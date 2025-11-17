85 Animal Tattoos That Celebrate The Animal Kingdom

If you are both a tattoo and animal lover, you may have thought about having an entire zoo tattooed on your body. If only the cost of getting them all done wasn’t an issue! In fact, animal tattoos, in particular butterfly tattoos, are the most popular tattoos in the USA! According to a list compiled by Singulart, around 201,000 people search for them every month across the USA.
Other than that, more cool animal tattoos make it into the top 10 of Americans’ most beloved tattoo styles. Those are dragon, snake, and lion tattoos. If you are not a fan of those or prefer less popular styles, there are many more animal tattoo ideas to choose from. Whether you are looking for cute animal tattoos or more realistic ones, you are bound to find something that will tickle your fancy.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of cute tattoo ideas featuring animals that will surely appeal to your animal lover’s heart. Small, large, minimalist, cartoonish, and realistic animal tattoos — there’s plenty to see and discover! Make sure to upvote the ones you liked the most, and let us know whether any animal tattoo below inspired your next tattoo project!
#1 Rhino’s Back Is A Whole East-Africa Savannah. How Ingenious The Design And Concept. Let’s Love Animals
Image source: emalla_uk
#2 I Had The Best Time Tattooing This Flash Piece
Image source: nox.tattoos
#3 Pets Portrait
Image source: minari_tattoo
#4 Cat Tattoo
Image source: sashatattoo.nyc
#5 Colibri Tattoo
Image source: goatstudios_dus
#6 Running Cheetah Tattoo
Image source: graffittoo.archive
#7 Black Cat Tattoo
Image source: tattoosbymatt_
#8 Matching Capybara For A Great Pair. They Happily Eat Ramen
Image source: juliszki
#9 Puppy Collection
Image source: tattooist_eheon
#10 Little Turtle
Image source: zake_tattoopeople
#11 Watercolour Birds
Image source: alperfiratli_tattoo
#12 Adorable Red Panda Tattoo
Image source: kiyoharu_tattooer
#13 My Friends
Image source: dearyouth_ink
#14 Cat Eyes
Image source: m_osyhr
#15 Duckling From My Flash
Image source: nox.tattoos
#16 Taste Of Freedom
Image source: alexbreaktattoo
#17 Super Cute Seals For Noora
Image source: clarawelshtattoos
#18 Geometrical Animal Tattoo
Image source: tadas_savickas
#19 More Such Projects And Such Clients
Image source: chciales_to_masz_ta2
#20 A Tortoise With A Barnacle On Its Shell
Image source: opal.tattoo
#21 Her Dog. Thank You, Gwendolyn
Image source: tattooist_gaon
#22 Slight Variation On Flash Design
Image source: lhkiosk
#23 A Rabbit Shooting A Carrot And A Yogi-Pig
Image source: na.nago
#24 Dot Work Day
Image source: night_ink_gale
#25 Majesty And Cruelty
Image source: odb_blackwork
#26 Add Otter Energy To This World
Image source: fonki.ink
#27 Bee Nice
Image source: karinabisgaardink
#28 A Tiny Snail For @annakantsemal. Thank You For The Trust
Image source: mdadaria
#29 Bee Tattoo
Image source: inkinsidetattoostudio
#30 A Guinea Pig Emoji
Image source: lhkiosk
#31 A Very Special Wombat For A Very Special Friend. Thank You Lisa
Image source: sarah_tavilla
#32 Bird Tattoo
Image source: viala_tattoo_darmstadt
#33 Shout Out To Scott For Letting Me Tattoo This. Thank You. Some Parts Healed And Some Fresh
Image source: aaron_stockwell_tattoo
#34 Memory Form Brazil In Watercolour Hardpainting
Image source: marcoencre
#35 Mariposa And Cobra
Image source: tittoo108
#36 Adi. For Her Grandma Yael
Image source: taotattooo
#37 Little Wolf Made By Our Apprentice @lunidae
Image source: weird_zebra_tattoo
#38 Little Tarantula
Image source: darkveil_tattoo
#39 Photo By In Magnum Circus Tattoo With @magnumcircustattoo. May Be An Image Of 1 Person
Image source: tattoohandy
#40 And Here Is The Big Project Of The Saturday Competition For The Montauban Convention
Image source: tattoo_248
#41 Little Bird
Image source: z9_ttt
#42 Killer Whale And Four-Leaf Clover
Image source: gyeong_tattoo, gyeong_tattoo
#43 Octo Love
Image source: 100mbheartbeat.ink
#44 Cute Chicken
Image source: blackritualtattoos
#45 Crow & Key Tattoo
Come nesting season, a mated pair of crows can receive chick-rearing help. Juvenile birds are frequently seen defending their parents’ nest from predators. They can also be found bringing food to mom and dad, or feeding their younger siblings directly.
Thank you @aaronkempphotography it’s always a pleasure tattooing your own mates.
Image source: ediebea
#46 Horned Toad Tattoo
Image source: coulterprehm_tattoos
#47 Got To Redo This Guy And Add On The Tail
Image source: plaidbear_designco
#48 Octopus
Image source: erik.tattooist
#49 Nautilulus
Image source: brad_le_laid_tattoo
#50 Koi Carps For Ming
Image source: yuki_zerkjad
#51 Crows
Image source: guiartwork
#52 Puppy
Image source: tattooist_gaon
#53 Sketchy Turtle Tattoo
Image source: s0phiefoxtattoos
#54 Cats. Two Of The Tightest Pair Of Cat Friends You Have Ever Seen. Thank You So Much Ryleigh
Image source: lumeninktattoo
#55 Little Turtle. Work Is In Progress. Many Thanx To Kim
Image source: davidepiaiatattoo
#56 Another All Time Classic
Image source: blackdotter
#57 Thank You Margot For This Great Project. A Navel Buffalo, A Very Rare Species
Image source: i.dumano_tattoo
#58 Crown And Tiger
Image source: simya_tattoo
#59 Tiger
Image source: marta_bocharova
#60 French Bulldog Tattoo
Image source: project_ink_tattoo
#61 Lucky Cricket For Allison From Last Fall
Image source: ancientindigo
#62 Little Chihuahua Potrait
Image source: davidepiaiatattoo
#63 Little Birdy Neck Tattoo
Image source: rebecca.tattoo
#64 Sweet Little Horsey For Amanda. Thanks Again
Image source: daniturkeysammie
#65 Crazy Giraffe
Image source: gitanodipagano_tattoo
#66 Custom Horsey With Boots And A Hat For Lisette. Thank You For Trusting Me With Your First Tattoo
Image source: scratchymoontattoos
#67 Mole Tattoo
Image source: yuki.x.dimension
#68 Butterfly
Image source: reze_tattoo_joce
#69 Little Bat Just Loves Watermelon
Image source: wicktail, black_forest_tattoostudio
#70 Two Cats
Image source: annikakka
#71 Work In Progress
Image source: garde_shunka_uitko
#72 Little Panda For Mavis, Thanks For Coming In
Image source: inky.key
#73 Roar Tiger Roar
Image source: loveyoon.too
#74 Tiger Arm Tattoo
Image source: nocriativs
#75 A Yellow Hare Or Rabbit With A Single Black Horn, Mentioned In Medieval Arabic Literature
Image source: fox.kit
#76 Animal Tattoo
Image source: 86tatt00
#77 Jaguar Tattoos
Image source: billiestclairdesigns
#78 For Stephanie
Image source: reena.tattoo
#79 For Stéphan
Image source: stevetaniou
#80 Little Snake Wrist Wrap For Katreina. This Was A Fun One
Image source: daniturkeysammie
#81 Spirit Animal
Image source: ta_tu_nela
#82 Little Spin On A Rosie Camanga Style Wolf For Kyle
Image source: mikemendes
#83 A Hawk For Nick! Also A Video Of The Rest Of The Healed Things We’ve Done Around It. Thanks A Lot
Image source: mikemendes
#84 Welcome, Welcome! Officially The First Tattoo On The Skin (Larger Than The Big Toe)
Image source: zlyomen_tattoo
#85 Monkey
Image source: newschoolfrance
