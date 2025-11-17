85 Animal Tattoos That Celebrate The Animal Kingdom

If you are both a tattoo and animal lover, you may have thought about having an entire zoo tattooed on your body. If only the cost of getting them all done wasn’t an issue! In fact, animal tattoos, in particular butterfly tattoos, are the most popular tattoos in the USA! According to a list compiled by Singulart, around 201,000 people search for them every month across the USA.

Other than that, more cool animal tattoos make it into the top 10 of Americans’ most beloved tattoo styles. Those are dragon, snake, and lion tattoos. If you are not a fan of those or prefer less popular styles, there are many more animal tattoo ideas to choose from. Whether you are looking for cute animal tattoos or more realistic ones, you are bound to find something that will tickle your fancy.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of cute tattoo ideas featuring animals that will surely appeal to your animal lover’s heart. Small, large, minimalist, cartoonish, and realistic animal tattoos — there’s plenty to see and discover! Make sure to upvote the ones you liked the most, and let us know whether any animal tattoo below inspired your next tattoo project!

#1 Rhino’s Back Is A Whole East-Africa Savannah. How Ingenious The Design And Concept. Let’s Love Animals

Image source: emalla_uk

#2 I Had The Best Time Tattooing This Flash Piece

Image source: nox.tattoos

#3 Pets Portrait

Image source: minari_tattoo

#4 Cat Tattoo

Image source: sashatattoo.nyc

#5 Colibri Tattoo

Image source: goatstudios_dus

#6 Running Cheetah Tattoo

Image source: graffittoo.archive

#7 Black Cat Tattoo

Image source: tattoosbymatt_

#8 Matching Capybara For A Great Pair. They Happily Eat Ramen

Image source: juliszki

#9 Puppy Collection

Image source: tattooist_eheon

#10 Little Turtle

Image source: zake_tattoopeople

#11 Watercolour Birds

Image source: alperfiratli_tattoo

#12 Adorable Red Panda Tattoo

Image source: kiyoharu_tattooer

#13 My Friends

Image source: dearyouth_ink

#14 Cat Eyes

Image source: m_osyhr

#15 Duckling From My Flash

Image source: nox.tattoos

#16 Taste Of Freedom

Image source: alexbreaktattoo

#17 Super Cute Seals For Noora

Image source: clarawelshtattoos

#18 Geometrical Animal Tattoo

Image source: tadas_savickas

#19 More Such Projects And Such Clients

Image source: chciales_to_masz_ta2

#20 A Tortoise With A Barnacle On Its Shell

Image source: opal.tattoo

#21 Her Dog. Thank You, Gwendolyn

Image source: tattooist_gaon

#22 Slight Variation On Flash Design

Image source: lhkiosk

#23 A Rabbit Shooting A Carrot And A Yogi-Pig

Image source: na.nago

#24 Dot Work Day

Image source: night_ink_gale

#25 Majesty And Cruelty

Image source: odb_blackwork

#26 Add Otter Energy To This World

Image source:  fonki.ink

#27 Bee Nice

Image source: karinabisgaardink

#28 A Tiny Snail For @annakantsemal. Thank You For The Trust

Image source: mdadaria

#29 Bee Tattoo

Image source: inkinsidetattoostudio

#30 A Guinea Pig Emoji

Image source: lhkiosk

#31 A Very Special Wombat For A Very Special Friend. Thank You Lisa

Image source: sarah_tavilla

#32 Bird Tattoo

Image source: viala_tattoo_darmstadt

#33 Shout Out To Scott For Letting Me Tattoo This. Thank You. Some Parts Healed And Some Fresh

Image source: aaron_stockwell_tattoo

#34 Memory Form Brazil In Watercolour Hardpainting

Image source: marcoencre

#35 Mariposa And Cobra

Image source: tittoo108

#36 Adi. For Her Grandma Yael

Image source: taotattooo

#37 Little Wolf Made By Our Apprentice @lunidae

Image source: weird_zebra_tattoo

#38 Little Tarantula

Image source: darkveil_tattoo

#39 Photo By In Magnum Circus Tattoo With @magnumcircustattoo. May Be An Image Of 1 Person

Image source: tattoohandy

#40 And Here Is The Big Project Of The Saturday Competition For The Montauban Convention

Image source: tattoo_248

#41 Little Bird

Image source: z9_ttt

#42 Killer Whale And Four-Leaf Clover

Image source: gyeong_tattoo, gyeong_tattoo

#43 Octo Love

Image source: 100mbheartbeat.ink

#44 Cute Chicken

Image source: blackritualtattoos

#45 Crow & Key Tattoo

Come nesting season, a mated pair of crows can receive chick-rearing help. Juvenile birds are frequently seen defending their parents’ nest from predators. They can also be found bringing food to mom and dad, or feeding their younger siblings directly.

Thank you @aaronkempphotography it’s always a pleasure tattooing your own mates.

Image source: ediebea

#46 Horned Toad Tattoo

Image source: coulterprehm_tattoos

#47 Got To Redo This Guy And Add On The Tail

Image source: plaidbear_designco

#48 Octopus

Image source: erik.tattooist

#49 Nautilulus

Image source:  brad_le_laid_tattoo

#50 Koi Carps For Ming

Image source: yuki_zerkjad

#51 Crows

Image source: guiartwork

#52 Puppy

Image source: tattooist_gaon

#53 Sketchy Turtle Tattoo

Image source: s0phiefoxtattoos

#54 Cats. Two Of The Tightest Pair Of Cat Friends You Have Ever Seen. Thank You So Much Ryleigh

Image source: lumeninktattoo

#55 Little Turtle. Work Is In Progress. Many Thanx To Kim

Image source: davidepiaiatattoo

#56 Another All Time Classic

Image source: blackdotter

#57 Thank You Margot For This Great Project. A Navel Buffalo, A Very Rare Species

Image source: i.dumano_tattoo

#58 Crown And Tiger

Image source: simya_tattoo

#59 Tiger

Image source: marta_bocharova

#60 French Bulldog Tattoo

Image source:  project_ink_tattoo

#61 Lucky Cricket For Allison From Last Fall

Image source: ancientindigo

#62 Little Chihuahua Potrait

Image source: davidepiaiatattoo

#63 Little Birdy Neck Tattoo

Image source: rebecca.tattoo

#64 Sweet Little Horsey For Amanda. Thanks Again

Image source: daniturkeysammie

#65 Crazy Giraffe

Image source: gitanodipagano_tattoo

#66 Custom Horsey With Boots And A Hat For Lisette. Thank You For Trusting Me With Your First Tattoo

Image source:  scratchymoontattoos

#67 Mole Tattoo

Image source: yuki.x.dimension

#68 Butterfly

Image source: reze_tattoo_joce

#69 Little Bat Just Loves Watermelon

Image source: wicktail, black_forest_tattoostudio

#70 Two Cats

Image source: annikakka

#71 Work In Progress

Image source: garde_shunka_uitko

#72 Little Panda For Mavis, Thanks For Coming In

Image source: inky.key

#73 Roar Tiger Roar

Image source: loveyoon.too

#74 Tiger Arm Tattoo

Image source: nocriativs

#75 A Yellow Hare Or Rabbit With A Single Black Horn, Mentioned In Medieval Arabic Literature

Image source: fox.kit

#76 Animal Tattoo

Image source: 86tatt00

#77 Jaguar Tattoos

Image source: billiestclairdesigns

#78 For Stephanie

Image source: reena.tattoo

#79 For Stéphan

Image source: stevetaniou

#80 Little Snake Wrist Wrap For Katreina. This Was A Fun One

Image source: daniturkeysammie

#81 Spirit Animal

Image source: ta_tu_nela

#82 Little Spin On A Rosie Camanga Style Wolf For Kyle

Image source: mikemendes

#83 A Hawk For Nick! Also A Video Of The Rest Of The Healed Things We’ve Done Around It. Thanks A Lot

Image source: mikemendes

#84 Welcome, Welcome! Officially The First Tattoo On The Skin (Larger Than The Big Toe)

Image source: zlyomen_tattoo

#85 Monkey

Image source: newschoolfrance

