Hanging Walkway Connects Two Offices In Design By Polish Architects

by

The isolation from nature, sunlight and fresh air that many of us experience in offices can make working in them depressing and tiring. Zalewski Architecture, a Polish architecture firm, has created a quirky concept that aims to solve all of this – a narrow, winding outdoor walkway that connects offices, allowing workers to go for a walk on its green, grassy surface.

The design is suspended over a courtyard, meaning that it is supported on all sides. The narrow walkway creates a fun, winding grassy path but also serves another purpose – at only 80cm (31in), it minimizes the amount of sunlight that the walkway blocks from the courtyard below. The reflective underside also helps blur the walkway’s lines for viewers looking up at it from below.

The concept may be difficult to implement due to building permits, but office workers around the world probably appreciate the thought!

More info: zalewskiag.com | Facebook (h/t: neatorama)

Hanging Walkway Connects Two Offices In Design By Polish Architects
Hanging Walkway Connects Two Offices In Design By Polish Architects
Hanging Walkway Connects Two Offices In Design By Polish Architects

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Splattered Ink Animal Portraits By Chinese Artist Hua Tunan
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Are We Going to See Din vs. Bo-Katan?
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2022
I Made A Calendar Of Sphynx Cats For 2018 That Takes Nude To A Whole New Level
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2025
Doctor Who Season 12
Why Jodie Whittaker is Reportedly Leaving Doctor Who
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2021
Five Lessons The Show “Broad City” Teaches Us
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2017
Five Reasons to Watch March Madness
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2014
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.