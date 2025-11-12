We Illustrated Oscar Winning Movies That Are Set Around The World

With the Oscars taking place this week illustrated some of the iconic Oscar winning films that have been set around the world. See the film characters in their modern day locations.

Casablanca – Casablanca, Morocco

My Fair Lady – London, England

Gladiator – Rome, Italy

Gigi – Paris, France

Grand Hotel – Berlin, Germany

Braveheart – Stirling, Scotland

The Last Emperor – Beijing, China

The Sound of Music – Salzburg, Austria

Unforgiven – Wyoming, USA

Out of Africa – Nairobi, Africa

Gandhi – Gujarat, India

