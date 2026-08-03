52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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The internet may be a vast place, but if you look around enough, you will eventually find your tribe. You will eventually connect with people who share your interests, quirks, and sense of humor. 

For one, many of you will likely relate to the memes from the Rustraint Instagram page. Touted as the “#1 Rated MemePage of 2026,” it has a wide variety of posts that may tickle your funny bone while tapping into your own brand of weird

We gathered some gems from the page for your entertainment today. Have fun scrolling through and feel free to upvote those that made you foolishly giggle the most.

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

Image source: rustraint

52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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For many of you, a good handful of posts from the Rustraint IG page are inexplicably funny. You find yourself laughing even when they defy or lack logic. 

That’s because incongruity is one of the many foundations of humor, according to neuroscientist, author, and broadcaster Dr. Dean Burnett,

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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“Humor can be derived from things being surprising, unexpected, or wrong in some form, as long as it’s resolved, without negative consequences,” Dr. Burnett wrote in an article for BBC Science Focus

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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Dr. Burnett noted that resolution to the incongruity is necessary for humor to resonate. To clarify, he provided an example. 

“If the answer to ‘Why did the golfer wear two pairs of trousers?’ is ‘in case the metal owl that lived in his gold bag attacked him’, that’s… not funny? There’s more incongruity, which goes unresolved.” 

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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You can argue that puns are the lowest-hanging fruit when it comes to jokes. They can draw quick laughs from all age groups that understand humor and serve as excellent icebreakers, even in professional settings. 

According to Dr. Burnett, using the same words with dual meanings technically violates our understanding of language, causing incongruity.

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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“For example, ‘Why did the golfer wear two pairs of trousers? In case he got a hole in one.’ Here, ‘hole in one’ has two possible interpretations. Both are equally valid. Simultaneously,” Dr. Burnett explained.

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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52 Funny And Stupid Screenshots That Show How Weird People On The Internet Can Be

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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