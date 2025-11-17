Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish You Could Have Told Your Younger Self? (Closed)

I’m sure everyone has soemthing, a question they wished they knew, something that was made all to clear by hindsight, share what it is here. Safe space.

#1

it’s going to get way harder. please don’t try to grow up too fast. you regret it almost instantly. but it gets better i promise. you’ll go through so much but you’ll make it through.

#2

Don’t start stupid arguments. Enjoy everything while it lasts. You don’t have to be perfect. Stop asking Santa for a pet parrot, it’s never going to happen.

#3

A(squared) + B(squared) = C(squared)

#4

Ok 1 your drawing sucks, but dont worry it’ll get better

And 2 not everything is your fault, learn to set boundries and say no, and grow a back bone will ya middle schools rough

#5

Your therapist won’t be disappointed bc u cut again. Just fcking tell her

#6

Dreams really do come true.
But so do your nightmares.

Hold on, trust God, love your family, and never ever ever give up on yourself.
You are worth it.

#7

Brush your teeth. I never developed that habit, and now I don’t ever remember to do it until there’s a dentist appointment coming up. Also, don’t keep rereading the same books over and over. You know you love to read, and it would serve you well to branch out.

#8

I’d tell myself to play rdr2 in 2018, so I could expierence it

#9

have. a. shower. all the photos of younger me my hair is gross and greasy af

#10

*slap*

100% secure your website.