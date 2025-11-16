I Carved A Herd Of Bison From A Pencil Graphite

by

I’ve carved quite a few pencils over the years, but this one was the most time-consuming and tedious! Have a look at the video and let me know what you think.

More info: cindychinn.com

Here’s a video showing the carving from a few angles

An ‘in progress’ photo with my thumb added for scale

I Carved A Herd Of Bison From A Pencil Graphite

Here I’ve added a ‘Buffalo Nickel’ for scale

I Carved A Herd Of Bison From A Pencil Graphite

Here’s a nice in progress shot of the herd, close up. Each bison is about 3/32″ tall and just over 1/8″ long

I Carved A Herd Of Bison From A Pencil Graphite

Another in progress shot of the herd kicking up dust! It’s harder than you would think, to photograph a carving this small

I Carved A Herd Of Bison From A Pencil Graphite

A top down view of the herd. There are 50 bisons running across the carpenter’s pencil!

I Carved A Herd Of Bison From A Pencil Graphite

A side view of the herd. After blocking in the individual bison, I went back and detailed them before calling it final

I Carved A Herd Of Bison From A Pencil Graphite

The leader at the front of the herd

I Carved A Herd Of Bison From A Pencil Graphite

