People Share 50 Things That Made Weddings Truly Unforgettable

We’ve been to some truly fabulous weddings this summer, dear Pandas, and we hope you have, too. To call the ceremonies ‘magical’ would be doing them a disservice—they were out of this world. We really felt like we were in a fairytale, where true love really does conquer all, watching the beginning of someone’s Happily Ever After.
However, practically every Big Day has a few quirks, some stumbles, and a handful of funny or embarrassing situations along the way. There’s really no avoiding those! After all, no ceremony will ever be ‘perfect,’ and nearly everyone seems to have a handful of fun tales to tell about wedding ceremonies they attended.
We’ve collected the very best wedding stories, from r/AskReddit, to share with you today, dear Pandas. They’re funny, adorable, embarrassing, and even slightly weird. But above everything, they’re memorable… and tastier than the wedding cake. And some might even make you shed a tear or two. Scroll down, upvote your posts, and if you’re feeling up for spilling a bit of tea, tell us your own unforgettable wedding stories in the comments.
Bored Panda wanted to learn a bit about dealing with embarrassing situations during the ceremony, as well as what truly makes a maid of honor or a best man stand out, so we reached out to Anna and Sarah, Team Leaders at The Wedding Society, for a chat.
#1
My sister and I are both gay. We both got married to our partners in our late 40’s. Because obviously the law didn’t allow same sex marriage until 2014 in UK my partner and I were one of the first gay couples to marry in my area and my dad gave me away did a beautiful speech.
Sadly a couple years later by the time my sister got married, my dad had had a stroke that had left him paralysed and he also had dementia. On her wedding day I went to the home and helped to dress my dad got him into the wheelchair. He was really out of it. Days before he’d been excited about the wedding but he was now grumpy and He didn’t understand what was going on. As soon as my sister got to the home and he saw her in her wedding dress. He changed completely.
He said: “You look beautiful girl.” Which caused us both to cry. For that day he was more with it than he had been for years. He walked her down the aisle with me pushing him in the wheelchair he enjoyed the reception. It was such a special day for us. Few years on our dad dementia has progressed but we still have the memory of that day with him.
#2
When I was in high school, my best male friend and I had a mutual close female friend. We used to spend every Sunday with her and hang out at her house. One day she asked if we wanted to spend the night and we said “your parents are cool with that? Two guys staying with their daughter?” and she said yeah. So we started spending the night at her place from time to time. Flash forward years later, she’s getting married and she invites both of us. Neither one of us has a date so we agree to go together. At the reception her dad comes up to us, a smile beaming across his face, and he shouts our names and says, “Holy s**t, I can’t believe you guys are still together! That’s amazing. So proud of you guys for sticking it out. You were always my favorite couple.” We’re left completely stunned and confused. When our friend makes our way to us, we ask what the hell her dad was talking about and she breaks down almost into tears from how hard she is laughing. That is when she finally told us that she told her parents we were gay and a couple in high school and that is why we were allowed to stay at her house. All these years her dad was convinced we were a couple and after seeing us together at her wedding, nothing will ever change his mind.
#3
My sister and I were in the weird but chill position of both preparing for and having for our weddings in the same year. I was in grad school at the time, arranging my stuff by distance—including frugally picking up wedding stuff from kijiji and Facebook wedding sales groups. One of those random things was a really beautiful wedding gown—lace-up back, lace overlay with beautiful scalloping, bell-like skirt with train, beautiful beading, just my size—I already had a dress, but something about this was special. And it was only $50! I snapped it up—maybe I would reuse the lace or something? I wasn’t really sure but I felt like I just couldn’t pass it up.
Sister and I visited hometown together at Christmas (4ish months before her wedding, and 8ish months before mine) and she was telling my mother and I about the wedding dress she’d bought. She felt lukewarm about the tea-length lace dress she’d picked up, but REALLY hated the shopping process so she kinda shrugged and said she figured there’d be no special ‘say yes to the dress’ moment for her.
My mom started drawing out details Sister’d always pictured about her future dream dress from Sister … and it slotted into place—everything she’d always wanted was in this $50 dress I’d picked up. I started describing it—and Sister got excited too. She rushed to try it as soon as we got to our mum’s house; it fit Sister perfectly (no alternations needed), and she loved it!
Best wedding gift I ever could’ve given. Hands down. (The tea-length dress became her bridal shower dress—sparing her an extra shopping trip.) I really cherish fulfilling some of her girlhood bridal dreams and helping her joy—as a bride and as a human, she deserves better than “good enough.”
#4
So. Long time friend from uni was getting married in South Africa (she was Afrikaans and wed out there for legal reasons etc.) and nobody from his side of the wedding could make it for money reasons.
I hear from his sister in confidence he wanted to ask me to be best man but didn’t ask as I was self employed and previously mentioned money implications. Well, challenge accepted, boyo!
I conspire with his fiance who gives me her daughters number (who is maid of honour) to fly out there. So, I literally finish a contract, get a bus to London, fly from London to Kenya, Kenya to Johannesburg, train in Joberg to a random station where the maid of honour picks me up and make it to the wedding with 15 minutes to spare after 22hours of travelling.
Neat story, right? But wait. There’s more!
So remember the maid if honour I told you about? The daughter of my best friends (now) wife? Well, we hit it off. Big time.
My friends wedding was 5 years ago. Myself and that lovely maid of honour have been married for a year now.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how my best friend became my step-father in-law.
#5
While she was waiting just inside the front doors of the church for the organ processional to begin, most of the bride’s extra long train was outside. (The front doors were fastened back in the “open” position on hooks.)
During the wait, a little neighborhood dog “made a bed” for himself and went soundly to sleep on her train.
No one noticed the dog sleeping on it until she was most of the way down the aisle approaching the altar.
Everyone thought it was cute – including the minister. So they let it stay, undisturbed. The little dog slept on the bride’s train until the end when the loud recessional on the church’s pipe organ awakened it.
#6
I was about 8, going to my mom’s cousin’s wedding.
And I was absolutely crushed because my sister got to be the flower girl, while I had to be there with absolutely nothing to do.
So, the bride handed me a bucket of dirt (that had presumably been holding the flowers my sister would be scattering), and said I got to be the “dirt boy”.
I did nothing aside from carry a bucket of dirt around. But I was just happy that I got to participate.
#7
I’m biased because it was mine.
At our wedding my MOH and the best man gave speeches. These were planned, as is tradition. What was nit planned and a total shock to us was the best man working with my then 5 year old stepson write a speech as well.
He killed it. It was adorable and all about how he’s happy we got married, how much he loves me and how he cant wait to eat cake.
He loved the cake and still talks about it a few years later.
#8
I once saw a bride spill red wine on her gown, and without hesitating, the groom poured some on his shirt. Adorable.
#9
I barely knew the bride, who was the daughter of my baby sitter. I didn’t know anyone from the groom’s side of the wedding party, but I noticed they were pacing and looked like the world was ending. I went an asked them what was the problem. The groom had left the wedding ring in his apartment 25 miles away, and they were ultra-religious and planned to have the rings blessed during the ceremony. They didn’t want the bride to know, so none of them could leave without being noticed missing from the ceremony. So I volunteered to take the drive through Chicago traffic, and told the groom that he had to give me his keys and exact instructions to find the ring. He trusted me. I violated a few driving laws, but I was trained to drive fire trucks and also had been a professional driver for many years. I made it back, just as the bride’s father was about to enter the sanctuary with her. I snuck the ring into his hand and whispered into his ear instructions to sneak the ring to the groom. It all worked out well. The groom told the story to the bride, hours later after the reception.
#10
When my son got married, his betrothed stood in the front of the church with her eight year old daughter at her side. When the time came to exchange the rings, he put a ring on his future wife’s finger, then kneeled down and put a second ring on the daughter’s finger. Pure class.
#11
This will absolutely be buried but I like this story so for all 2 of you that read this, thank you. Background: My mom is the most extroverted extrovert you will ever meet. She can make a lifelong friend in a matter of hours, and it amazes me. Also about my mom she was in her early 60s at the time of this story and is overweight. Not fat shaming, just a fact. She’s also a total lush. This happened at one of my cousin’s wedding. The best man and my mom were the first 2 people on the dance floor so my mom being my mom made a new bff right away. The best man was a super good looking, fit guy in his 30s. They were not flirting or dancing suggestively in any way. It was a great wedding, one of the best ones I’ve been to. My cousin posts the pictures on Facebook and there’s a woman who’s face is blurred out in every single photo. Someone in the comments asked why this lady’s face was blurred out and my cousin replied that it was the best man’s date and she was blurred out because she threatened to kill one of the bride’s aunt’s. I ask my mom if she’s heard about this since it would be either her, her sister or sister in law. She looks shocked and says no. About five minutes later she gasps and goes, “It was me! She yelled at me in the parking lot and said she would kill me if I danced with her boyfriend again. I didn’t take her seriously though because look at me! I thought it was funny so I told Julie [her sister and the bride’s mom]. Leave it to Julie to make it dramatic.” Anyways, I guess the moral of the story is if you feel your relationship with a young good looking fit guy is threatened by a drunk overweight senior citizen, get some therapy andor dump the guy.
#12
Last summer my BIL got married and I discovered that you were supposed to pull your mask down to drink.
For a year and a half I had been drinking through my mask in public. Just using it as a strainer, basically. No one ever said a god damn word to me.
The bride’s sister was seated at my table and she saw me dump a cup of ice on myself while I was trying to down a Shirley Temple and asked what the hell I was doing. When I explained she had to send her nephew to go get her purse because she was laughing so hard she needed her inhaler.
Why did no one say anything???
#13
I don’t think this qualifies as my best wedding story, but it’s certainly one of my favorites after all the sh**show drunk family weddings I grew up going to. My aunt’s (eventual ex) husband showed up to a family wedding wearing overalls with kittens- yes, live kittens- stuffed down the bib of the overalls and kept requesting strictly ZZ Top songs and would stand in the middle of the dance floor holding kittens up and just nodding and smiling at people. While wearing sunglasses indoors the whole night, of course. I’ve been to some really beautiful and meaningful weddings and have witnessed some absolutely magical moments, but nothing beats a goofy drunk grown man enjoying the bajesus out of some kittens and trying to share that joy with others at a wedding. What a weirdo
#14
I was an alter boy at a church when i was younger maybe 10-12! Anyway the priest was asked to come perform the ceremony and me and another alter boy came to help him out! We get there and there’s maybe an hour before the wedding starts and this woman comes in off the street into the ceremony and starts with her anti-lesbian propaganda and me and the other boy are trying to get out of the way of her and the priest, I swear, comes out of nowhere and shuts her down in 5 mins! So she starts going off on the priest about how he should be ashamed to be hosting “this kind of wedding” and how were all going to hell! Everyone is freaking out thinking the wedding is ruined! Father Don straight up picks this woman up and throws her out the big a*s doors and slams them right in her face and walks off with everyone watching like this 75 year old man didn’t just throw this lady like it was nothing! He turns to us two and says we better hurry the wedding is about to start!
I always remember that because he straight up rag dolled this lady! You’ve gotta respect Priests! He wasn’t about to have his beliefs challenged like that! Thanks for listening!
#15
At my brothers wedding my niece was four years old and she decided after seeing my brother, my other brother (her dad and best man) do speeches she should too. She preceeded to tell everyone that when her mum and dad got married she was in her mums tummy and sometimes she wished she could crawl back up into it to take a nap.
#16
I was best man at my brother’s wedding and after a day of near panic attacks I finally delivered the speech, and it was enough of a success that I finally earned that beer I’d been avoiding. When the rest of the speeches were done I headed from the top table straight out through these double doors off to the right side toward a bar I knew was there in this hotel. The only person stood in that room was the girl I ended up marrying 3 years later. Also turns out she grew up 2 doors down from my parents (where I also grew up) and we’d never met.
#17
I was at a wedding where the flower girl was probably a little too young. Came down the aisle ok dropping flower petals correctly. Once the ceremony started though she got a little bored. After a little fidgeting up there with everyone else she calmly and politely turned, went a few steps to the aisle she had come in on and she started picking up the flower petals she had dropped on the way in. Carefully putting them back into her flower petal basket. All the way back to her entry point. Then she hung out in the back until the service was over. Sat with a relative in the back of the church.
#18
I’m a former wedding planner, and my own wedding was an elegant supper club-style (think jazz, rat pack, etc) Clothing was ready, ballroom was decorated, catering, dessert bar, flowers, music, all of it was perfectly planned. Since I’m in the industry, I was getting married on a Sunday because I know it’s waaaay cheaper. The rehearsal dinner was fun, and we retired to our hotel on Saturday night for final checks. The next morning, after breakfast, we had a couple hours to kill, so we took our kids swimming in the hotel pool.
So here we are, Sunday morning, pool to ourselves, having a blast, and we realized that we didn’t have wedding rings! (We didn’t have a formal proposal, so no rings.) We called my parents down to the pool to watch the kids, got dressed, and jumped into the car (with wet pool hair, might I add!) We drove to all the jewelry stores in the city to pick up some wedding bands, but since it was Sunday morning, every place was closed. We realized the only store open was Sears, so we hit up the jewelry counter at Sears and spent $200 on some cheap-a*s wedding rings, hustled back downtown to the hotel, and showered up in time for the hair/makeup people to arrive.
The photos, ceremony, and reception went off without a hitch, and the evening was truly lovely. We never did replace our craptastic Sears wedding rings, and we get a kick out of telling the story now. Life is always full of surprises, and the rings are just a reminder that you gotta roll with the punches and not take yourselves too seriously.
#19
We eloped, planned it in 3 hours.
Coincidentally, my husband’s friend and my friend wore matching outfits. They both wore a dark brown jacket with a white shirt and jeans.
My husband’s friend brought a bouquet of roses. Um, that was good because we forgot to pick one up before the wedding. LOL
My friend brought a camera. That was good because we forgot that too.
We found an ordained minister who was able to do the ceremony in three hours. We didn’t look at the details, we just wanted someone to make this thing official. He had a whole thing with rose petals, a vine with leaves that made a heart, and had a thing he wanted us to do like a real wedding.
I walked into the heart where my husband was waiting.
Everything just came together by chance.
The pictures look like we planned it all along.
It was PERFECT.
#20
When my best friend got married, I was one of the groomsmen. My first time in a tuxedo, lookin’ sharp.
Now, the tux I had, there were these buckles at the waistline—not like a belt buckle, as it turns out, but I had no idea what they were there for. I was hanging out with others in the wedding party, and one pointed them out:
“Hey, what are those buckles for?”
(Being a smartass) “oh, they’re to hook your thumbs in so you can look cool. Like this”
I hooked my thumbs into the buckles, which caused them to open, loosening the waist and my pants slid to the ground in full view of everyone.
#21
I was a flower girl in wedding of my cousin.
I was a really shy kid but I was doing okay during the practice. On the day of the wedding the amount of people overwhelmed me so when it was about to start I started crying (I know I know don’t have kids in your weddings lmao).
Everyone had a partner aside from me and the maid of honor or at least that was the plan.
A boy from one of the guests approached me, inserted his arm in my arm and made me walk while telling me not to cry. I stopped sobbing but was still a crying mess while walking and showering the isle with petals.
It was a disaster but without that boy I probably would’ve just ran.
#22
I was the man of honor at my platonic girl-spacebar-friend’s wedding when we were both about 25 or 26. I walked her 80-something yo grandmother down the aisle. Amazing woman. She and I rly clicked with each other. Got along great. The grandma was this ray of sunshine.
The grandmother treated everybody (including total strangers like me) like they were her closest family. She was smiling all day long and ended up being the breakout star of the wedding (aside from the bride, my friend) because everyone loved spending time with her.
She died about a year later. And her funeral ended up being almost standing room only because she had made so many friends in her long life that absolutely loved her. Even some people who only met her once at the wedding attended the funeral.
#23
I was standing up with college friend at his wedding.
The setting: Mitchell, South Dakota, summer 1996. A big old Methodist church downtown, with no air conditioning. It was HOT.
The bride: local girl.
The groom: one of my college friends, at the time a paramedic, volunteer firefighter, and wannabe triathlete. Today a physician, retired Air Force Colonel and veteran ER doc in private practice. One of the most rock-solid people I had ever met.
The best man: the groom’s younger brother, a linebacker size linebacker on his college football team.
The groomsmen: three fellow paramedics and me, a guy working in a call center in Minneapolis.
We had bottles of water lining the communion rail and were going through them like the open bar was about to close and they wanted to empty the last keg.
Early in the ceremony, at the end of one of the prayers, the minister noted that the groom “looked as white as his shirt.” My wife was most of the way to the back of the sanctuary and she could tell from there that he didn’t look good.
Suddenly, down goes the groom!
Best man catches him on the way down and holds him upright.
Minister decides to skip the homily and go straight to the vows. (To this day, you cannot hold the groom to his vows, he has no idea what he said)
Vows complete, down goes the groom again!
And down goes the bride!
We got them into the front pew for a sort-of presentation of the happy couple, dismissed the guests and helped the bride and groom into a nearby chapel, which was air conditioned.
As they recovered, they started laughing about it, which was good. It gives them a great story to tell their (eventual) grandkids.
At the reception (held elsewhere) it was noted they never lit their unity candle, so they did so.
It wouldn’t light.
They’ve been married almost 26 years, have two wonderful daughters, and gave me one of my all time favorite stories.
#24
At my cousin’s wedding, the father of the groom gave this really, really long blessing. After he’d been droning on forever, he turned his paper over and had just as many notes on the back as the front. At this exact moment, the three-year-old flower girl let out the world’s biggest yawn of boredom. The timing was perfect (and was what the rest of us wanted to do).
#25
At our wedding, as the bridal party is getting ready to enter the reception, the table that was holding our cake fell over. I guess one of the legs wasn’t secured correctly.
So my wife was obviously panicked. As myself and everyone else is trying to comfort her, we didn’t notice my aunt (who made the cake for us) and a few of my cousins picked it up. We go on as planned, thinking that everything is ok if that’s the worst thing that happens.
As we’re eating our dinner, my mom comes up and tells me that my aunt and cousins are fixing the cake. We go to the back room, and there’s like 10 people (including all of my cousins) working on decorating the cake again. Luckily, the cake didn’t actually fall on the floor, just the table cloth. They weren’t able to get it back to its original design, but it was my wife’s second favorite design, and the topper was missing a leg (which was never located).
Less than an hour after it fell, they wheeled out the cake and everyone got to enjoy it just as planned. It went from a moment of panic, to a fun story to tell.
#26
I was at my dad’s wedding to my ex stepmom. It came time for the bouquet and garter toss.
When my stepmom threw the bouquet, my grandmother caught it. We were all pretty stunned since the woman was the frailest little old lady you’d ever meet. When it was time for my dad to throw the garter, every single man on the floor ran away.
The DJ ran up, grabbed the garter, ran back to his setup, and played Pony by Ginuwine, and then proceeded to perform a full (and fully clothed) stripper dance over to my grandmother and put the garter on her leg. I’ve never seen her turn so red before or since.
#27
I remember my reception. It was very informal (I wore shorts, Hubs wore cargo shorts and a tie dyed tshirt), best man brought his dog. It was in my parents’ backyard in August. At one point, Hubs’ nephew finds a dead snake. He ran around the entire reception trying to scare people with it. Then another kid found a garter snake that was alive. That was another whole thing. Mostly it was hilarious, especially when MIL got surprised. It is still the only emotion I have seen out of her, lol. Toward the end, my father got bored. So he got out the bubble stuff. We had giant bubbles (upward of 3 feet across) for the rest of the party. My dog loved bubbles and somehow Dad managed to get her partly inside one (just her head). She was such a happy dog over that.
#28
My son was just starting to be potty trained. We started training him how to pee in the backyard. We went to a super posh wedding in Downtown ATL and took him. The reception was in a garden courtyard that was fenced in. We weren’t too worried about where he was….until.
my wife: have you seen son?
Me: no
Wife: oh my God! He’s pissing on that ice sculpture!
That’s right. My 4 year old son had his pants and undies all the way down to his ankles giving a golden shower to a very elaborate ice sculpture of the goddess Venus. The wedding photographer was getting it all.
#29
Two of my college friends got married 23 years ago next weekend. I was 24. They’re still married, which is epic.
A Jewish wedding features this structure called a chuppah. It’s almost a tent, but more like a big cloth tacked at its corners into long poles. The spouses-to-be and the rabbi stand under it, and the parents stand just to the side.
The ceremony was outdoors. The wind picked up and the chuppah kept nearly falling. Each parent grabbed one pole and held it up.
We were all crying. It was so symbolic of the support of the community in their lives, on and on.
(Some of us were also baked. It was still beautiful.)
#30
My ex told me last minute I had to cancel my plans to go to a drag show with a friend because he needed me as a plus one at his friend’s ultra conservative, very Catholic (4 hour ceremony with homophobic sermon with sit stand sit stand sit stand) wedding. It was in the same city. We went to the venue for the reception, and the drag show happened to be down the hallway. I randomly ditched to go to the show with my friend who was originally planned to spend the day with me, and the drag queens found their way down the hallway and stole some dances with the bride and groom and scared the ever living s**t out of the elderly. The bride and groom enjoyed their time. It ended up being pretty cool.
#31
Bride throws wedding cake at Groom!! This happened about 8 years ago and the Groom was a decorated war hero who saved his entire squad from a burning munitions bunker in Afghanistan and had already done three voluntary tours in Afghanistan and was about to go on a tour for the fourth time. His soon to be wife was not in favor of him going on tour but unbeknownst to her, the Groom had already signed up. To this day I don’t know how the bride found out, my guess is one of her bridesmaid found out and snitched, but next thing I know she is yelling at him and calling all sorts of names such as “Juiced up on Steroids D******d” and “Thick skull Jarhead”. And then took the whole 6-layered cake and smashed and smothered it all over him. It was very entertaining to watch and got 2 mil views on YouTube. After about 15 minutes of arguing the bride started to drink, a LOT, and by the end she was so drunk she was making out with her bridesmaid (who she is married to now). As of today the bride is now a divorce lawyer (ironic), and the groom is currently serving in Ukraine. The End!
#32
I was covering coatcheck one night and I overhead someone lightly crying from a nearby fitting room. The Bride walked out and seemed embarrassed that I heard her and she was having a mild panic attack. We got to talking and I got her laughing a bit yet she didn’t want to go back upstairs. “No big deal” says I and I trained her on how to work the coat room. She was having a blast, all the relatives played along and I even let her the tips.
#33
Halfway through my wedding reception, my MIL, who was 4ft 5″ tall and weighed in at a whopping 75lbs, walked up to me in a bright red dress and 3″ heels. She was higher than a kite, had a glass of wine in one hand and a ciggie in the other. This little woman looked me directly in the eye, smiled the biggest smile and said “He’s your problem now honey” in the sweetest south TX accent. Then wobbled away to chat with people, big grin on her face. I still giggle 22 years later when I think of that moment. Pretty sure she had been waiting on that day for 31 years.
#34
I was a teen when my much older cousin was married. When the priest asked if anyone had an objection ( he actually asked) Goddamn if my drunk a*s Scottish uncle didn’t stand right up and tell everyone quite loudly and clearly what a bad idea it was for them to get married. The priest said it was more about if anyone knew if they were close relations. Turns out my drunk a*s uncle was right.
#35
At my uncle’s wedding reception, there was this fancy port-a-potty, that looked like a real bathroom that, and the outside looked like a trailer.
Everyone is under this huge tent and on the dance floor when I have to the bathroom. I go into one of the stalls, but when I try to leave it, the door handle comes off. So now I’m trapped and screaming for help.
10 minutes later my aunt, the bride, comes in with her friends and hears me. Five minutes later, there are ten people in this small bathroom standing around while someone gets a crowbar.
My aunt’s friends are claustrophobic and screaming to try and reassure me while I’m standing in the stall completely calm. It was like they thought they were the ones stuck.
My drunk uncle, the groom, finally makes it in with the crowbar and has me out within minutes. Now we laugh about every time we see each other.
#36
I was going to use my sister’s wedding dress for my wedding. It was a supper expensive gown. We live in Florida and she’s in Texas and brought i
The dress to Florida and I didn’t get to try it on until the wedding day. Didn’t fit :/ my pregnant sister, my mom and me drove like crazy to a store and I bought a dress off the mannequin. We got a flat tire on a bridge going to the Florida key to my parents house where the wedding was on. Made it by 20 minutes and borrowed my new mother-in-laws shoes. 53 years and counting now.
#37
I went to a Scientology wedding once and I swear I thought I was on some kind of candid camera show. First of all when we got there (it was in the backyard of a suburban neighborhood home) the groom was in shorts and a t shirt up on the roof replacing shingles. Just hammering away. Everyone was all dressed up and wondering what the heck was going on but sat down in the folding chairs in the yard. All the chairs were arranged looking at a tree that had a super dusty ball of dried chili peppers hanging on it by way of decoration. It was sooo hot out there and we waited and waited and the groom just kept on shingling the roof. It started getting late, at least an hour after it was supposed to start and everyone was being eaten alive by the mosquitoes in the grass. Finally the guy came down from the roof, the bride came outside, the officiant also finally showed up and then the speaking started. It was less a wedding ceremony and more of an attempted conversion of the wedding guests. Finally when it was over the officiant left awkwardly, ran over the basket ball hoop in the driveway (he didn’t stop and everyone appeared to be ignoring it) and drove squealing away. Everyone kind of milled around and ate food but it felt wrong and awkward, too quiet for a wedding. I remember seeing a cicada shedding its exoskeleton nearby on a tree in the yard and thinking, yeah buddy, I feel like crawling out of my skin too. Very weird experience.
#38
My girlfriend was her friend’s flower girl and I was her plus one. She’s goofy and it was so adorable. I know I was supposed to be watching the wedding and all but I couldn’t take my eyes off of her the whole time.
#39
My cousin’s wedding in Maryland. The bride was Catholic and her uncle was a priest, so of course the wedding was held in the church that the uncle led.
It turned out, during the wedding service, there was a reception for another wedding going on in the basement of the same church, complete with DJ music that was leaking upstairs.
Literally, at the moment that Uncle Priest said “you may kiss the bride”, the DJ downstairs started playing “Roll Out the Barrel.”
Everybody thought it was hilarious except the bride’s mom, who quit her membership in that congregation the next day.
#40
I went to a wedding where the minister rhymed through the entire ceremony. From the looks on the bride and groom’s faces this was not something he had discussed with them.
#41
Sister’s wedding reception, my husband got drunk. But he’s the “I love you guy” when he drinks. There were staff walking around with plates of hors d’oeuvres. One had bacon-wrapped scallops, his favorite. So every time he saw this poor woman, he cried out, “Friend!” before having some more. She’d laugh and he never harried her, so I don’t think she was too bothered. And since we didn’t have cash on us, we got my brother to tip her with the only cash he had in his wallet: a 20 euro bill (we’re in America). I hope she got a good exchange rate on it 😅
#42
My ex husband stood me up for our wedding rehearsal. My brother had to stand in for the groom while we walked through the positioning and whatnot.
Of course my other brother takes a photo, posts with the comment “when your brother marries your sister #GoT”
I’ll never live that down.
#43
My mom was 20 minutes late to my parents wedding. She was riding to the church with her sister, who was both the maid of honor and an ER nurse working night shift. My aunt didn’t wake up to her alarm, and so they ran a little late.
The adorable part was my dad’s best man. My dad got really nervous waiting for my mom, and wanted to bolt. His best man got between him and the door, and told him he wasn’t going anywhere.
Keep in mind that my dad is a big dude who had broken a Marine’s nose during the garter toss at the best man’s wedding a few months before. It was an accident where they both jumped to grab the garter, and my dad’s elbow caught the other dude in the face on the way down, but still. Standing up to my dad takes balls.
My dad’s best man was a brave soul who saved a good marriage.
#44
Went to my uncles wedding around last summer, summer of 2021. While the lucky couple were saying their vows, their big white husky came in and started licking my uncle. He bent down, and narrowly missed a dart that was thrown by my idiot younger cousin. WHO WAS HIS SON. MY COUSIN NEARLY ASSASSINATED HIS DAD ON HIS BIG DAY. And it was because he was dared to do it for twenty dollars by his equally stupid sister. Twenty dollars in exchange for a dead dad and pissed future mom isn’t a good trade offer
TLDR: My uncles husky saved his life from a stray dart thrown by his own son
#45
We were seated.in the church balcony for my nephew’s wedding. The video and audio equipment was just in front on us. Before the ceremony even began my husband started to sniffle-cry. When my sister, the groom’s mother who had just completed cancer treatments, was escorted in, he cranked it up several notches, and then throughout the ceremony he is sobbing. All you hear on their video is crying. He kept crying afterward to the point he couldn’t even explain, but when he did it was basically reviewing the child’s life and how quickly this little boy went from Hot Wheels and Smurfs to standing at the altar. It was really sweet, but I do hate that their videos was ruined. Their son just graduated college and my husband passed away in ’19.
#46
The groom dislocated his knee while dancing. he decided it would be a perfect time to do the splits James Brown style, which he had never even tried to do before. I helped wheel his gurney out to the ambulance.
#47
I was *thiiis close* to convincing a drunk woman that I was Guy Fieri.
I look nothing like Guy Fieri.
#48
A few of good ones:
1) Bridesmaid barfed into her hands during the ceremony! Her back was to the congregation and the other bridesmaids helped her exit the area with very few people aware of what happened.
2) When the pastor got to the part about anyone objecting, an Elvis impersonator barged into the back of the church, objected, sang, thanked us, then left the building. Hilarious!
3) Saw the bride tearing holes in gifts to see what she got, then b*tched about them. On the way out, the groom says, ‘Let’s hope this lasts longer than my last one.’ Turns our the last one lasted 2 weeks.
#49
When I was like 7 I went to my first wedding ever and there was a chocolate fountain. All I did was drink it and drink it, more and more, I was fricking unstoppable I began drinking it with my bare hands until my parents finally stepped in lol
#50
At my recent reception I had all my nieces (five of them) be flower girls. My sister was the photographer. I was kinda expecting her oldest daughter, who is 8, and normally this bold boisterous girl who lives for this sort of stuff, to kind of lead the pack. But she woke up with a cold and was pretty down all day.
So, after the flower girls had finished dumping their petals and I had gotten up the aisle to meet my husband, right as my sister walked front and center of everyone to take a picture, said oldest niece walked forward, grabbed my sister’s skirt, and blew her nose straight into it.
