32 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath (New Pics)

Madeline Horwath is a cartoonist from America, now living in London and studying at The Royal College of Art. Her comics, known for their edgy humor, have been published in places like The New Yorker, The Chicago Reader, The LA Times, and Seattle Stranger.

The artist’s path to success involved many different jobs, which gave her lots of ideas for her art. She believes that meeting various people and having different experiences helped shape her comics, that’s why her style is spontaneous, creating funny and thought-provoking connections in her work.

More info: Instagram | bonfire.com

#1

Image source: madelinehorwath

#2

Image source: madelinehorwath

#3

Image source: madelinehorwath

#4

Image source: madelinehorwath

#5

Image source: madelinehorwath

#6

Image source: madelinehorwath

#7

Image source: madelinehorwath

#8

Image source: madelinehorwath

#9

Image source: madelinehorwath

#10

Image source: madelinehorwath

#11

Image source: madelinehorwath

#12

Image source: madelinehorwath

#13

Image source: madelinehorwath

#14

Image source: madelinehorwath

#15

Image source: madelinehorwath

#16

Image source: madelinehorwath

#17

Image source: madelinehorwath

#18

Image source: madelinehorwath

#19

Image source: madelinehorwath

#20

Image source: madelinehorwath

#21

Image source: madelinehorwath

#22

Image source: madelinehorwath

#23

Image source: madelinehorwath

#24

Image source: madelinehorwath

#25

Image source: madelinehorwath

#26

Image source: madelinehorwath

#27

Image source: madelinehorwath

#28

Image source: madelinehorwath

#29

Image source: madelinehorwath

#30

Image source: madelinehorwath

#31

Image source: madelinehorwath

#32

Image source: madelinehorwath

