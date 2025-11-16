My Photography Story (4 Pics)

by

Hi, I am a 14-year-old photographer from Singapore. At my age, no one does these kind of stuff. However, nature has really been my heart since young and I inevitably took up photography at age 7. These are among my best photos I have shot in Singapore. Enjoy!

White Crested laughing Thrush

My Photography Story (4 Pics)

Dark Sided Flycatcher

My Photography Story (4 Pics)

Blue and White Flycatcher

My Photography Story (4 Pics)

Blue Tailed Bee Eater

My Photography Story (4 Pics)

Your photographs capture the essence of nature’s beauty in a way that draws viewers to look closer and discover the stories within them.

Similarly, an intriguing look at how photos can hide unsettling truths about their subjects is explored in an article discussing disturbing hidden narratives. It reminds us that sometimes, what we see on the surface is just the beginning, inviting us to explore the depths of the image and its context.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How The Show Dr. Pimple Popper Has Evolved Since the Beginning
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2022
The First Image Took Me About 50 Hours To Finish
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
synopses
Synopses For Season Finales of The Flash, Gotham and Arrow
3 min read
May, 8, 2016
46 Pet-Thieves That Were Caught Red-Pawed When Stealing Food
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How The Show “Moonshiners” Has Changed Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2019
142 Of The Funniest New Yorker Cartoons Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.