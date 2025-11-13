Artist Designs Classic Cars Inspired By Exotic Wild Animals

by

Let’s admit it, almost everyone has a fantasy of owning a super-cool classic or vintage car. For some of us, these cars remind us of the good old times, for the rest of us, they are associated with romantic movies where the main character brings his girlfriend to an unforgettable adventure on the road. These cars are pretty much guaranteed to cost a fortune but one can dream, isn’t that right?

However, Swiss artist Frédéric Müller had a slightly different association in his mind and he decided to share it. His latest series ‘Rides of the Wild’ involves 8 images, depicting custom-designed classic cars and their wild drivers. These four classic cars – an Aston Martin DB5 from 1963, a Ford F-250, a 1977 Fiat 600S, and a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray – are transformed into wild rides inspired by various animals using 3D.

More info: fredericmueller.ch | behance.net | linkedin.com | Instagram

Aston Martin DB5 from 1963

Artist Designs Classic Cars Inspired By Exotic Wild Animals

Image credits: Frédéric Müller

The steel grey Aston Martin DB5 from 1963 is inspired by the voluptuous silhouette of a hippopotamus. The artist carefully
thought of the small details such as the pair of ‘ears’ ideally placed on the roof of the vehicle and a personalized license plate – ‘H1PPO’.

Artist Designs Classic Cars Inspired By Exotic Wild Animals

Image credits: Frédéric Müller

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray from 1968

Artist Designs Classic Cars Inspired By Exotic Wild Animals

Image credits: Frédéric Müller

The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray from 1968 is inspired by the figure of an alligator. The artist believes that the car should only be driven by a professional alligator at breakneck speeds around the track. The elongated frontend is similar to an alligator snout and pointy teeth positioned alongside the personalized plates ‘G4TOR’. We must admit that the deep-emerald-colored car is a powerful sports machine!

Artist Designs Classic Cars Inspired By Exotic Wild Animals

Image credits: Frédéric Müller

Ford-250 from 1967

Artist Designs Classic Cars Inspired By Exotic Wild Animals

Image credits: Frédéric Müller

The Ford-250 from 1967 is a perfect match for a lion! This heavy-duty pickup truck is ready to head out into the wild for adventure. The car has the feline features of a lion – a grill fashioned as a lion’s nose, a cab with his ‘ears’ and fur-colored paints. The whole look is completed with the personalized plates ‘L1ON’.

Artist Designs Classic Cars Inspired By Exotic Wild Animals

Image credits: Frédéric Müller

Fiat 600S from 1977

Artist Designs Classic Cars Inspired By Exotic Wild Animals

Image credits: Frédéric Müller

Last but not least is a Fiat 600S from 1977. This classic car inspired by a panda bear has black and white features including a nose on the grill and lovely ears. The artist imagines that the owners of the car head out on a road trip, exploding their luggage with bamboo. The finishing touch is the personalized plates ‘P4ND4’.

Artist Designs Classic Cars Inspired By Exotic Wild Animals

Image credits: Frédéric Müller

Each customized ride has a World Wide Fund for Nature sticker to remind us of the vulnerable status of these wild animals. All 8 images are available as Limited Edition Fine Art Prints on madgallery.net.

