Bride Refuses To Move Her Wedding Once Again Just Because Of Her Pregnant MOH

Everyone expects normal brides and grooms to turn into bridezillas or groomzillas before their wedding. It also seems like a rite of passage, especially because of how stressful it can be to plan a marriage. But there can be plot twists, of course, where bridal couples are faced with entitled guests.
In this story, the villain turned out to be the bride’s own sister, who expected her to postpone the wedding to suit her needs. She ended up throwing a big tantrum and went from being a maid of honor to a maid of horror.
People tend to forget that a wedding is ultimately about the couple and that they’re not obligated to make allowances for anyone else
The poster wanted her elder sister, Ella, to be her maid-of-honor and had rescheduled the wedding due to Ella’s difficult pregnancy
The couple waited for Ella to pass her first trimester safely, and when she did, they decided to plan their wedding for December
Ella did not like their idea and got mad at them, she expected them to reschedule the date again as she’d be in her 8th month of pregnancy in December
Despite Ella’s behavior, the poster decided to be the one to apologize, but it didn’t go well and ended with Ella getting mad and saying the wedding was “overshadowing her pregnancy”
The poster and her fiancé were shocked by Ella’s words and behavior and decided to ask the rest of their family for advice on what to do next
Everyone wants their family members and friends to enjoy and participate in their wedding. That’s why people do their best to accommodate and include loved ones in the process. The poster mentioned that her elder sister, Ella, was always her best friend, and that’s why she had chosen her as the maid of honor.
The only problem was that Ella had been having a difficult first trimester with very bad symptoms, so the poster decided to reschedule her wedding. When things seemed to be better with her sister, the bridal couple planned to have their wedding in December rather than waiting an entire year for summer to come around again.
You’d think Ella would support her sister’s decision, especially since the couple had rescheduled everything to cater to her needs, but that wasn’t the case. Experts say that rescheduling or postponing a wedding can make people feel frustrated, angry, or sad since it usually derails all their other plans. That’s why it’s so important to support the bridal couple and make things easier for them during such a time.
Apart from Ella’s demands, netizens brought up one issue with having the wedding in December. They said that holding the event before or after Christmas could make things difficult for their guests. Winter weddings are also sometimes considered high-risk events because of possible weather issues, transport delays, and the fact that some people get sick due to the cold.
Netizens’ comments made the poster question her behavior, so she eventually apologized to her sister. This did not go down well. Ella threw things and complained that the wedding was overshadowing her pregnancy. Understandably, she was jealous, but it definitely didn’t justify her violent actions.
The poster also told commenters that she didn’t mind sharing the spotlight at all because “a baby wouldn’t be on par with a bride in a wedding, no matter how adorable they are.” To illustrate her point, she gave an example of how she would include her cousin’s baby in the wedding by making her the “ring bearer, driven around in one of those remote-controlled mini cars.”
People who often worry about being overshadowed by others might have self-esteem issues. They may struggle to recognize their own accomplishments, which is why they constantly compare themselves to others. This might also be related to their need for external validation and approval, which is probably what Ella was hoping for until she began competing with her sister.
Special events like a marriage or birth should be joyous occasions, not another reason to compete or compare yourself to someone else. Granted, pregnancy does cause a whirlwind of emotions, but it probably doesn’t turn someone into such a bad maid of honor.
Although there isn’t any new update, we predict that the couple is either already on the lookout for a new maid of honor, or they agreed to keep on endlessly rescheduling their wedding. What’s your guess, and to what extent do you think folks should make accommodations for their wedding guests?
People sided with the poster and called her pregnant sister out for being a drama queen
