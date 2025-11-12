I Cosplayed As Maui From Moana And This Is How I Created The Costume

Moana is my favorite Disney movie to date. I knew that I needed to cosplay Maui the moment I saw his character.
Image credits: MDR Foto
First step was to find a good image online to use as a template. The hook is scaled to my height so that it appears proportional
As a cosplayer, I like a sturdy but light prop that I can carry around all day
Materials that are convention safe like Pink Insulation Foam work great for prop making. I glued a few layers together and used my template to cut out the hook. Using a wood burning tool I carved the designs into the hook.
I coated the hook with several layers of wood glue for a nice seal before I started painting
And I added some weathering
I wanted the rope a little darker than the color I had so I let it soak in some tea
For the leaves I patterned out dozens of different leaves each one a little different
Traced the patterns onto craft foam
I didn’t realize how many color variations were in Maui’s skirt. So many!
Leaves leaves everywhere
Theyre getting there
I attracted all of the leaves to rope using hot glue
For the necklace I wanted light materials again, so used Apoxie Sculpt
Traced out some teeth on a sheet of paper and matched the pieces up.
Lots and lots of dust from sanding these. But it wasn’t too bad
Once they were the shape I wanted I added weathering
And tied them onto a rope necklace
The body suit was custom made by my friend in the UK, Wakandanprops
Some people said I should’ve worn a wig
Some people said I should’ve shaved my beard
But I think it turned out perfect
It’s my version of Maui, I love it, and I hope you do too
