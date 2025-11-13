We Went For A Walk At Night And Discovered This Adorable Seal

So Tanya decides to take a walk the other night and in less than 5 minutes I’m getting a FaceTime call from her. She whispers with a little fear in her voice ‘There’s some kind of animal down here. I don’t know what it is! Get over here now and grab your camera’.
Long story short, this is our friend ‘Fish Breath’ (yes we named him/her), the harp seal who we found about 150 meters from our front door.
Just in case you were worried – no, we didn’t touch Fish Breath, and no, we didn’t feed Fish Breath. Fish Breath seemed very well fed, healthy, undamaged and relaxed enough to roll around, yawn and even rip a mean fart.
We inched our way close enough to be about 2 1/2 feet away and snapped some shots before leaving Fish Breath to his/her nap.
I love Newfoundland!
