I Cosplayed As Maui From Moana And This Is How I Created The Costume

Moana is my favorite Disney movie to date. I knew that I needed to cosplay Maui the moment I saw his character.

I knew that I needed to cosplay Maui the moment I saw his character. This is how I did it

Image credits: MDR Foto

First step was to find a good image online to use as a template. The hook is scaled to my height so that it appears proportional

As a cosplayer, I like a sturdy but light prop that I can carry around all day

Materials that are convention safe like Pink Insulation Foam work great for prop making. I glued a few layers together and used my template to cut out the hook. Using a wood burning tool I carved the designs into the hook.

I coated the hook with several layers of wood glue for a nice seal before I started painting

And I added some weathering

I wanted the rope a little darker than the color I had so I let it soak in some tea

For the leaves I patterned out dozens of different leaves each one a little different

Traced the patterns onto craft foam

I didn’t realize how many color variations were in Maui’s skirt. So many!

Leaves leaves everywhere

Theyre getting there

I attracted all of the leaves to rope using hot glue

For the necklace I wanted light materials again, so used Apoxie Sculpt

Traced out some teeth on a sheet of paper and matched the pieces up.

Lots and lots of dust from sanding these. But it wasn’t too bad

Once they were the shape I wanted I added weathering

And tied them onto a rope necklace

The body suit was custom made by my friend in the UK, Wakandanprops

Some people said I should’ve worn a wig

Some people said I should’ve shaved my beard

But I think it turned out perfect

It’s my version of Maui, I love it, and I hope you do too

Patrick Penrose
