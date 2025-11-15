We Looked Into Some Of Germany’s Coolest Redewendungen (Idioms)

‘Redewendungen’ (idioms or idiomatic expressions in English) consist of a mixture of words and phrases which, together, have a different, hidden meaning. The contexts in which you would use these phrases are not always what you’d expect, as their meanings do not match the literal meaning of each of the words in the sentence. This is the reason why it is especially important to research even the finest details when learning a language. If you try to translate these tricky words on the internet, many online translator tools will undoubtedly give you a mixture of meanings from each individual word – which is not helpful at all!
We understand that Redewendungen can be hard to master and we know how they would enhance the level of your language, so we put together a few of some of the coolest and most common ones from the German language.
Some of them are more modern than others, but you will almost definitely be understood if you use these in your spoken language!
#1 Da Steppt Der Bär
#2 Kohldampf Haben
#3 Das Geht Mir Langsam Auf Den Keks
#4 Das Ist Nicht Mein Bier
#5 Die Ohren Spitzen
#6 Sich Auf Die Socken Machen
#7 Etwas Für Einen Apfel Und Ein Ei Bekommen
#8 In Den Sauren Apfel Beißen
#9 Er Lebt Auf Großem Fuß
#10 Ich Drücke Dir Die Daumen
