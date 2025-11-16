My Photography Story (4 Pics)

Hi, I am a 14-year-old photographer from Singapore. At my age, no one does these kind of stuff. However, nature has really been my heart since young and I inevitably took up photography at age 7. These are among my best photos I have shot in Singapore. Enjoy!
White Crested laughing Thrush
Dark Sided Flycatcher
Blue and White Flycatcher
Blue Tailed Bee Eater
Your photographs capture the essence of nature’s beauty in a way that draws viewers to look closer and discover the stories within them.
Similarly, an intriguing look at how photos can hide unsettling truths about their subjects is explored in an article discussing disturbing hidden narratives. It reminds us that sometimes, what we see on the surface is just the beginning, inviting us to explore the depths of the image and its context.
Follow Us