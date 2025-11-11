Hanging Walkway Connects Two Offices In Design By Polish Architects

The isolation from nature, sunlight and fresh air that many of us experience in offices can make working in them depressing and tiring. Zalewski Architecture, a Polish architecture firm, has created a quirky concept that aims to solve all of this – a narrow, winding outdoor walkway that connects offices, allowing workers to go for a walk on its green, grassy surface.
The design is suspended over a courtyard, meaning that it is supported on all sides. The narrow walkway creates a fun, winding grassy path but also serves another purpose – at only 80cm (31in), it minimizes the amount of sunlight that the walkway blocks from the courtyard below. The reflective underside also helps blur the walkway’s lines for viewers looking up at it from below.
The concept may be difficult to implement due to building permits, but office workers around the world probably appreciate the thought!
More info: zalewskiag.com
