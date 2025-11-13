Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately

by

Not everyone dreams of being a billionaire many just want to make a living wage, but for those who don’t know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet, their ideas on the topic can be wildly out of touch with reality.

This week New Jersey became the 4th state to raise the minimum wage to $15, alongside California, Massachusetts, New York and the District of Columbia. And if you have lived/live in these states you know that even with that wage increase, the cost of living in these states can be financially debilitating. While many support the paycheck hike, one internet user still wasn’t convinced and had some criticisms. Well, nobody on the internet goes unchecked, so another internet user quickly stepped in and gave them a history lesson on why their view was “shitty.” Scroll down below to see the whole exchange.

Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately

Image credits: Danny Choo (not the actual photo)

Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately

Commenters agreed with the response but still gave the original poster the benefit of the doubt

Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately
Self-Centered Person Rants About Minimum Wage Increase, Gets Shut Down Immediately

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Reasons Why Marvel One Shots Came to an End
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2018
After 8 Years Epic Street Artwork In Kaunas Was Restored
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Story Of My Daughter – Hope After Loss
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Heartwarming Pictures Of Life When Raising Six Kids
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Top 20 “Will They or Won’t They” TV Couples
3 min read
May, 14, 2018
The Tonight Show
The Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon Fights Tears as World Grieves for Orlando
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.