“Super Antics”: 22 Parody-Like Comics By Kerry Callen That Might Change The Way You Look At Some Superheroes

Kerry Callen is a freelance illustrator and art director, known for his distinctive style and creative approach to visual storytelling. Besides other works, he is a contributor for MAD Magazine and the author of two graphic novels, “Halo and Sprocket: The Definitive Collection” and “Dirtnap: Mystic Spit“.
While Callen is primarily known for his illustration work, he has also made significant contributions to the comic book industry. In today’s article, we want to share his comic series called “Super Antics” which puts a fun twist on superheroes. With a genius touch of parody, the artist makes our beloved characters shed their serious façades and embrace their playful and goofy sides. Scroll down for some crime-fighting infused with laughter and unexpected twists.
More info: Instagram | kerrycallen.myportfolio.com | kerrycallen.blogspot.com
#1
Image source: kerrycallen
#2
Image source: kerrycallen
#3
Image source: kerrycallen
#4
Image source: kerrycallen
#5
Image source: kerrycallen
#6
Image source: kerrycallen
#7
Image source: kerrycallen
#8
Image source: kerrycallen
#9
Image source: kerrycallen
#10
Image source: kerrycallen
#11
Image source: kerrycallen
#12
Image source: kerrycallen
#13
Image source: kerrycallen
#14
Image source: kerrycallen
#15
Image source: kerrycallen
#16
Image source: kerrycallen
#17
Image source: kerrycallen
#18
Image source: kerrycallen
#19
Image source: kerrycallen
#20
Image source: kerrycallen
#21
Image source: kerrycallen
#22
Image source: kerrycallen
Follow Us