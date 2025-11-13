475Lbs Man Loses 198Lbs In One Year, And It’s Hard To Believe It’s The Same Person

The New Year is just around the corner, so you probably know what that means. Weight loss resolutions. This man’s weight loss transformation, however, is so insane, it’ll make you hit the gym even before 2019. After listening to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Assistant County and District Attorney for Ellis County Vance Hinds decided to start a healthier life, and he reached amazing results in just one year.
Assistant County and District Attorney for Ellis County Vance Hinds hadn’t been living a healthy life
Image credits: Vance Wade Hinds
Vance started at 475 pounds. “Over my life, I’ve lost and gained hundreds, if not thousands of pounds,” he told Waxahachie Daily Light.
He started his weight-loss journey on November 19, 2017, weighing 475 pounds
Image credits: DDP YOGA
“Normally, periodically, I start these healthy lifestyle paths, and I lose weight for a while, working out on my own. But with my wife, it’s just us two, and it’s easy to talk yourself out of it. You do pretty good for a few weeks and a month, and then you start slacking off, and then you quit. I’ve done that over and over and over again.”
Image credits: DDP YOGA
This time, Vance started posting his workout program progress on social media. So people would hold him accountable. Soon, people from Australia, Scotland and a lot of other places started messaging him, saying Vance has been their inspiration. One day, as he was leaving the gym, a muscular guy told Hinds that he’s been watching his videos and told him to keep it up with his exercise routine. “I swam a little harder that night, it felt good,” Hinds said.
His family was a big reason why Vance started changing his lifestyle
Image credits: Vance Wade Hinds
He has a wife and three beautiful children
Image credits: Vance Wade Hinds
“I’m doing it for them too, to show them that they can do anything if they put their mind to it”
Image credits: Vance Wade Hinds
“I don’t know if I have a choice anymore at the age of 52. I have to get this weight off of me”
Image credits: DDP YOGA
Every Wednesday, friends from the Waxahachie High School, mainly the class of 1983 get together to walk with Hinds. “It’s great. Look, Vance isn’t just helping himself. Look, he’s helping everyone,” one of Hinds’ best friends, David Snell said. “The truth be told, we all got a weight problem. Vance is pushing all of us to reach that healthy weight by getting involved. Everything he’s doing is a motivation. You know he’s showing the message ‘if Vance Hinds can do it, then we all can do it.'” Over time, the group has grown. On week four, 12 people had already been walking with Hinds.
Image credits: Vance Wade Hinds
He incorporated DDP yoga into his workout plan after former professional wrestler suggested his help
Image credits: RealDDP
Hinds likes to mix it up. Besides walking and DDP yoga he does water aerobics and body pumps twice a week
Image credits: DDP YOGA
Vance also adopted a healthy diet and made a habit of choosing healthy food over unhealthy fast food
Image credits: Vance Wade Hinds
He joined a pool
Image credits: Vance Wade Hinds
And started doing aerobics with a group of people to help him feel motivated
Image credits: Vance Wade Hinds
Everything he did helped him achieve an incredible result: “I lost 198 lbs in one year”. Watch the video below to see how he looks now
