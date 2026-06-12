17 Weird Dog Behaviors, Explained By An Expert

Dogs have a talent for keeping us entertained and confused. One moment, they’re zooming around the house at full speed, and the next, they’re staring at a wall, spinning in circles before lying down, or bringing you a toy only to run away when you reach for it. While these behaviors might seem random, many of them have surprisingly logical explanations rooted in evolution, instinct, communication, and canine psychology.
To better understand what’s really going on inside our dogs’ minds, Bored Panda reached out to Professor Clive Wynne, a leading canine behavior expert, founder of the “Canine Science Collaboratory” at Arizona State University, and author of the forthcoming “The Story of Dogs: A New History of Our Oldest Friends”. He shared insights into some of the strangest habits dogs display, helping explain why our four-legged companions behave in ways that often leave humans scratching their heads.
#1 Why Do Some Dogs Become Deeply Attached To A Particular Toy?
Many dogs develop strong attachments to specific toys because they provide comfort, familiarity, and security, much like a child’s favorite blanket.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Raimundo Robas / pexels
#2 Why Do Dogs Often Behave As Though They Are Starving, Even When They’ve Just Eaten?
Dogs evolved in environments where food wasn’t guaranteed. Modern dogs may have full bowls and still enthusiastically audition for the role of “starving orphan.”
Also, some dog breeds seem to have been bred to have more hunger than they need.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Inge Bernaers / pexels
#3 Why Do Dogs Bark At Things Humans Can’t See Or Hear?
Often, “nothing” means a distant sound, unfamiliar scent, or movement far beyond human perception. Dogs experience the world through senses much sharper than ours.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Lesli Whitecotton / pexels
#4 Why Do Dogs Bring Random Objects (Socks, Leaves, Tissues, Toys) To Their Owners?
Leaves, tissues, cardboard, mysterious objects from the garden — no, your dog isn’t confused. They’re often trying to share something they find interesting or valuable.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Barnabas Davoti / pexels
#5 Why Do Some Dogs Insist On Carrying Sticks That Are Far Larger Than They Are?
Some dogs seem determined to prove that bigger is always better. Carrying oversized objects may stem from natural retrieving instincts, or simply because it makes them feel accomplished.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Elina Volkova / pexels
#6 Why Do Dogs Let Out Dramatic Sighs Before Lying Down?
That theatrical sigh isn’t necessarily a sign of exhaustion from a hard day at the office. Most experts believe it’s simply a way for dogs to release tension and settle comfortably.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Yusuf Onuk / pexels
#7 Why Do Dogs Roll In Strong-Smelling Or Foul-Smelling Substances?
To humans, it’s disgusting. To dogs, it’s fascinating. Some scientists believe this behavior may be linked to ancient instincts involving scent masking and communication.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Lia Kapitonova / pexels
#8 Why Do Dogs Sometimes Appear “Guilty” Before Being Scolded?
The famous “guilty look” is less about guilt and more about reading your body language. Dogs are experts at detecting when humans are unhappy.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, David Vives / pexels
#9 Why Do Dogs Kick The Ground After Pooping?
Contrary to popular belief, they’re not covering it up. They’re actually advertising it. Dogs have scent glands in their paws, and by scratching the ground, they spread their scent and leave a visible mark behind. In other words, they’re not hiding their presence, they’re advertising it.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, JacLou- DL / pexels
#10 Why Do Dogs Greet People With Overwhelming Excitement, Even After Very Short Absences?
Because they miss them and they didn’t know how long they would be gone for.
Dogs don’t experience time quite the way humans do, so every reunion feels exciting, regardless of how long you’ve been away.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Samson Katt / pexels
#11 Why Do Some Dogs Refuse To Walk In The Rain?
To humans, rain is just weather. To dogs, it can completely transform how the world feels. Rain weakens many of the scent trails dogs use to navigate their surroundings, while the sound of falling water and the sensation of droplets hitting their fur can be unpleasant or even stressful. Some dogs are particularly sensitive to changes in texture and temperature, making wet conditions less enjoyable. Scientists believe these factors, combined with individual personality and past experiences, help explain why some dogs charge through storms while others plant their paws firmly on the doorstep and refuse to negotiate.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Yaroslav Shuraev / pexels
#12 Why Do Dogs Follow Their Owners To The Bathroom?
Your dog doesn’t understand privacy. They understand companionship. If you’re moving, they assume something important is happening and they’d better supervise.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Denniz Futalan / pexels
#13 Why Do Dogs Suddenly Sprint Around The House For No Apparent Reason (“Zoomies”)?
Known as “zoomies,” these sudden bursts of energy are perfectly normal.
It means dogs aren’t getting enough opportunities to burn off their energy.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Abhishek Biradar / pexels
#14 Why Do Dogs Stare At Their Owners While Pooping?
It may feel awkward, but the dog isn’t judging the owner. In the wild, bathroom breaks leave animals vulnerable, so many dogs instinctively look to a trusted human to stand guard. To dogs, pooping isn’t some special private thing, so there’s no reason not to look at their beloved human.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Juan García / pexels
#15 Why Do Dogs Tilt Their Heads When Humans Speak To Them?
The head tilt may help dogs pinpoint sounds more accurately, but many researchers believe it’s also linked to concentration and curiosity.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Hayron Fotos / pexels
#16 Why Do Dogs Eat Poop?
Poop is high in protein and some dogs are much less fussy about what things taste like than we are.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, Мартич Анна / pexels
#17 Why Do Dogs Steal Someone’s Seat The Moment They Stand Up?
That spot is warm, smells like human, and has already been approved by the most trusted person in the house. From a dog’s perspective, it’s prime real estate.
Image source: Clive D. L. Wynne, www.kaboompics.com / pexels
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