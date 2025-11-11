We Turned Renaissance Greek Art Into Instagram Posts

by

We, at Serial Kolor, are a creative agency, operating on interdisciplinary levels. We are passionate about telling stories – through integrating clever designs, motion, and sometimes live actions.

We turned vintage Greek canvases into Instagram posts. We chose a couple of renowned vintage Greek artistic creations and modified them with insane inscriptions and hashtags. We made it like the first craftsman transferred those a very long time prior. Much attention has also been paid to the details of each re-interpretation of these classical artworks. The social media snapshots have retained their color while the rest of the canvases have faded, and timestamps like “8134w” have been included to reflect each classic painting’s creation more than 150 years ago.

How about we examine a percentage of the beautiful artworks from the times passed by and remember them in the light that they ought to have been initially seen.

More info: Facebook

You’re my favorite bitch

Invite me to play Candy Crush one more time

He’s my new BFF

We woke up like this?

These hoes ain’t loyal!

