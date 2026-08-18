50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

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Let’s assume you’ve already made a good number of trips around the sun. If someone told you 30 years ago that one day you’d be able to buy anything with just a few clicks of a touchscreen button, you would likely be looking at them like they had ears on their forehead. 

But here we are, living in an age where seeing an unhinged for-sale ad on the internet isn’t out of the ordinary. Especially if you’re around Facebook Marketplace a lot, it’s almost a guarantee you’ll see something like a Simon Cowell Scarecrow or a Drunk Wife Cart at some point in your scrolling. 

Yes, this is real life, and here are more of those crazy posts from the Insane FB Marketplace subreddit.

#1 Huge Spoon

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: FinishDelicious2640

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

#2 Only One Of A Kind

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: _CaptainAmerica__

#3 Um…?

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Semi__Competent

Yes, Facebook Marketplace has some level of regulation. There are items you can’t sell for obvious reasons, and misleading content is prohibited. But of course, that doesn’t stop scammers from plaguing the platform. 

Recent reports show that more than 62% of platform users reported encountering some form of scam. In 2025, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that social media fraud caused more than $90 million in losses.

#4 Does What It Says On The Tin

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: longpolepete

#5 For Scale

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Aggravating_Neck6564

#6 “Don’t Need No More”

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Kind-Awareness-320

For its part, Meta has acknowledged the prevalence of scamming on its platform. According to company spokesperson Ryan Daniels, they are working “aggressively to quickly identify, disable and ban scams and accounts associated with them.” 

“What happens offline often makes its way into online environments, and that unfortunately includes scams,” Daniels told WIRED in a 2023 interview.

#7 Sweaty Sandals

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: kericatpiss

#8 Say My Name 😎

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: typical_gamer1

#9 That’s A Whole Lot Of Fans

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: EggsBad

The screenshots on this list are just a fraction of what’s actually out there. And while many of these are outrageous to the point of laughability, you will see other deranged postings that many unfortunately buy into. 

Lip fillers are apparently one of them. Plausibly fraudulent and highly dangerous. Yet people will actually shell out their hard-earned money for them.

#10 Delicious

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: redrocketx3

#11 Khajiit Has Wares If You Have Coin

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: devastationz

#12 No Window No Problem

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: beerconsumer9

Aside from its Purchase Protection option, Facebook rarely takes action to recover money lost to a scam. This means that consumers must also do their part to protect themselves. 

Miles Brignall, a former consumer affairs reporter for The Guardian, provided some tips. One is not to pay by bank transfer, and to be wary if the seller offers to send an item from too far away.

#13 Phelony

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Ryguy2707

#14 ???

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: spooky163

#15 Thought This Belonged Here: Fly Harness

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: detBittenbinder23

Brignall also advises paying through PayPal’s “goods and services” option, which makes sellers pay an extra fee. According to him, legitimate ones won’t mind covering that extra charge. 

“If that is not an option, don’t bother, however much of a bargain,” Brignall wrote. “Switch to eBay, or pick it up in person.”

#16 Galactic Tumbler

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Bacon_maven

#17 Funniest Listing I’ve Seen

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Seaworthiness2487

#18 Insane Use Of AI

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: _nooneinparticular_1

#19 Chair

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: mewteight

#20 Bro…

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Infamous_Floor3243

#21 They Couldn’t Wait To Take The Photo

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: AlexTacoTruck

#22 I Guess 3 Pop Tarts In One Wrapper Are Worth A Million Dollars To This Guy

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Easton_or_EL

#23 *only* 1500 For A Car You Have To Flip Back Over

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: SirMild

#24 Loser BF

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Far-Moose7355

#25 Here Are My Most Insane Finds From Over The Years

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: oreosandsudoku

#26 Looks Like It Doubles As A Mirror!

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Ill_Nectarine7311

#27 Battle Bucket

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Hannahlee_00

#28 ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Great-Acadia918

#29 Autopsy Table For Sale That’s Been Kept In The Backyard

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Sara630

#30 A Desk With Bite

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: dreampuff

#31 Roach Artwork

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: eucalyptae

#32 600 Empty Zyns For $50!

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Sim-Alley

#33 Seems Like You Could Have Just Taken A Photo Of The Mirror…

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Aggravating_Neck6564

#34 $5,000 And I Have To Dig It Out?

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: your_worshipness

#35 Just What I Was Looking For

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Lunabbg

#36 Weekly Finds

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Capable-Safety-9793

#37 Prison Pen??

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: roberta_sparrow

#38 “Homemade”

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: J_Jeckel

#39 Is He Selling It Because It Worked Or It Didn’t Work?

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: East-Fish-1565

#40 👀

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Nick-Millers-Bestie

#41 Never Been Wanked In

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: _CaptainAmerica__

#42 Garbage Bin Wheels

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: ReasonableEagle1203

#43 Holy Peak

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: B-ig-mom-a

#44 iPad Air 2

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: cme4a2nd

#45 Fake Charity Donation Bin

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: _rosebean

#46 A Free Tree?

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: ScarTheRebel

#47 This Dresser Is Gold! Only $300 Dollars

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: ropes12344

#48 Uh…. 🙄 I Could Do This For Free…

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Great-Acadia918

#49 I Think They’re Going To Just Steal Carts…

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: Cplayz08

#50 Insanely Awesome

50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Image source: TheRoadBehind

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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