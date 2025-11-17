“Creepy Design”: 40 Design Fails That Look Creepy And Make People Feel Uncomfortable (New Pics)

Design is everywhere around us: in the streets, on the bus, at work, and in our homes. And there are plenty of good examples. You probably have an app you love to use, a restaurant you love to visit for its ambiance, appreciate a great pair of shoes, and just know when you are having a great end-user, consumer, or human experience.

However, the opposite is also true. We detect whenever something has been made really poorly and in some cases, it can get really annoying. Or even uncomfortable. And the subreddit r/CreepyDesign is here to prove it. Created in 2013, this online community now has 568K members who are sharing unnecessarily freaky projects, and we can blame them for wanting to unsee these abominations.

#1 Erm, Yeah. Nope

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Coitus”

Image source: byrdgod

#3 What In The Holy Hell Am I Looking At??

Image source: JudeandFloyd20

#4 Don’t ‘Follow Someone Home’

Image source: jonmpls

#5 Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station’s Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy

Image source: lordofthehamstrings

#6 That’s One Desperate Chicken

Image source: MRUNIVERSE_CRAIG722

#7 This Tumblr Ad For Illinois Is Terrifying

Image source: Darkshreaders3

#8 Came For Some Chips, Left Missing A Kidney

Image source: El_hurracan

#9 He Looks Like He Just Saw A Ghost

Image source: penina999

#10 This Man Wants To Clean Your Clothes

Image source: howardkinsd

#11 Nightmare Corvette

Image source: bunsharu

#12 This Terrifying Christmas Tree

Image source: confusedavacado13

#13 This Horrific Playground Caterpillar

Image source: uttermost2006

#14 Dog With Human Teeth

Image source: Ok_Limit1971

#15 These Subway “Benches” In My Hometown

Image source: leotolsto

#16 Fingers

Image source: EfeTr67

#17 Not An Exit

Image source: arootdesign

#18 The Ice Cream Boy Wants Your Soul

Image source: Longjumping_Act6487

#19 Panda Decoration At Our Mall

Image source: Ok_Aide7135

#20 Me And The Boys Trying To Find Nemo Be Like

Image source: HAYDEN_HX

#21 This GRT Design

Image source: Ok-Arm-352

#22 You Probably Don’t Want To See This At The Beach

Image source: Wiffleboy1

#23 When I Was A Kid My Uncle Had One Of These And It Gave Me Nightmares

Image source: howardkinsd

#24 This Woody Painting At A Cafe In Korea

Image source: I_am_always_that_guy

#25 Idk It’s Kind Of Creepy To Me

Image source: Alfie_the_Introvert

#26 Ah Yes, Cannibalism

Image source: HopelessOmniromantic

#27 Strangebob

Image source: MichaelEMJAYARE

#28 Nightmares Unlimited

Image source: howardkinsd

#29 Creepy Coincidence

Image source: JJH0607

#30 Seen In Bulgaria

Image source: Leading_Donkey_4634

#31 This Dog Toy

Image source: psyzloth

#32 The Hotdogs Have Spread To My Town By The Looks Of It

Image source: reddit.com

#33 In Front Of My Local Game Store

Image source: Azmaeth

#34 🎶these Boots Are Made For Hoppin, And That’s Just What They’ll Do. 🎶

Image source: Oblivions_gate

#35 I Found This Hidden Inside My Cupboard. It’s A Head Scratcher

Image source: Forced-Perspective

#36 “Play On Me Before I Die. Please, It’s Killing Me!”

Image source: joshygill

#37 This Babyseat At Mcdonalds

Image source: someone_antisocial

#38 Paprico

Image source: sirMihti

#39 Found This Beauty At A Brazilian Arcade

Image source: Cyb3rbot_23

#40 At My Local Grocery Store

Image source: PenlightMag

