Hey Pandas, What Is Your All-Time Favorite Song? (Closed)

by

I could never live without music. I listen to almost anything and can’t get tired of Mike Oldfield, Pink Floyd, Queen… What about you, Pandas?

#1

Bands/Artists I never get tired of:

The Cure, The Sisters of Mercy, Minuit Machine, Philip Boa, She Past Away, Boyharsher, New Model Army, Anne Clark, Covenant, Lebanon Hanover, …. I could go on and on!

(BTW: It’s the first time I see anyone mentioning Mike Oldfield here. I’ve always loved his music too! My favourite songs are “In High Places”, “Shadow On The Wall” and “To France”.)

Patrick Penrose
