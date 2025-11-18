Stepdaughter Insults Woman’s Wedding Dress, Creates Drama After She Gives It To Future DIL

Every bride dreams of looking like a stunning Greek goddess at her wedding, and why not? After all, it’s your day and you deserve everything you want. And a fairytale wedding gown is something that can make it happen for you.
Speaking of wedding gowns, this one brewed up quite a storm. One Reddit user TemperatureOverall94 decided to give her wedding dress to her future daughter-in-law over her stepdaughter as she called it “trashy” and broke the woman’s heart. But despite insulting the dress, the stepkid threw a fit after she didn’t get it.
More info: Reddit
The poster of this story chose a timeless wedding dress, rather than one that was in vogue at the time, so she could pass it on to her daughter
Image credits: Liz Martin / unsplash (not the actual photo)
But she had a son, whom she raised as a single mom after her husband passed away, and she decided to give the wedding dress to the son’s future wife
Image credits: u/TemperatureOverall94
Image credits: halayalex / freepik (not the actual photo)
After re-marrying, she gained a stepdaughter, but she was always distant with her and when she told her about the wedding dress, the stepdaughter scoffed and called it trashy
Image credits: u/TemperatureOverall94
Image credits: freepik / freepik (not the actual photo)
So she gave it to her future daughter-in-law who was very happy to get it, but suddenly her stepdaughter called and said she wanted it
Image credits: u/TemperatureOverall94
When she told her that she couldn’t give it to her, she said the poster was favoring the future daughter-in-law over her as she conforms to traditional standards of femininity
In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us a tale that revolves around a wedding dress and her family. When she got married, she chose a timeless, elegant wedding gown rather than one that was in vogue at that time, so she could pass it and the accessories onto her daughter. But she had a son, whom she brought up solo after her husband passed away.
So, the poster made up her mind to pass on the dress to her son’s wife. But then, she re-married and gained a stepdaughter, Molly. And although she was thrilled about it, the stepdaughter never warmed up to her, no matter how much she tried. But despite that, she decided to make an offer and show her the wedding dress that she would inherit one day.
But things went south after that as the stepdaughter scoffed and called the dress “trashy”, completely hurting OP. So, when her son decided to get married, she gave the wedding gown and accessories to her future daughter-in-law, Lucy. And she was so thrilled about getting the dress that she cried with happiness.
However, OP suddenly got a call from Molly stating that she wanted the dress, and when the poster declined, Molly claimed that she’s favoring Lucy because she conforms to the traditional standards of femininity. Now that does sound quite absurd coming from someone who’s not even engaged, doesn’t it?
OP also says that her husband is on her side and when Molly went begging to Lucy to give her the dress, she outright declined it. When the poster vented online about the whole situation, the story blew up and garnered a massive response from Redditors.
Image credits: krakenimages.com / freepik (not the actual photo)
People said that the poster is not in the wrong here as she first offered the dress to Molly. In fact, they believed that Molly only wants it now because Lucy has it. Some also felt that she’s just doing it out of spite and unnecessarily creating a rift among the family by using manipulative tactics.
According to Verywell Health, “Manipulative behavior occurs when a person uses controlling and harmful behaviors to avoid responsibility, conceal their true intentions, or cause doubt and confusion.” It seems like there’s some truth to what the Redditors were saying, as Molly might be doing it to cause doubt and confusion for the poster.
People also said that Molly might also be asking for it as she really wants to destroy it and they advised the poster to keep the dress safe. But OP assured them that she has already given the dress to Lucy and that it’s safe in her apartment. They also stated that Molly is not entitled to her things because of the way she has treated her.
Folks were rather happy that Lucy had gotten the dress as they felt she would save some money instead of buying a new dress. As per The Knot Real Weddings Study, which surveyed nearly 10,000 US couples who got married last year, the average wedding dress cost in 2023 was about $2,000. So, Lucy can save that much and utilize it for something better.
If you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you have done? Also, if you ever came across a situation where you had to give away your wedding dress to someone, who would that special person be? Feel free to write your heart out, down in the comments section!
Redditors jumped to her aid and declared that her stepdaughter only wants it because her future daughter-in-law has it and it’s all her manipulative tactic
Follow Us