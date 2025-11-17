“Creepy Design”: 40 Design Fails That Look Creepy And Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Design is everywhere around us: in the streets, on the bus, at work, and in our homes. And there are plenty of good examples. You probably have an app you love to use, a restaurant you love to visit for its ambiance, appreciate a great pair of shoes, and just know when you are having a great end-user, consumer, or human experience.
However, the opposite is also true. We detect whenever something has been made really poorly and in some cases, it can get really annoying. Or even uncomfortable. And the subreddit r/CreepyDesign is here to prove it. Created in 2013, this online community now has 568K members who are sharing unnecessarily freaky projects, and we can blame them for wanting to unsee these abominations.
#1 Erm, Yeah. Nope
#2 Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Coitus”
#3 What In The Holy Hell Am I Looking At??
#4 Don’t ‘Follow Someone Home’
#5 Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station’s Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy
#6 That’s One Desperate Chicken
#7 This Tumblr Ad For Illinois Is Terrifying
#8 Came For Some Chips, Left Missing A Kidney
#9 He Looks Like He Just Saw A Ghost
#10 This Man Wants To Clean Your Clothes
#11 Nightmare Corvette
#12 This Terrifying Christmas Tree
#13 This Horrific Playground Caterpillar
#14 Dog With Human Teeth
#15 These Subway “Benches” In My Hometown
#16 Fingers
#17 Not An Exit
#18 The Ice Cream Boy Wants Your Soul
#19 Panda Decoration At Our Mall
#20 Me And The Boys Trying To Find Nemo Be Like
#21 This GRT Design
#22 You Probably Don’t Want To See This At The Beach
#23 When I Was A Kid My Uncle Had One Of These And It Gave Me Nightmares
#24 This Woody Painting At A Cafe In Korea
#25 Idk It’s Kind Of Creepy To Me
#26 Ah Yes, Cannibalism
#27 Strangebob
#28 Nightmares Unlimited
#29 Creepy Coincidence
#30 Seen In Bulgaria
#31 This Dog Toy
#32 The Hotdogs Have Spread To My Town By The Looks Of It
#33 In Front Of My Local Game Store
#34 🎶these Boots Are Made For Hoppin, And That’s Just What They’ll Do. 🎶
#35 I Found This Hidden Inside My Cupboard. It’s A Head Scratcher
#36 “Play On Me Before I Die. Please, It’s Killing Me!”
#37 This Babyseat At Mcdonalds
#38 Paprico
#39 Found This Beauty At A Brazilian Arcade
#40 At My Local Grocery Store
