138 Inspiring People Showing What Willpower And Hard Work Can Do

Many of us could probably benefit from losing a couple of pounds. But let’s face it, exercise is hard work, especially when there’re so many things to distract us from it (like eating. And sleeping. And Game of Thrones marathons). But as you can see from this before and after list compiled by Bored Panda, the people who uploaded these pictures weren’t so easily distracted. Realizing that they needed to lose some weight, they didn’t just shed those unwanted pounds – they shredded them! Real beauty is on the inside, as we all know, but it doesn’t change the fact that these bodily transformations are nothing short of incredible. Do you have any before and after pictures like the ones below? Then feel free to share them with us, and don’t forget to vote!

#1 The Difference A 70 Lbs Weight Loss Makes On Your Face

Image source: Rawtashk

#2 This Couple Refused To Walk Down The Aisle Until They Got In Shape, And 5 Years Later They Married

Image source: Claire Crowther Pure Elite Pro

#3 1 Year, 110 Lbs

Image source: LimeyDalston

#4 458 Pounds Down To 180 (278 Pounds Lost Total), 2 Years’ Time, One Happy Lady

Image source: chemmon1

#5 I Hit My Ultimate Weight Goal. 130 Lbs Loss. Doing A Size 2 Happy Dance!

Image source: thackerslacker

#6 I Went From About 550 Lbs To 220 Lbs

Image source: kopas

#7 This Couple Loses A Combined 133 Pounds To Look Super Hot On Wedding Day

Image source: Chris Fossey Photography

#8 In The Last Year I Have Lost Over 200 Lbs (From 420 Lbs To 218 Lbs)

Image source: MrZigglesworth

#9 I Am Officially Half The Person I Was 11 Months Ago! From 169 Kg (372 Lbs) To 83.85 Kg (184.86 Lbs)

Image source: Simone's Journey to Health

#10 July 2010 – December 2011, 133 Lbs Down, Christmas Dress Acquired

Image source: miss_sunshine

#11 My Mother And Myself! 4 Years Of Hard Work For Both Us

Image source: SenatorJ0eBiden

#12 I Was Over 200 Pounds And Then A Year And A Half Later, I Am Down Almost 70 Pounds

Image source: ThugNastyJr

#13 Me And My Friend Thought, Hey Lets Not Be Fat And Ugly Anymore. I’ve Lost 110 Lbs, As For Her I Dont Think She Liked Weighing Herself But You Can Obviously Tell The Difference

Image source: imanaveragewhiteguy

#14 For Our 4th Anniversary My Wife And I Retconned Our Wedding Photos. My Wife Lost 109 Lbs, And I Lost 129 Lbs (About 1,5 Years)

Image source: nosayso

#15 Weight Loss Journey So Far. 308 Lbs To 170 Lbs In 17 Months

Image source: jsalsb

#16 One Year Ago I Started This Change. I Lost 100 Lbs In 10 Months

Image source: PancakePunisher

#17 Anything Is Possible, Don’t Make Excuses. 112 Lbs Down In Almost A Year

Image source: normisdead

#18 423 Lbs To 245 Lbs, 2007 – 2013

Image source: omnes

#19 My 70 Lbs Weight Loss Progress (October 2012 – September 2013)

Image source: Jacattack212

#20 From 444 Lbs, To 190 Lbs

Image source: pagirl023

#21 I’ve Had A Long Battle With Weight Loss, 39 Lbs In 4 Years

Image source: dberserko

#22 My Highest Weight Five Years Ago, And Now. It’s Worth It

Image source: Wilmolwin

#23 140 Lbs Lost In 19 Months And Still Going

Image source: denovosibi

#24 Been A Little Scared Of Posting, But I Feel Great Today. From 256 Lbs To 155 Lbs

Image source: weed_fairy

#25 December 2012 Vs December 2013. This Year Has Been One To Remember. 90 Lbs Down And No Longer Am Taking My Health For Granted

Image source: katiesfightforfitness

#26 I Lost 100 Pounds! From 244 Lbs To 144 Lbs In 1 Year

Image source:  paranoidhandroid

#27 From 345 Lbs To 187 Lbs (2007 – 2015)

Image source: sprk97

#28 Over 100 Pounds Lost Between These Two Pictures And So Much More Confidence And Respect For Myself As A Person Has Been Gained

Image source: mygirlishwhims

#29 Our Family Lost 235 Lbs Together In 1 Year

Image source: reddit.com

#30 The Picture On The Left Was Me At My Heaviest – 315 Lbs. Since Then, I Have Lost A Total Of 157,5 Lbs

Image source: maxwel1ma

#31 Teena Lost 166 Pounds

Image source: huffingtonpost.com

#32 One Year. Thank You Running. I’ve Lost About 50 Lbs Currently. My Highest Weight Was Around 200 Lbs

Image source: AdjustBrightness

#33 260 Pounds Gone Forever In 2 Years

Image source: chemmon1

#34 Exactly 2 Years Between These Pictures, Same Dress. From 352 Lbs To 196 Lbs

Image source: Timana

#35 From 247 Lbs To 143 Lbs In 10 Months

Image source:  50runderscore

#36 9 Months And 150 Lbs Down And Life Will Never Be The Same

Image source: hitogokoro

#37 5 Years Ago I Was 6 Stone Heavier Than I Am Now

Image source: Claire Crowther

#38 5 Years Keeping It Off

Image source: WondraWoman

#39 Fitness Saved My Life. 120 Lbs Lost

Image source: skistep

#40 Lost 80 Kg (half Of Me) For 14 Months

#41 3 Years Of Recomp, From Skinnyfat To Fit

Image source: poindexter1985

#42 A Month Ago I Wasn’t Sure If I Was Bikini Ready This Summer, But I Decided That I Worked For This, So Being Bikini Ready Is Just Putting On A Bikini ( 150 Lbs Lost)

Image source:  Timana

#43 13 Months And 150 Lbs Lost. Half The Woman I Used To Be

Image source: imlosinitnow

#44 Dressing Rooms Are Much More Fun When You Are 60 Lbs Lighter. From Size L (185 Lbs) To Size S/XS (125 Lbs)

Image source: accioreddit

#45 My Mother Is Just Amazing. She Lost 180 Lbs In 4 Years

Image source: soraloverzz

#46 Before And After, From 220 Lbs To 145 Lbs In 2,5 Years

Image source: princessgymrat

#47 I Lost Half My Total Weight (165 Lbs) In 18 Months

Image source:  Ashley3nb

#48 Twin Weight Loss Transformation. 65 Lbs (Left) And 78 Lbs (Right) Lost

Image source: TGIDD

#49 From 267 Lbs To 212 Lbs In 1 Year

Image source: lennylou

#50 Sometimes When I Feel Like I’m Stalled Out, The Facebook Flashback Is A Nice Reminder. From 300 Lbs, To 165 Lbs

Image source: gekelso

#51 My Friend Megan Loss Weight From 425 Lbs To Currently 218 Lbs

Image source: jennifermar

#52 200 Lbs Gone In 3 Years. There’s Still A Lot Of Work To Be Done, But I Haven’t Been This Happy

Image source: Traaapt

#53 My 3 Year Transformation From Clinically Obese (Class II) To Ripped. From 240 Lbs To 170 Lbs

Image source: babygainz

#54 Looking Back Can Be Hard Sometimes But It’s Given Me The Strength To Keep Going. 70 Lbs In 36 Months

Image source: TheNEWRazzleDazzle

#55 Then (300 Lbs), Now (200 Lbs)

Image source: nativeson

#56 I Lost 220 Lbs In 8 Months

Image source: ryanbaarz

#57 I Used To Weight 400 Lbs! Over 250 Lbs Of Weight Manipulation And Six Years Later I’ve Finally Conquered A Long Term Fear And Goal

Image source: 46m4art

#58 It’s Been A Long Road, But I’ve Finally Made It. From 175 Lbs To 125 Lbs In 20 Months

Image source: Lizijk

#59 110 Lbs Down In 10 Months. Work In Progress

Image source: lilll

#60 Made A Resolution 3 Years Ago To Get Off My Fat Ass And Do Something About Myself, Well Here I Am 3 Years Later And Couldn’t Be Happier

Image source: alanhill

#61 Same Girl, One Year Later. Best Thing I’ve Ever Done For Myself. From 160 Lbs To 120 Lbs

Image source: vilissanguis

#62 14 Month Progress, 119 Lbs Lost

Image source: MikeCottingham

#63 Mother Of 5, And Now No One Believes Me. From 175 Lbs To 115 Lbs, In 10 Months

Image source: 5xthefun

#64 Before And After Weight Loss

Image source: ddshroom

#65 My Ex-Girlfriend Used To Call Me Fat So I Dumped Her And Lost 70 Pounds Out Of Spite

Image source: parke241

#66 Me At My Haviest 240+ Lbs And Me Now

Image source: JerseyMouth

#67 I Went From 362 Lbs To 170 In Under A Year

Image source: tomodachi_desu

#68 My Weight Loss From 2008 To 2012, I Went From 287 Lbs To 190 Lbs

Image source: jdfarquharson

#69 Down 185 Lbs In 17 Months.

Image source: LoremIpsumShit

#70 From 178 Lbs To 131 Lbs In 11 Months. Feeling Good About My Weight, Ready To Put On Some More Muscle

Image source: wreckingballointment

#71 It’s About Two And A Half Year Difference, Starting About 226 Lbs Right Now I’m About 133 Lbs

Image source: saraaa827

#72 10 Month Weight Loss Progress

Image source: statusfooo

#73 One Full Year Of Healthy Choices. I Finally Feel Like Myself! From 166 Lbs To 120 Lbs

Image source: MissArtsyDee

#74 I Did It! I Hit My Goal! I Lost 100 Pounds! 235 Lbs – 135 Lbs

Image source: FizzyPops

#75 My Mum’s Incredible Weight Loss Transformation

Image source: serny

#76 This Years Weight Loss Journey, 235 Lbs – 192 Lbs

Image source: jayduff

#77 I’ve Surpassed My Goal Of 180 Lbs And Am Now Down To 175 Lbs, In 21 Months

Image source: werknprogress

#78 From 352 Lbs To 173 Lbs In 16 Months

Image source: hgielrehtaeh

#79 Came Out Of Lurking For This. 80 Lbs Lost

Image source: kms_7

#80 From 206 Lbs To 125 Lbs In 2 Years

Image source: JennIsFit

#81 My Babe Of A Girlfriend Never Showed Me Any Past Pictures Of Herself Until Recently. She Lost 120 lbs

Image source: brownmike3

#82 This Is What Losing 160 Pounds Looks Like

Image source: press_on

#83 Shot Up To 200 Lbs My Freshman Year, Now Down To 145 Lbs

Image source: mangodroplet

#84 8 Years, From 294 Lbs To 158 Lbs

Image source: galacticclass

#85 From 585 Lbs To 175 Lbs, In 36 Months. Mission: Accomplished

Image source: JeffreyGlen

#86 Got To Start Going To The Gym Now. Lost Over 100 Lbs

#87 Lost Half The Boy Became Twice The Man. From 440 Lbs To 218 Lbs In 20 Months

Image source: Maruden

#88 Transformation 384 Lbs To 173 Lbs. Total Weight Loss Of 211 Lbs

Image source: sflannery86

#89 My Weight Loss. 191 Pounds Gone

Image source: shadowcrypt

#90 By The Time She Reached 30, Annette Was 385 Lbs, Now She Is 33 And Lost More Than 200 Lbs

Image source: Annette Miller

#91 I Wanted To Share My Weight Loss Journey, 150 Lbs Down

Image source: CupcakePanda

#92 100 Pounds Down In 9 Month

Image source: nitexstryke

#93 Over The Course Of The Last 12 Years I Have Lost 57Kg (125 Lbs) – Down From 120 Kg (265 Lbs) To My Latest Weigh – In Of 63 Kg (138 Lbs)

Image source: TraceyMmm

#94 This Is My Mother. This Is 8 Months Of Progress

Image source: reddit.com

#95 100 Pounds Down In 18 Months!

#96 250 Pounds To 180 Pounds! 70 Pounds Gone And I Couldn’t Be Happier

#97 About 13 Months Between The Photos, 53kg (116 Lbs) Lost

Image source: andrew357

#98 From 206 Lbs, To 160 Lbs (2013-2015)

Image source: alphaninn

#99 Me In 2013 And In 2016

Image source: annethenurse

#100 Weight Loss

Image source: angelalieb1

#101 This Is What Losing 200 Lbs Of Fat Then Gaining Some Muscle Looks Like

Image source: thefitboss

#102 100 Lbs Down

Image source: thunderingthighs

#103 Before And After A Nearly 40 Pound Weight Loss

Image source: moyyyle

#104 147lb Lost Between Us In Just Over 1 Year.

#105 Lost 70 Lbs In Nine Months. I Can Smile Again!

#106 273 Lbs To 141 Lbs In 18 Months

#107 Another Amazing Transformation

Image source: reddd_ed

#108 -67lbs In Year, Feeling Incredible!

#109 I Am A Mother Of 3 And Have Lost 43kg!! No Shakes Pills Or Surgery. Just Exercise And Food.

#110 Went From 220 To My Goal Of 155!!

#111 99 Pounds Gain In 10 Years. Feeling So Much Better!

#112 96 To 80kg In 3 Months

#113 He Was Called Hippo By Neighbours

#114 Start Weight 360 Current 238 Goal 170 Pending Tummy Tuck

#115 Well On The Rigth I Was 92 Kg, And I Lost 20 Kg For Our Wedding :)

#116 Lost 40lbs In One Year

#117 From 91 Kilos To 65 In 2 Years. (57 Lb / 26 Kg Loss). All It Took Was As Simple As Walking!

#118 From 168lbs (76kg) To 128lbs (58kg)

#119 2012 (305 Lbs) Vs. 2016 (165 Lbs). The Difference Diet, Exercise, And Consistent Can Make!

#120 Losing 45+kgs = Losing 20 Years!

#121 Made A Resolution To Lose 100 Lbs On 1/1/15. Made It Happen 16 Months Later.

#122 100 Lbs Down After Twins!

#123 300 To 160 Feel So Much Better ????????

#124 My Weight Loss Journey

#125 #jessloseshalfherbodyweightjourney

#126 It Took Me 9 Months But I Lost 70lbs And Feel A Million Times Better!

#127 Used To Be 146 Kg And Fighting A Whole Host Of Health Issues

#128 One Year Difference & 37kg // But I Still Enjoy A Beverage On The Beach!

#129 15 Vs 21 Years Old. Lots Of Struggle, And I’m Not Done Yet, But Feeling Healthy Rules.

#130 I Lost 23kg :) 1 January -27 May

#131 94kg Vs 56kg – 2014 – 2015

#132 My Journey So Far…

#133 120kgs In 2013, 76kgs In 2016

#134 186 Lbs To 150 Lbs! All Thanks To Lifting Heavy!

#135 From 230 Lbs To 155 Lbs. In Two Years. Firm Believer Of Myfitnesspal App. It Works!!!

Patrick Penrose
