch
Most (if not all) of these blursed comments carry a sarcastic tone. You won’t sense malice in them, albeit with a tinge of aggression. And many readers may ask, “What brought this person to respond in this way?”
It could be for a few reasons. According to cognitive psychologist Dr. Albert Katz, it could be an assertion of dominance. As he noted, “It’s related to being top dog.”
#4 Blursed_babies
Image source: Spartan_Beast_99
#5 Blursed_dad
Image source: da_grownup_kid
#6 Blursed_dating Pool
Image source: borda2613
Responding with a sardonic comment, as these people did, could also be a way for them to shield themselves from vulnerability. Here’s the explanation from therapist and anger specialist Dr. Steven Stosny:
“Sarcastic people protect themselves by only letting the world see a superficial part of who they are. They’re very into impression management.”
#7 Blursed Wait
Image source: yours_nottruly
#8 Blursed_thursday
Image source: Tulkyy
#9 Blursed_dad
Image source: anon
Sarcastic responses won’t always land well. Formal settings frown on it. But many of you reading this may also find yourselves laughing as you scroll through.
Humor can be contradictory that way, according to behavioral economist and University of Colorado Boulder professor Dr. Peter McGraw.
#10 Keath K. Kotton
Image source: x_vier
#11 Blursed_kiss
Image source: not_called_bob
#12 Blursed_compliment
Image source: goatsandlasers
In an interview with the Association for Psychological Science, Dr. McGraw used the famed slapstick trio The Three Stooges as an example.
“We laugh when Moe hits Larry because we know that Larry’s not really being hurt. “It’s a violation of social norms. You don’t hit people, especially a friend. But it’s okay because it’s not real,” he explained.
#13 Blursed_gun
Image source: jebbaok
#14 Blursed_mummy
Image source: anon
#15 Blursed_gatos
Image source: OpportunityNice4857
We are all wired differently, which means what makes one person laugh may not be funny to another. But according to Dr. McGraw, benign violations of social norms will always crack us up, especially ones that poke fun at relatable human experiences.
This is also why physical humor and slapstick comedy are almost always crowd-pleasers.
#16 Blursed_cashier
Image source: RedEggWith10gProtein
#17 Blursed_firefox
Image source: ItsUrBoiNoobie
#18 Blursed_wheelchair
Image source: Ninja-Scrufftuna
“It’s hard to find a comedy that’s funny cross-culturally because the ways that violations can be benign differ from culture to culture,” Dr. McGraw explained. “The comedy that is funny cross-culturally tends to involve a lot of physical humor. The violations are clear no matter who you are.”
#19 Blursed_zombies
Image source: ghueber
#20 Blursed_wiki
Image source: OpportunityNice4857
#21 Blursed_boxer_gru
Image source: Optimal-Marzipan5223
#22 Blursed_autowash
Image source: Ok-Capital-7126
#23 Blursed_funeral
Image source: Pricefield-
#24 Blursed_bread
Image source: QuestionablePotato42
#25 Blursed_kiss
Image source: TheNorthBruh
#26 Blursed_acting
Image source: apples286
#27 Blursed_turtle
Image source: TUPE_pot420
#28 Blursed_cyberpunk
Image source: Freak_Among_Men_II
#29 Blursed_banter
Image source: anon
#30 Blursed_head
Image source: jebbaok
#31 Blursed_breastmilk
Image source: sickbeatsbaby
#32 Blursed_name
Image source: Spartan_Beast_99
#33 Blursed_burger
Image source: firstalphabet
#34 Blursed_omelette
Image source: anon
#35 Blursed_gun
Image source: yuvan_agrawal
#36 Blursed_cookingtime
Image source: sloughlin99
#37 Blursed_disappointment
Image source: Freak_Among_Men_II
#38 Blursed_banana
Image source: anon
#39 Blursed_water
Image source: c60d
#40 Blursed_simp
Image source: MeleeBoizCHY
#41 Blursed_uno
Image source: Marshallmellow24
#42 Blursed First Time
Image source: anon
#43 Blursed_roomba
Image source: Nekrubbobby64
#44 Blursed_crash
Image source: yuvan_agrawal
#45 Blursed_pansexual
Image source: anon
#46 Blursed_response
Image source: Guywhohasreddit
#47 Blursed_ronald
Image source: Mr_Shade_y
#48 Blursed_dance
Image source: Jeshua24
#49 Blursed_weaknesses
Image source: Noob-101
#50 Blursed_virus
Image source: ironic_UwU_time
#51 Blursed_cat
Image source: CILLEDPHOENIX
#52 Blursed_black-Fox
Image source: just1clown_3
#53 Blursed_coke-Vid
Image source: yuvan_agrawal
#54 Blursed_title
Image source: anon
#55 Blursed_kids
Image source: ABsuperX
#56 Blursed_isabelle
Image source: Chubby_Bub
#57 Blursed_final Boss Of Florida
Image source: anon
#58 Blursed_grave
Image source: Anon
#59 Blursed_cis Woman
Image source: Evileyeconder_
#60 Blursed_lack Of Meat
Image source: Tomxa14
#61 Blursed_skyrim
Image source: WolfSage75
#62 Blursed_survivor
Image source: JosephdFgxd
#63 Blursed_50% Off
Image source: Subrutum
#64 Blursed_lust
Image source: ItsYaBoiCyrus
#65 Blursed_penguins Of Madagascar
Image source: cemplae
#66 Blursed_information
Image source: anon
#67 Blursed_vodka
Image source: TheWeirdLama
#68 Blursed_historical Evidence
Image source: MATETEE1
#69 Blursed_kirby
Image source: heheishkaoa
#70 Blursed_book
Image source: HunkyHunter
#71 Blursed_truth
Image source: averageasianlol
#72 Blursed_drink
Image source: apples286
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