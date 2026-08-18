50 Times People Tried To Sell Something Completely Unhinged On Facebook Marketplace (New Pics)

Let’s assume you’ve already made a good number of trips around the sun. If someone told you 30 years ago that one day you’d be able to buy anything with just a few clicks of a touchscreen button, you would likely be looking at them like they had ears on their forehead.
But here we are, living in an age where seeing an unhinged for-sale ad on the internet isn’t out of the ordinary. Especially if you’re around Facebook Marketplace a lot, it’s almost a guarantee you’ll see something like a Simon Cowell Scarecrow or a Drunk Wife Cart at some point in your scrolling.
Yes, this is real life, and here are more of those crazy posts from the Insane FB Marketplace subreddit.
#1 Huge Spoon
Image source: FinishDelicious2640
#2 Only One Of A Kind
Image source: _CaptainAmerica__
#3 Um…?
Image source: Semi__Competent
Yes, Facebook Marketplace has some level of regulation. There are items you can’t sell for obvious reasons, and misleading content is prohibited. But of course, that doesn’t stop scammers from plaguing the platform.
Recent reports show that more than 62% of platform users reported encountering some form of scam. In 2025, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that social media fraud caused more than $90 million in losses.
#4 Does What It Says On The Tin
Image source: longpolepete
#5 For Scale
Image source: Aggravating_Neck6564
#6 “Don’t Need No More”
Image source: Kind-Awareness-320
For its part, Meta has acknowledged the prevalence of scamming on its platform. According to company spokesperson Ryan Daniels, they are working “aggressively to quickly identify, disable and ban scams and accounts associated with them.”
“What happens offline often makes its way into online environments, and that unfortunately includes scams,” Daniels told WIRED in a 2023 interview.
#7 Sweaty Sandals
Image source: kericatpiss
#8 Say My Name 😎
Image source: typical_gamer1
#9 That’s A Whole Lot Of Fans
Image source: EggsBad
The screenshots on this list are just a fraction of what’s actually out there. And while many of these are outrageous to the point of laughability, you will see other deranged postings that many unfortunately buy into.
Lip fillers are apparently one of them. Plausibly fraudulent and highly dangerous. Yet people will actually shell out their hard-earned money for them.
#10 Delicious
Image source: redrocketx3
#11 Khajiit Has Wares If You Have Coin
Image source: devastationz
#12 No Window No Problem
Image source: beerconsumer9
Aside from its Purchase Protection option, Facebook rarely takes action to recover money lost to a scam. This means that consumers must also do their part to protect themselves.
Miles Brignall, a former consumer affairs reporter for The Guardian, provided some tips. One is not to pay by bank transfer, and to be wary if the seller offers to send an item from too far away.
#13 Phelony
Image source: Ryguy2707
#14 ???
Image source: spooky163
#15 Thought This Belonged Here: Fly Harness
Image source: detBittenbinder23
Brignall also advises paying through PayPal’s “goods and services” option, which makes sellers pay an extra fee. According to him, legitimate ones won’t mind covering that extra charge.
“If that is not an option, don’t bother, however much of a bargain,” Brignall wrote. “Switch to eBay, or pick it up in person.”
#16 Galactic Tumbler
Image source: Bacon_maven
#17 Funniest Listing I’ve Seen
Image source: Ok-Seaworthiness2487
#18 Insane Use Of AI
Image source: _nooneinparticular_1
#19 Chair
Image source: mewteight
#20 Bro…
Image source: Infamous_Floor3243
#21 They Couldn’t Wait To Take The Photo
Image source: AlexTacoTruck
#22 I Guess 3 Pop Tarts In One Wrapper Are Worth A Million Dollars To This Guy
Image source: Easton_or_EL
#23 *only* 1500 For A Car You Have To Flip Back Over
Image source: SirMild
#24 Loser BF
Image source: Far-Moose7355
#25 Here Are My Most Insane Finds From Over The Years
Image source: oreosandsudoku
#26 Looks Like It Doubles As A Mirror!
Image source: Ill_Nectarine7311
#27 Battle Bucket
Image source: Hannahlee_00
#28 ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️
Image source: Great-Acadia918
#29 Autopsy Table For Sale That’s Been Kept In The Backyard
Image source: Sara630
#30 A Desk With Bite
Image source: dreampuff
#31 Roach Artwork
Image source: eucalyptae
#32 600 Empty Zyns For $50!
Image source: Sim-Alley
#33 Seems Like You Could Have Just Taken A Photo Of The Mirror…
Image source: Aggravating_Neck6564
#34 $5,000 And I Have To Dig It Out?
Image source: your_worshipness
#35 Just What I Was Looking For
Image source: Lunabbg
#36 Weekly Finds
Image source: Capable-Safety-9793
#37 Prison Pen??
Image source: roberta_sparrow
#38 “Homemade”
Image source: J_Jeckel
#39 Is He Selling It Because It Worked Or It Didn’t Work?
Image source: East-Fish-1565
#40 👀
Image source: Nick-Millers-Bestie
#41 Never Been Wanked In
Image source: _CaptainAmerica__
#42 Garbage Bin Wheels
Image source: ReasonableEagle1203
#43 Holy Peak
Image source: B-ig-mom-a
#44 iPad Air 2
Image source: cme4a2nd
#45 Fake Charity Donation Bin
Image source: _rosebean
#46 A Free Tree?
Image source: ScarTheRebel
#47 This Dresser Is Gold! Only $300 Dollars
Image source: ropes12344
#48 Uh…. 🙄 I Could Do This For Free…
Image source: Great-Acadia918
#49 I Think They’re Going To Just Steal Carts…
Image source: Cplayz08
#50 Insanely Awesome
Image source: TheRoadBehind
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